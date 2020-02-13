254 Dead Overnight as Coronavirus Outbreak Climbs to 46,997 Confirmed Cases Worldwide

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 24

No new countries reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

WHO has developed a database to collect the latest scientific findings and knowledge on Coronavirus disease. For more information, please see here.

The two-day global research and innovation forum regarding COVID-19 was convened in line with the WHO R&D Blueprint this week. Leading health experts from around the world met at WHO to assess the current level of knowledge about the new COVID-19 disease, identify gaps and work together to accelerate and fund priority research needed to help stop this outbreak and prepare for any future outbreaks. For more details, please see here.

Overnight 14,840 cases, including 13,332 clinically diagnosed cases were reported from Hubei. This is the first time China has reported clinically diagnosed cases in addition to laboratory-confirmed cases. For consistency, we report here only the number of laboratory-confirmed cases. WHO has formally requested additional information on the clinically diagnosed cases, in particular when these have occurred in the course of the outbreak and whether suspect cases were reclassified as clinically diagnosed cases.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

46997 confirmed (1826 new)



China

46550 confirmed (1820 new) 8204 severe (871 new) 1368 deaths (254 new)



Outside of China

447 confirmed (6 new) 24 countries (0 new) 1 death (0 new)



TECHNICAL FOCUS: Investigation of COVID-19 cases outside of China

As of 10am CET Feb 13, 2020, a total of 170 cases of COVID-19 who had a travel history to China have been reported outside of China. The vast majority of these (151, 89%) do not appear to lead to further transmission of the virus, while the remaining 19 have been associated with onward transmission within 12 distinct groups of epidemiologically linked cases. Among these, four groups have involved at least nine individuals. The largest involves 20 individuals in six countries thus far — United Kingdom (6), France (5), Malaysia (3), Singapore (3), Republic of Korea (2), Spain (1) — and has been linked to a conference held in Singapore between January 20 and 22, 2020 and a subsequent ski trip to the French Alps. The next largest involves 15 cases and was linked to a conference in Bavaria, Germany. Among the attendees was an individual with an epidemiological link to confirmed cases in Wuhan, China.

Additionally, one of the 15 cases was detected in, but did not involve transmission within, Spain. Sixteen cases have been reported in four countries for which there are no clearly established epidemiological links. For all these individuals, investigations are ongoing to establish the mechanism by which they were infected

Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, February 13, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 46550 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 175 Singapore 50 Thailand 33 Japan 28 Republic of Korea 28 Malaysia 18 Germany 16 Australia 15 Vietnam 16 United States of America 14 France 11 United Kingdom 9 United Arab Emirates 8 Canada 7 India 3 Italy 3 Philippines 3 Russian Federation 2 Spain 2 Belgium 1 Cambodia 1 Finland 1 Nepal 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Total 46997

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

During previous outbreaks due to other coronaviruses (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human-to-human transmission occurred through droplets, contact, and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar. The basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections include the following:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands).

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.