97 Dead Overnight as Coronavirus Outbreak Tops 40,000 Confirmed Cases Worldwide

WHO Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report 21

No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours.

The WHO R&D Blueprint is a global strategy and preparedness plan that allows the rapid activation of R&D activities during epidemics. On February 11-12, WHO is convening a global research and innovation forum to mobilize international action and enable identification of key knowledge gaps and research priorities to contribute to the control of 2019-nCoV. The forum will include members of the scientific community, researchers from Member States’ public health agencies, regulatory experts, bioethicists with expertise in research in emergencies, and major funder of research related to 2019-nCoV.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

40554 confirmed (3085 new)



China

40235 confirmed (3073 new) 6484 severe (296 new) 909 deaths (97 new)



Outside of China

319 confirmed (12 new) 24 countries (0 new) 1 death (0 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, February 10, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 40235 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 70 Singapore 43 Thailand 32 Republic of Korea 27 Japan 26 Malaysia 18 Australia 15 Germany 14 Vietnam 14 United States of America 12 France 11 Canada 7 United Arab Emirates 7 United Kingdom 4 India 3 Italy 3 Philippines 3 Russian Federation 2 Spain 2 Belgium 1 Cambodia 1 Finland 1 Nepal 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Total 40554

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

During previous outbreaks due to other coronaviruses (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human-to-human transmission occurred through droplets, contact, and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar. The basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections include the following:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands).

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.