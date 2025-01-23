1.2 Million People at Risk: Why Is the Great Salt Lake Shrinking?

The Great Salt Lake hit record-low levels in 2022 due to reduced streamflows and increased evaporation driven by climate warming. The shrinking lake poses economic, ecological, and public health threats, including toxic dust exposure.

The Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, hit record-low levels in 2022, sparking serious economic, ecological, and public health concerns in Utah. New research from Portland State University, considered the first peer-reviewed study to quantify the factors driving these historic low water levels, provides valuable insights for predicting and managing future changes to the lake.

“The lake has a lot of social and economic relevance for the region and Utah,” said Siiri Bigalke, the lead author and a Ph.D. candidate in PSU’s Earth, Environment, and Society program who built on research she started while a master’s student at Utah State University. “It provides over $1.9 billion in annual economic revenue, serves as a vital feeding ground for millions of migratory birds, and enhances snowfall over the Wasatch Mountain Range” — home to 11 world-class ski resorts which are a big reason why the 2034 Winter Olympics are returning to Salt Lake City.

Bigalke and co-authors Paul Loikith, an associate professor of geography and director of PSU’s Climate Science Lab, and Nick Siler, an associate professor in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University, developed and applied a model that simulates lake volume change year over year from water inputs primarily from streamflow into the lake and precipitation onto the lake and output from water evaporating off the lake.

“We developed a model that created alternate scenarios where only one of the input or output variables changed as observed in order to isolate the relative contributions of streamflow, precipitation, and evaporation to the record low volume in 2022,” Bigalke said.

Drivers of Decline: Streamflow and Evaporation

The decline in lake levels leading up to 2022 has been widely attributed to low stream flows from the lake’s three major tributaries, likely due to some combination of drought, water diversions, and climate change. However, the present study found that lower streamflows only accounted for about two-thirds of the total decline in lake volume. The rest primarily came from an increase in lake evaporation due to warmer temperatures, which will only get worse as temperatures continue to rise.

“As the climate is warming, evaporation off the lake increases, so the contribution from warming to the evaporation is significant,” Loikith said. “Without the warming trend, 2022 wouldn’t have been record low. Even though streamflow is dominant, the increase in evaporation was necessary to reach the record low.”

The researchers said that the findings suggest that increased streamflow can lead to rapid volume recovery in the short term, but under continued warming, evaporation is expected to lead to additional long-term water loss.

In addition to ecological and economic loss, the shrinking lake also poses health risks as a source of toxic dust for the 1.2 million people in the Salt Lake City metro region.

“As the lake shrinks, it’s exposing this dry lakebed that could possibly increase dust events into the metropolitan area, affecting the air quality for nearby residents,” Bigalke said.

The authors suggest further research into determining the degree to which local increasing evaporation, precipitation changes, and/or human-caused diversions is affecting streamflow into the lake.

Reference: “Explaining the 2022 Record Low Great Salt Lake Volume” by Siiri Bigalke, Paul Loikith and Nicholas Siler, 21 January 2025, Geophysical Research Letters.

DOI: 10.1029/2024GL112154

The study was funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.