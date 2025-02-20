80-Megapixel Masterpiece Captures a Cosmic Nursery Bursting With Color and Energy

A breathtaking new image of the RCW 38 star cluster showcases a cosmic nursery bursting with color, light, and energy.

Located 5500 light-years away, this region teems with young, newly formed stars and swirling clouds of glowing gas. The European Southern Observatory’s powerful VISTA telescope cuts through the dust to reveal hidden celestial wonders, offering astronomers a rare glimpse into the chaotic beauty of star birth.

A Stunning Glimpse of RCW 38

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has unveiled a breathtaking 80-million-pixel image of RCW 38, a vibrant star cluster captured by the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy (VISTA) in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

RCW 38, located 5,500 light-years away in the constellation Vela, is a dazzling stellar nursery filled with swirling gas, dust, and young stars. Bright pink gas clouds and scattered newborn stars create a striking celestial scene, showcasing the raw beauty of star formation.

Unlike our 4.6-billion-year-old Sun, which is in a stable phase of its life, the stars in RCW 38 are less than a million years old. This cluster contains around 2,000 young stars, making it an active and dynamic environment — an exciting subject for astronomers studying how stars evolve.



What lies behind this chaotic extravaganza? This video takes you on a journey across the star cluster RCW 38, located 5500 light-years from us. Across this stunning landscape we see clouds of dust and gas, as well as countless stars. Behind this colorful view, though, lie active star-forming regions. Credit: ESO

The Recipe for Star Formation

Star clusters like RCW 38 act as cosmic incubators, packed with the essential ingredients for star formation: dense gas clouds and thick cosmic dust. As gravity pulls these elements together, new stars are born, fueling the ongoing cycle of stellar creation.

The strong radiation coming from these newborn stars makes the gas that encompasses the star cluster glow brightly, creating the pink hues we see here in RCW 38. It’s truly a spectacular sight! Yet in visible light many stars in the RCW 38 cluster remain hidden from us, because dust blocks our view of them.

That is where the VISTA telescope, at ESO’s Paranal Observatory, comes in: its VIRCAM camera observes infrared light which, unlike visible light, can go through dust almost unimpeded, revealing the true riches of RCW 38. Suddenly, we also see young stars within dusty cocoons, or cold ‘failed’ stars known as brown dwarfs.

A New View of the Milky Way

This infrared image was taken during the VISTA Variables in the Vía Láctea (VVV) survey, which has produced the most detailed infrared map of our home galaxy ever made. Surveys like this reveal as yet unknown astronomical objects, or give us a new view of known ones.

Since this image was taken, VISTA’s faithful VIRCAM camera, which has conducted numerous imaging surveys since 2008, has retired after an impressive run. Later this year, the telescope will receive a brand new instrument called 4MOST, which will gather the spectra of 2400 objects at once over a large area of the sky. As VISTA is born again, the future looks bright.



From a wide view of the Milky Way, zoom-in to the dramatic star forming region RCW 38, in the constellation Vela. The various images shown here were taken with different telescopes at different times, and have been blended together to create this zoom. We begin with a view of the night sky in visible light, and finish an infrared image of the RCW 38 region captured by ESO’s VISTA telescope. Credit: ESO/L. Calçada/N. Risinger (skysurvey.org)/Digitized Sky Survey 2/VVVX. Music: Astral Electronic

