638 Dead From Coronavirus Worldwide As Outbreak Climbs to 31,481 Confirmed Cases

WHO Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Situation Report 18

No new countries reported cases of 2019-nCoV in the past 24 hours.

To date, a total of 72 States Parties were identified to be implementing travel restrictions through official reports, official statements, and the media. Of these 72 States Parties, WHO received 23 (32%) official reports from States Parties about their travel restrictions.

“The Pandemic Supply Chain Network (PSCN)” has commissioned a market assessment of the personal protective equipment market which will be distributed shortly to stakeholders of the PSCN as it continues to monitor the market. Additionally, senior management of WHO spoke with the stakeholders of the PSCN to ensure the private sector’s continued engagement to distribute supplies to those countries in most need. The PSCN will encourage manufacturers to increase production, commit supplies to frontline health emergency responders, and expand the number of stakeholders who are involved in the PSCN to gain a critical mass of suppliers to mitigate the operational risks within the market. WHO will continue to provide the technical guidance and coordination of supplies to those countries in most need.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: High

Global Level: High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

31481 confirmed (3205 new)



China

31211 confirmed (3151 new) 4821 severe (962 new) 637 deaths (73 new)



Outside of China

270 confirmed (54 new) 24 countries (0 new) 1 death (0 new)



Technical Focus: Monitoring travel restrictions

Since yesterday, 10 additional States Parties are implementing travel restrictions, according to the media and/or official reports to WHO. To date, a total of 72 States Parties were identified to be implementing travel restrictions through official reports, official statements, and the media. Of these 72 States Parties, WHO received 23 (32%) official reports from States Parties about their travel restrictions. Six other States Parties published official statements but have not yet formally communicated with WHO on their measures. Of note, the situation is subject to change, and some countries are currently in the process of implementing additional restrictions.

Countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV, February 6, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 31211 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 61 Singapore 30 Japan 25 Thailand 25 Republic of Korea 24 Australia 15 Malaysia 14 Germany 13 United States of America 12 Vietnam 12 Canada 7 France 6 United Arab Emirates 5 India 3 Italy 3 Philippines 3 United Kingdom 3 Russian Federation 2 Belgium 1 Cambodia 1 Finland 1 Nepal 1 Spain 1 Sri Lanka 1 Sweden 1 Total 31481

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

During previous outbreaks due to other coronaviruses (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human-to-human transmission occurred through droplets, contact, and fomites, suggesting that the transmission mode of the 2019-nCoV can be similar. The basic principles to reduce the general risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections include the following:

Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands).

Within healthcare facilities, enhance standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments.

WHO does not recommend any specific health measures for travelers. In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travelers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider.