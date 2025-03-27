Webb Telescope Detects “Impossible” Light From the Dawn of Time

Unexpected, Bright Hydrogen Emission Caught Astronomers by Surprise
In the early universe, space was filled with a dense fog of neutral hydrogen gas. Although the first stars and galaxies gave off powerful ultraviolet light, much of that light was trapped by the surrounding hydrogen. It wasn’t until hundreds of millions of years later that this fog gradually cleared, when the hydrogen atoms became ionized, freeing light to travel across the cosmos.
Astronomers call this pivotal period the era of reionization, and they’re still working to understand how and when it unfolded. Now, a newly discovered galaxy is offering a surprising clue. Known as JADES-GS-z13-1, it existed just 330 million years after the Big Bang and is emitting bright hydrogen radiation. This type of light, known as Lyman-alpha emission, should have been blocked by the thick hydrogen fog still present at that time. The fact that it’s visible is puzzling scientists, who are now rethinking how quickly the universe may have cleared.
Webb Space Telescope Sees Galaxy Mysteriously Clearing Fog of Early Universe
Thanks to the powerful infrared capabilities of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, scientists are able to study some of the earliest galaxies in the universe. In a surprising discovery, an international team of astronomers has detected bright hydrogen emission from a galaxy that existed much earlier than expected. The finding is raising new questions about how light could have escaped the dense fog of neutral hydrogen that filled the early universe.
Discovery of a Distant Galaxy: JADES-GS-z13-1
The galaxy, named JADES-GS-z13-1, was spotted in images captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) as part of the James Webb Space Telescope Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES). It appears to have existed just 330 million years after the Big Bang. Researchers initially estimated its distance, based on how much the galaxy’s light had been stretched by the expansion of space,using its brightness in various infrared filters.
The NIRCam data suggested a redshift of 12.9. To confirm this extreme distance, a team led by Joris Witstok of the University of Cambridge, along with colleagues from the Cosmic Dawn Center and the University of Copenhagen, used Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to study the galaxy in more detail.
Unexpected Hydrogen Emission Stuns Astronomers
In the resulting spectrum, the redshift was confirmed to be 13.0. This equates to a galaxy seen just 330 million years after the Big Bang, a small fraction of the universe’s present age of 13.8 billion years old. But an unexpected feature stood out as well: one specific, distinctly bright wavelength of light, known as Lyman-alpha emission radiated by hydrogen atoms. This emission was far stronger than astronomers thought possible at this early stage in the universe’s development.
“The early universe was bathed in a thick fog of neutral hydrogen,” explained Roberto Maiolino, a team member from the University of Cambridge and University College London. “Most of this haze was lifted in a process called reionization, which was completed about one billion years after the Big Bang. GS-z13-1 is seen when the universe was only 330 million years old, yet it shows a surprisingly clear, telltale signature of Lyman-alpha emission that can only be seen once the surrounding fog has fully lifted. This result was totally unexpected by theories of early galaxy formation and has caught astronomers by surprise.”
Light Escaping Against the Odds
Before and during the era of reionization, the immense amounts of neutral hydrogen fog surrounding galaxies blocked any energetic ultraviolet light they emitted, much like the filtering effect of colored glass. Until enough stars had formed and were able to ionize the hydrogen gas, no such light — including Lyman-alpha emission — could escape from these fledgling galaxies to reach Earth. The confirmation of Lyman-alpha radiation from this galaxy, therefore, has great implications for our understanding of the early universe.
Rethinking Cosmic Evolution
“We really shouldn’t have found a galaxy like this, given our understanding of the way the universe has evolved,” said Kevin Hainline, a team member from the University of Arizona. “We could think of the early universe as shrouded with a thick fog that would make it exceedingly difficult to find even powerful lighthouses peeking through, yet here we see the beam of light from this galaxy piercing the veil. This fascinating emission line has huge ramifications for how and when the universe reionized.”
Possible Origins of the Light Signal
The source of the Lyman-alpha radiation from this galaxy is not yet known, but may include the first light from the earliest generation of stars to form in the universe. “The large bubble of ionized hydrogen surrounding this galaxy might have been created by a peculiar population of stars — much more massive, hotter and more luminous than stars formed at later epochs, and possibly representative of the first generation of stars,” said Witstok. A powerful active galactic nucleus, driven by one of the first supermassive black holes, is another possibility identified by the team.
This research was published on March 26 in the journal Nature.
Reference: “Witnessing the onset of reionization through Lyman-α emission at redshift 13” by Joris Witstok, Peter Jakobsen, Roberto Maiolino, Jakob M. Helton, Benjamin D. Johnson, Brant E. Robertson, Sandro Tacchella, Alex J. Cameron, Renske Smit, Andrew J. Bunker, Aayush Saxena, Fengwu Sun, Stacey Alberts, Santiago Arribas, William M. Baker, Rachana Bhatawdekar, Kristan Boyett, Phillip A. Cargile, Stefano Carniani, Stéphane Charlot, Jacopo Chevallard, Mirko Curti, Emma Curtis-Lake, Francesco D’Eugenio, Daniel J. Eisenstein, Kevin N. Hainline, Gareth C. Jones, Nimisha Kumari, Michael V. Maseda, Pablo G. Pérez-González, Pierluigi Rinaldi, Jan Scholtz, Hannah Übler, Christina C. Williams, Christopher N. A. Willmer, Chris Willott and Yongda Zhu, 26 March 2025, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08779-5
The James Webb Space Telescope is the world’s leading space science observatory, designed to explore the universe in unprecedented detail. Launched through an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), Webb is uncovering new insights across a wide range of cosmic frontiers. From investigating planets in our solar system to studying distant exoplanets, and from exploring the earliest galaxies to probing the structure and origins of the universe itself, Webb is transforming our understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.
My take on the Old Testament is that a good deal of it is propaganda written after the fact to justify religious bigotry supporting child-murder, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.
I love science. And we are fortunate that we are able to know our Universe – No other creature on earth can do that. I can't wait for further research and analysis to provide a reasonable consistent theory or how this light is actually being generated, and we are able to see it across the known universe.
And here, my friends, we see the effects of woefully inadequate science education in America. I would wager that Ms. Garrison has no familiarity with The Doppler Effect, Red Shift, the Hubble Constant, how all heavier elements are formed in the fusion core and end-of-stellar-life explosions if stars, etc., etc , etc.

The Renaissance, Age of Enlightenment and Scientific Revolution are largely lost on those who still embrace Holy Scripture as History and Science Textbooks.
The Renaissance, Age of Enlightenment and Scientific Revolution are largely lost on those who still embrace Holy Scripture as History and Science Textbooks.
In the absence of understanding of *how* Science works, they fill the gaps in their knowledge with “God, the Cosmic Magician” who pulls planets, star systems, and galaxies, the periodic table, cells, and all life out of His (remember, *always male*!) metaphorical hat.
Lest you mislabel me, I have great respect for the Gospel of Peace, Reconciliation, and Renewal of the Spirit preached by Yeshua, Carpenter of Nazareth. If more people lived by the principles he preached, we would welcome the stranger, heal the sick, feed the hungry, lift up the oppressed and despised, and reject the liar, the bragard, the billionaires who pull money away from the needful, so the rich can grow richer. Instead, far too many “Donnas” flock to the religious and political preachers fear who promise them safety,… that they cannot, in truth, provide.
Teaching Science is not "indoctrination", it is teaching the young (and the not so young) how we have come to know what we know — and still do not know — about the physical universe. Indoctrination is teaching *one* religious orthodoxy as ~the only Truth~, even though all other religions decry their competitors as deceptions and lies perpetrated by servants of Evil to mislead and destroy those who reject The One Truth (…as they teach it).
Science believes in evidence, logic, and an inherent willingness to modify one's perceptions and opinions when evidence exposes the inadequacies of the status quo. Religious faith (regardless of which faith) typically demands absolute and unwavering allegiance, all evidence to the contrary notwithstanding.
That a principal difference between faith and Science. Faith can admit no departure from Received Truth. Science *seeks* to disprove its own hypotheses, and when the evidence (to a "six sigma" certainty — another concept foreign to most Americans) aligns with the operative paradigm, honest scientists announce, "The evidence supports that [the operative paradigm] appears to be true." Honest scientists are also always ready to embrace a more complete explanation when the evidence supports such a shift.
It's very difficult to admit error, misreading, or counterfactual assertion when disloyalty to Received Truth and its reported Author condemns one to eternal torture. The stakes of being wong are simply too great. To that end, I have great empathy for all who live subsumed in such fear. ~And~ that perspective did not give humanity: chemotherapy, cellphones, electricity, computers, X-ray machines, PET scans; polio, rubella, whooping cough, and flu vaccines; and the myriad of conveniences and medical interventions that so many Believers take for granted as if they were dispensed by the hand of God, …rather than discovered through the curiosity and developed through the sustained efforts of those driven to find answers in the predictable actions of natural law (with or without a deity pulling the strings).
But again, *they* ~may~ be right. Intellectual humility requires leaving room for one's own misunderstandings, amenable to revision when presented with verifiable and reproducible evidence. The agnostic scientist will counter that the faithful have no scientifically verifiable evidence to offer, only the hearsay of their respective scriptures. I am wholly unqualified to adjudicate which perspective represents the "Is-ness" of the physical and/or metaphysical Universe. I can, however, affirm that *real* Science always brings evidence! Faith typically brings personal conviction anchored in the words and stories of long dead men (always men). Make of that what you will.
Genesis 1:2 Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep.
"The early universe was bathed in a thick fog of neutral hydrogen," explained Roberto Maiolino, a team member from the University of Cambridge and University College London.
Genesis 1:3: And God said " Let there be light" And there was light.
"Most of this haze was lifted in a process called reionization, which was completed about one billion years after the Big Bang.
The English bible is oft mistranslated in many ways, and translators have to determine what exactly the authors' intent for certain words were. In Hebrew, Yom, is most often used/translated as "a day", but that is not its intrinsic meaning. it can also mean "a time" more generally. It is an interpretation that Yom could be great periods, which would allow the big bang to be god's method for creation, and the stages of creation loosely correlate to what humans have found about reality.

This is a stance held by the "old earth creationists."
This is a stance held by the "old earth creationists."
"The large bubble of ionized hydrogen surrounding this galaxy might have been created by a peculiar population of stars — much more massive, hotter and more luminous than stars formed at later epochs, and possibly representative of the first generation of stars," said Witstok.
The paper main models – of quasar or pop III sources – are a bit annoying. While both would be intriguing, between having early supermassive black holes and having first generation stars – the latter is the more elusive one. It is also less finetuned because they need the quasar disk to lie in our line of sight. But the absence of a He II line speaks against it.
The main models explain the necessary strength by having high radiation escape fractions – explicitly from the galaxy core region and perhaps by the bubble suggestion here – and of course the expansion of the universe:
"The latest observations reveal a clear signature of UV light being emitted from the GS-z13-1 galaxy. This suggests the galaxy must have been surrounded by a plasma bubble at least 650,000 light years across, the astronomers estimate. Beyond that distance, UV light would have been red-shifted into the visible light range, which is less likely to be captured by hydrogen gas."

– Guardian
– Guardian
