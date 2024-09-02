When Stress Leads to Smoke: Depression Doubles Teen Vaping Rate

Australian high school students experiencing severe depressive symptoms are more than twice as likely to try e-cigarettes, according to a large-scale study.

The research highlights a significant correlation between mental health issues like stress, low well-being, and vaping among adolescents. These findings emphasize the need for concurrent mental health support and vaping prevention strategies during early adolescence.

Vaping and Mental Health

According to a study on vaping behavior among Australian high school students, those who reported severe depressive symptoms were over twice as likely to have tried e-cigarettes, compared to those reporting no depressive symptoms.

Data showed overall higher e-cigarette use among those with poorer mental health, including severe depressive symptoms, moderate and high stress, and low well-being.

The findings show a critical need for effective mental health support at the same time as vaping prevention during early adolescence — when these issues first emerge.

Survey Insights From the OurFutures Vaping Trial

The researchers surveyed over 5000 Year 7 and 8 students from 40 schools in New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia in 2023 (May-October), creating one of the largest datasets on adolescent vaping currently available in the country.

Out of the 5157 students who took part in the study, 8.3 percent reported having used e-cigarettes before.

E-cigarette use was also 74 percent higher for students who reported moderate stress, and 64 percent higher for people who reported high levels of stress.

Mental Health Correlations With Vaping

E-cigarette use was also 105 percent higher for students who reported low well-being compared to high well-being. Anxiety symptoms were not associated with e-cigarette use.

The data were drawn from a survey within the OurFutures Vaping Trial, the first, and currently only, clinical trial of a school-based e-cigarette prevention program in Australia.

Research and Implications for Prevention Strategies

The trial aims to rigorously test if vaping uptake can be prevented in Australian adolescents.

“There is a lack of data on the links between adolescent vaping and mental health, especially in the unique Australian context. It was important we addressed this as we are witnessing both vaping and mental ill-health increase among young people,” says Dr. Lauren Gardner from the University of Sydney’s Matilda Centre, who co-leads the OurFutures Vaping Trial with Professor Nicola Newton.

“More research is needed to understand the complex relationship between mental health and vaping, however these findings highlight the urgent need for prevention and early intervention approaches, backed by evidence, to support both the short- and long-term health and wellbeing of young people.”

The results, published today (September 2) in Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, are consistent with research in other age groups and countries, including the United States that has linked adolescent e-cigarette use with depressive and anxiety symptoms and stress.

The Matilda Centre previously found the average age at which a teenager begins to vape is 14. Other research (independent to the University of Sydney) has found vaping rates among 12 to 15 years increasing from 10 percent to 24 percent between 2017 to 2023.

“There is a growing body of evidence of a relationship between vaping and mental health: vaping has been linked with the onset of mental health problems, and vice versa,” says co-author Associate Professor Emily Stockings from the Matilda Centre.

“Although not explored in our study, it is possible that this relationship can be explained by shared social, environmental, and genetic risk factors, or it may point to possible self-medicating behaviors.

“In the short term, nicotine may reduce feelings of anxiety and stress, and young people may be reaching for vapes as a coping mechanism.

“Regardless of whether mental ill-health influences smoking or vice-versa, it is clear that if we are to prevent vaping onset, we need to address mental health at the same time.”

Reference: “Research Letter: E-cigarette use and mental health during early adolescence: An Australian survey among over 5000 young people” by Lauren A Gardner, Siobhan O’Dean, Amy-Leigh Rowe, Annabelle Hawkins, Lyra Egan, Emily Stockings, Maree Teesson, Leanne Hides, Amra Catakovic, Rhiannon Ellem, Nyanda McBride, Steve Allsop, Kathleen Blackburn, Lexine Stapinski, Becky Freeman, Janni Leung, Louise Thornton, Louise Birrell, Katrina E Champion and Nicola C. Newton, 1 September 2024, Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry.

DOI: 10.1177/00048674241267908

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.