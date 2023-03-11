Weight Loss Surgery – A Promising Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Results have shown that bariatric surgery is an effective treatment for individuals who have both type 2 diabetes and morbid obesity, with almost 50% of patients able to discontinue all diabetes-related treatments.

As part of the Queensland Health Bariatric Surgery Initiative, a study published in PLOS ONE monitored 212 patients who underwent either gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy surgery in Queensland.

Director of Griffith University’s Menzies Health Institute Queensland Professor Paul Scuffham said the patients were monitored for a period of 12 months after their surgery and looked at a range of factors including clinical and patient-reported outcomes.

“We found that 12 months after having surgery, their body weight decreased by 24 percent and their blood glucose levels improved by 24 percent,” Professor Scuffham said.

“The surgery had other beneficial effects on comorbidities related to obesity which saw 37 percent of patients with high blood pressure prior to the operation no longer has this condition 12 months post-op. We also saw 62 percent of those with impaired kidney function pre-surgery had normal kidney function after surgery.”

The research also found patients’ eating behaviors improved and their quality of life was considerably greater.

The overall satisfaction with the treatment remained above 97.5 percent throughout their recovery period.

Professor Scuffham said the study confirmed previous work demonstrating the efficacy of publicly funded bariatric surgery when it comes to treating obesity, type 2 diabetes, and related comorbidities.

“It shows the surgery has improved the quality of life for our patients and also their eating behaviors, and despite the short follow-up period, the results bode well for future weight maintenance for those with type 2 diabetes and morbid obesity,” he said.

Reference: “Health outcomes of patients with type 2 diabetes following bariatric surgery: Results from a publicly funded initiative” by Trisha O’Moore-Sullivan, Jody Paxton, Megan Cross, Srinivas Teppala, Viral Chikani, George Hopkins, Katie Wykes and Paul A. Scuffham, on behalf of the Clinical and Operational Reference Group, 24 February 2023, PLOS ONE.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0279923

The study was funded by Queensland Health.