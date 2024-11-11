Why We’re Drinking More: The Pandemic’s Lasting Effect on Alcohol

Alcohol use among U.S. adults escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic and remained elevated afterwards, reveals a recent study.

Stress from the pandemic and limited access to healthcare services were seen as major contributors to the continued rise in drinking levels, underscoring the necessity for targeted health and policy interventions.

Public Health Concerns

A population-based study of adults aged 18 and older revealed a significant rise in alcohol use during the COVID-19 pandemic, with levels remaining high even after the pandemic. This trend raises serious public health concerns and highlights the need for new policies and health care interventions. The findings were published today (November 11) in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Research Methodology and Demographic Analysis

Researchers from the University of Southern California and Thomas Jefferson University examined data from the 2020 and 2022 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) to assess whether increased alcohol use during the pandemic persisted. The survey, which included over 24,000 adults, gathered information on alcohol use, demographics, socioeconomic factors, and health data. Participants were classified based on any alcohol use or heavy alcohol use in the year preceding the survey, allowing researchers to determine prevalence rates for both categories. The study showed that rates of both general and heavy alcohol use rose in 2020 and stayed elevated in 2022.

Implications and Calls for Action

The researchers suggest that pandemic-related stress and reduced access to health services may have contributed to this sustained increase in alcohol consumption. Given that alcohol use is a leading cause of illness and death in the U.S., they stress the importance of clinical, community-based, and policy responses to address these long-term effects. Although the study focused on nonmilitary, noninstitutionalized adults and did not include populations who may be more vulnerable to alcohol misuse, the findings underscore the need for increased awareness and intervention surrounding pandemic-related alcohol use.

Reference: “Trends in Alcohol Use After the COVID-19 Pandemic: A National Cross-Sectional Study” by Divya Ayyala-Somayajula, MD, Jennifer L. Dodge, MPH, Adam M. Leventhal, PhD, Norah A. Terrault, MD, MPH, and Brian P. Lee, MD, MAS, 12 November 2024, Annals of Internal Medicine.

DOI: 10.7326/ANNALS-24-02157

