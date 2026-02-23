90% of Prostate Cancer Tumors Contained Microplastics

Microplastics have now been found inside most prostate cancer tumors — and at strikingly higher levels than in healthy tissue.

A new study reports that tiny plastic particles were present in nine out of 10 men diagnosed with prostate cancer. Researchers also found that these fragments appeared in greater amounts inside cancerous tumors than in nearby noncancerous prostate tissue.

The investigation was conducted at NYU Langone Health, including its Perlmutter Cancer Center and Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards. Scientists set out to examine whether exposure to microplastics could play a role in the development of prostate cancer, which the American Cancer Society identifies as the most common cancer affecting American men.

How Microplastics Enter the Body

Plastic used in food containers, packaging, cosmetics, and other everyday products can break down into microscopic pieces when heated, worn down, or chemically altered. These particles can be swallowed, inhaled from the air, or absorbed through the skin. Previous research has detected microplastics throughout the human body, including in major organs, bodily fluids, and even the placenta. Despite their widespread presence, scientists still do not fully understand their health effects.

Higher Plastic Levels Found in Tumors

For this study, researchers analyzed prostate tissue samples from 10 patients undergoing surgery to remove the prostate gland. Microplastic particles were identified in 90% of tumor samples and in 70% of noncancerous samples.

Notably, tumor tissue contained significantly more plastic. On average, cancerous samples had about 2.5 times the concentration found in healthy prostate tissue (about 40 micrograms of plastic per gram of tissue compared with 16 micrograms per gram).

“Our pilot study provides important evidence that microplastic exposure may be a risk factor for prostate cancer,” said study lead author Stacy Loeb, MD, a professor in the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Departments of Urology and Population Health.

Loeb explained that while earlier studies had hinted at links between microplastics and conditions such as heart disease and dementia, there had been little direct research connecting them to prostate cancer.

The findings will be presented on February 26 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. According to Loeb, this is the first study conducted in the West to measure microplastic levels in prostate tumors and directly compare them with levels in noncancerous prostate tissue.

Careful Testing to Prevent Contamination

To carry out the analysis, scientists first examined the tissue visually. They then used specialized instruments to measure the quantity, chemical makeup, and structural characteristics of microplastic particles. The team focused on 12 of the most commonly produced plastic molecules.

Because plastic is widely used in medical and laboratory tools, the researchers took extra precautions to prevent contamination. They replaced plastic equipment with alternatives made from aluminum, cotton, and other nonplastic materials. All testing took place in controlled, clean rooms specifically designed for microplastic analysis.

Possible Link Between Microplastics and Inflammation

“By uncovering yet another potential health concern posed by plastic, our findings highlight the need for stricter regulatory measures to limit the public’s exposure to these substances, which are everywhere in the environment,” said study senior author Vittorio Albergamo, PhD.

Albergamo, an assistant professor in the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, said the next step is to determine how microplastics behave inside the body and whether they contribute directly to cancer development. One theory the team plans to investigate is whether these particles trigger a persistent immune response (inflammation) in prostate tissue. Over time, chronic inflammation can damage cells and lead to genetic changes that allow cancer to form.

Albergamo emphasized that the study involved a small number of patients and that larger studies will be necessary to confirm the results.

Prostate Cancer Risk and Study Support

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in eight men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

Meeting: American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

The research was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

In addition to Loeb and Albergamo, the NYU Langone research team included Leonardo Trasande, MD, MPP; Trevor Johnson, PhD; Fang-Ming Deng, MD, PhD; Mark Strong, DO; David Wise, MD, PhD; José Alemán, MD, PhD; Zixuan Mo, BS; Mariana Rangel Camacho, BS; Nataliya Byrne, BA; Tatiana Sanchez Nolasco, MPH; Adrian Rivera, MPH; William Huang, MD; Herbert Lepor, MD; Wei Phin Tan, MD; and James Wysock, MD.

Samir Taneja, MD, of Northwell Health in New York City also contributed to the study.

Loeb has consulted for pharmaceutical company Astellas, digital health company Savor Health, and men’s health organization Movember, and has received research support from Endo USA Inc. She also participated in advisory boards for Endo USA, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Pfizer, Sumitomo Pharma, and Doceree. Wysock has consulted for medical equipment manufacturers Edap — Focal One, and URO-1 Medical. Wise is a paid consultant for Pfizer, Bayer, K36, OncoC4, AstraZeneca, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and is an expert witness for Exxon Mobil. None of these activities are related to the current study. NYU Langone Health is managing the terms and conditions of these relationships in accordance with its policies and procedures.

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