Wealth Gaps Aren’t Modern: Archaeologists Reveal Inequality Began Over 10,000 Years Ago

Wealth inequality began influencing human societies more than 10,000 years ago, well before the emergence of ancient empires or the invention of writing, according to a new study led by Washington State University archaeologist Tim Kohler.

The research, published in a special issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences co-edited by Kohler and Oxford University archaeologist Amy Bogaard, challenges the long-standing belief that wealth disparities arose suddenly with the rise of large civilizations like those in Egypt or Mesopotamia.

Analyzing data from over 47,000 residential structures across 1,100 archaeological sites worldwide, the researchers used house size as a proxy for wealth. Their findings indicate that wealth inequality began to rise about 1,500 years after the introduction of agriculture, driven by population growth, competition for land, and the formation of increasingly hierarchical communities.

“Many people imagine early societies as egalitarian, but our research shows wealth inequality took root surprisingly early,” said Kohler. “The shift wasn’t instantaneous. It grew gradually as societies expanded, populations increased, and resources became more constrained.”

Farming, Innovation, and Social Stratification

The study highlights several key factors contributing to inequality. As farming communities grew, land became a finite resource, leading to competition and innovations like terracing and irrigation to boost productivity. Over time, larger settlements emerged as hubs of economic and political activity, where wealth began to concentrate in the hands of a few households. These wealth disparities were particularly evident in high population settlements, which exhibited greater inequality than smaller communities.

One of the study’s significant revelations is that wealth inequality predates written records, with evidence showing disparities existed even in the earliest agricultural societies. By applying the Gini coefficient—a standard measure of inequality—to ancient house sizes, researchers discovered that early farming villages were relatively egalitarian. However, as settlements became larger and more complex, economic disparities grew.

The study also challenges the idea that preindustrial societies lived in a “Malthusian world” of subsistence-level existence. Instead, Kohler and his team found evidence of steady wealth accumulation and technological advancements over millennia.

Technology and Its Uneven Impact

The researchers point out that early agricultural societies often modified their landscapes—building terraces, draining wetlands, or creating irrigation systems—to intensify production. These innovations increased productivity but also widened the gap between those who controlled resources and those who did not.

Interestingly, the research revealed that some innovations, like iron smelting, often reduced inequality by increasing access to tools and resources for lower social strata. This finding challenges the assumption that technological advances always benefit elites. Kohler also noted that other factors, like the presence of large governing systems or collaborative social networks, played a role in mitigating or amplifying inequality over time.

“This isn’t just a modern problem,” Kohler said. “Understanding the origins of wealth inequality helps us see it as a persistent challenge that societies have been grappling with for thousands of years. The past has much to teach us about navigating these issues today.”

The study was a collaborative effort involving 27 researchers from institutions worldwide and was coordinated by the Coalition for Archaeological Synthesis, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to synthesizing the archaeological record to advance science and benefit society. By focusing on the period before written records, the researchers hope to fill a critical gap in understanding how human societies evolved, from egalitarian hunter-gatherer groups to complex, hierarchical communities.

“These patterns are deeply embedded in our history,” Kohler said. “But by studying them, we can better address their implications for the future. If we can understand how inequality emerged and evolved, perhaps we can learn how to mitigate its impact today.”

Reference: “Economic inequality is fueled by population scale, land-limited production, and settlement hierarchies across the archaeological record” by Timothy A. Kohler, Amy Bogaard, Scott G. Ortman, Enrico R. Crema, Shadreck Chirikure, Pablo Cruz, Adam Green, Tim Kerig, Mark D. McCoy, Jessica Munson, Cameron Petrie, Amy E. Thompson, Jennifer Birch, Gabriela Cervantes Quequezana, Gary M. Feinman, Mattia Fochesato, Detlef Gronenborn, Helena Hamerow, Guiyun Jin, Dan Lawrence, Paul B. Roscoe, Eva Rosenstock, Grace K. Erny, Habeom Kim, René Ohlrau, J. W. Hanson, Lane Fargher Navarro and Matthew Pailes, 14 April 2025, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2400691122

