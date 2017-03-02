Juno Spacecraft Views Jupiter Cloudscape

This new close-up view of Jupiter comes from NASA’s Juno spacecraft. It captures the turbulent region just west of the Great Red Spot in the South Equatorial Belt, with resolution better than any previous pictures from Earth or other spacecraft.

The Juno spacecraft captured this image with its JunoCam citizen science instrument when the spacecraft was a mere 5,400 miles (8,700 kilometers) above Jupiter’s cloudtops on December 11, 2016 at 9:14 a.m. PT (12:14 p.m. ET). Citizen scientist Sergey Dushkin produced the sublime color processing and cropped the image to draw viewers’ eyes to the dynamic clouds.

Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Sergey Dushkin