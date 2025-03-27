Webb Telescope Detects “Impossible” Light From the Dawn of Time

Unexpected, Bright Hydrogen Emission Caught Astronomers by Surprise

In the early universe, space was filled with a dense fog of neutral hydrogen gas. Although the first stars and galaxies gave off powerful ultraviolet light, much of that light was trapped by the surrounding hydrogen. It wasn’t until hundreds of millions of years later that this fog gradually cleared, when the hydrogen atoms became ionized, freeing light to travel across the cosmos.

Astronomers call this pivotal period the era of reionization, and they’re still working to understand how and when it unfolded. Now, a newly discovered galaxy is offering a surprising clue. Known as JADES-GS-z13-1, it existed just 330 million years after the Big Bang and is emitting bright hydrogen radiation. This type of light, known as Lyman-alpha emission, should have been blocked by the thick hydrogen fog still present at that time. The fact that it’s visible is puzzling scientists, who are now rethinking how quickly the universe may have cleared.

Webb Space Telescope Sees Galaxy Mysteriously Clearing Fog of Early Universe

Thanks to the powerful infrared capabilities of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are able to study some of the earliest galaxies in the universe. In a surprising discovery, an international team of astronomers has detected bright hydrogen emission from a galaxy that existed much earlier than expected. The finding is raising new questions about how light could have escaped the dense fog of neutral hydrogen that filled the early universe.

Discovery of a Distant Galaxy: JADES-GS-z13-1

The galaxy, named JADES-GS-z13-1, was spotted in images captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) as part of the James Webb Space Telescope Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES). It appears to have existed just 330 million years after the Big Bang. Researchers initially estimated its distance, based on how much the galaxy’s light had been stretched by the expansion of space,using its brightness in various infrared filters.

The NIRCam data suggested a redshift of 12.9. To confirm this extreme distance, a team led by Joris Witstok of the University of Cambridge, along with colleagues from the Cosmic Dawn Center and the University of Copenhagen, used Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to study the galaxy in more detail.

Unexpected Hydrogen Emission Stuns Astronomers

In the resulting spectrum, the redshift was confirmed to be 13.0. This equates to a galaxy seen just 330 million years after the Big Bang, a small fraction of the universe’s present age of 13.8 billion years old. But an unexpected feature stood out as well: one specific, distinctly bright wavelength of light, known as Lyman-alpha emission radiated by hydrogen atoms. This emission was far stronger than astronomers thought possible at this early stage in the universe’s development.

“The early universe was bathed in a thick fog of neutral hydrogen,” explained Roberto Maiolino, a team member from the University of Cambridge and University College London. “Most of this haze was lifted in a process called reionization, which was completed about one billion years after the Big Bang. GS-z13-1 is seen when the universe was only 330 million years old, yet it shows a surprisingly clear, telltale signature of Lyman-alpha emission that can only be seen once the surrounding fog has fully lifted. This result was totally unexpected by theories of early galaxy formation and has caught astronomers by surprise.”

Light Escaping Against the Odds

Before and during the era of reionization, the immense amounts of neutral hydrogen fog surrounding galaxies blocked any energetic ultraviolet light they emitted, much like the filtering effect of colored glass. Until enough stars had formed and were able to ionize the hydrogen gas, no such light — including Lyman-alpha emission — could escape from these fledgling galaxies to reach Earth. The confirmation of Lyman-alpha radiation from this galaxy, therefore, has great implications for our understanding of the early universe.

Rethinking Cosmic Evolution

“We really shouldn’t have found a galaxy like this, given our understanding of the way the universe has evolved,” said Kevin Hainline, a team member from the University of Arizona. “We could think of the early universe as shrouded with a thick fog that would make it exceedingly difficult to find even powerful lighthouses peeking through, yet here we see the beam of light from this galaxy piercing the veil. This fascinating emission line has huge ramifications for how and when the universe reionized.”

Possible Origins of the Light Signal

The source of the Lyman-alpha radiation from this galaxy is not yet known, but may include the first light from the earliest generation of stars to form in the universe. “The large bubble of ionized hydrogen surrounding this galaxy might have been created by a peculiar population of stars — much more massive, hotter and more luminous than stars formed at later epochs, and possibly representative of the first generation of stars,” said Witstok. A powerful active galactic nucleus, driven by one of the first supermassive black holes, is another possibility identified by the team.

This research was published on March 26 in the journal Nature.

Reference: “Witnessing the onset of reionization through Lyman-α emission at redshift 13” by Joris Witstok, Peter Jakobsen, Roberto Maiolino, Jakob M. Helton, Benjamin D. Johnson, Brant E. Robertson, Sandro Tacchella, Alex J. Cameron, Renske Smit, Andrew J. Bunker, Aayush Saxena, Fengwu Sun, Stacey Alberts, Santiago Arribas, William M. Baker, Rachana Bhatawdekar, Kristan Boyett, Phillip A. Cargile, Stefano Carniani, Stéphane Charlot, Jacopo Chevallard, Mirko Curti, Emma Curtis-Lake, Francesco D’Eugenio, Daniel J. Eisenstein, Kevin N. Hainline, Gareth C. Jones, Nimisha Kumari, Michael V. Maseda, Pablo G. Pérez-González, Pierluigi Rinaldi, Jan Scholtz, Hannah Übler, Christina C. Williams, Christopher N. A. Willmer, Chris Willott and Yongda Zhu, 26 March 2025, Nature.

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08779-5

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s leading space science observatory, designed to explore the universe in unprecedented detail. Launched through an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Webb is uncovering new insights across a wide range of cosmic frontiers. From investigating planets in our solar system to studying distant exoplanets, and from exploring the earliest galaxies to probing the structure and origins of the universe itself, Webb is transforming our understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.

