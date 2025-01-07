Close Menu
    Solar Fury Erupts: Sun Rings In the New Year With X1.8 Flare

    X1.8 Solar Flare January 2025
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Solar Ultraviolet Imager captured this image of a solar flare — seen as the bright flash on the left – on January 4, 2025. The image shows a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in orange. Credit: NOAA

    A powerful X1.8 solar flare erupted on January 4, 2025, and was recorded at its peak—7:48 a.m. ET—by NOAA’s Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI). Such intense flares have the potential to disrupt Earth’s radio communications, navigation systems, and power grids, while also endangering astronauts and spacecraft in orbit.

    NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory data is currently inaccessible due to flooding at its data center. Fortunately, SUVI onboard NOAA’s GOES-East satellite provided critical observations of the event.

    Solar flares are sudden, powerful bursts of energy originating from the Sun’s surface. They occur when magnetic energy stored in the Sun’s atmosphere is released, emitting radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to X-rays and gamma rays.

    Solar flares are classified into five categories based on their intensity: A, B, C, M, and X, with each letter representing a tenfold increase in strength. X-class flares are the most intense, and a numerical value (e.g., X1.8) specifies their magnitude within that class.

    NOAA GOES-T Satellite
    The Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) is a specialized instrument aboard NOAA’s GOES satellites. It observes the Sun in ultraviolet wavelengths, providing critical data on solar activity like flares and eruptions, which can affect communication systems and satellites. Credit: NOAA

    The Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) is a cutting-edge instrument onboard NOAA’s GOES (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites) series, specifically designed to monitor the Sun’s activity. SUVI observes the Sun in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) spectrum, capturing images of solar phenomena like flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and active regions.

    These high-resolution images help scientists study and predict space weather events that can affect Earth. By analyzing solar activity, SUVI supports NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center in forecasting disruptions to communication systems, navigation signals, power grids, and spacecraft operations. Its constant vigilance plays a critical role in safeguarding technology and infrastructure from the impacts of solar storms.

