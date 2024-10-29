X1.8 Flare Unleashed: NASA Captures Powerful Solar Eruption

On October 26, 2024, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory recorded a powerful solar flare that peaked at 3:19 a.m. ET. Classified as an X1.8 flare, this intense event has the potential to disrupt radio signals, navigation systems, and power grids on Earth, while also posing risks to astronauts and spacecraft in orbit.

Solar flares are sudden, intense bursts of energy originating from the Sun’s surface, typically near sunspots where magnetic fields are highly concentrated and unstable. These powerful eruptions release massive amounts of electromagnetic radiation across the spectrum, from radio waves to X-rays and gamma rays.

Flares are classified by their intensity, with “X-class” representing the strongest flares, capable of disrupting communications, GPS, and power grids on Earth. Flares also pose radiation risks to astronauts and spacecraft. Solar flares are part of the Sun’s natural activity cycle and often occur alongside coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which send charged particles into space and amplify potential impacts on Earth’s technology and infrastructure.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) is a satellite dedicated to studying the Sun’s activity and its influence on Earth. Launched in 2010, the SDO provides continuous, high-resolution images and data on the Sun’s magnetic field, atmosphere, and solar emissions.

This observatory monitors solar phenomena such as sunspots, solar flares, and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), capturing details across multiple wavelengths to help scientists understand the Sun’s dynamics and predict space weather. SDO’s insights are crucial for protecting technology and infrastructure on Earth, as well as ensuring the safety of astronauts in space.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.