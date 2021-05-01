Wildfires and Smoke Cause “Black Sky” in Siberia

Numerous fires have filled skies with smoke, causing air quality issues in Omsk.

Russian emergency services have reported an abnormally high number of fires in the Omsk oblast of southwest Siberia. On April 22, 2021, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this image of fires in the region. As of April 28, smoke from the fires was still visible.

Wildfire smoke has traveled about 700 kilometers (400 miles) east toward Novosibirsk, Russia’s third-largest city. Citizens reported thick smoke reducing visibility on roads, and authorities issued a “black sky” air quality warning in Novosibirsk on April 27.

NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using MODIS data from NASA EOSDIS LANCE and GIBS/Worldview.