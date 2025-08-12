A 10-Minute Daily Walk Could Be the Secret To Better Sleep

Frequent movement boosts sleep quality and next-day energy. Consistency beats intensity.

Recent findings from The University of Texas at Austin indicate that exercising more often, preferably on a daily basis, may enhance sleep quality, especially the deep, restorative sleep essential for emotional well-being and mental health.

Published in the Journal of Physical Activity & Health, the study examined data collected over several months from UT students wearing Fitbits. Unlike past studies that emphasized the total amount of exercise, this research focused on how frequently individuals were active.

“We wanted to know whether it matters if someone spreads out their exercise over the week versus doing it all at once, like a ‘weekend warrior,’” said Benjamin Baird, a research assistant professor of psychology in the College of Liberal Arts. “And for sleep health, frequency does seem to matter.”

Chris Corral, who co-led the study and recently completed a master’s degree in health behavior and health education at UT, noted that the research expands on previous work connecting exercise with non-REM, or deep sleep. This stage of sleep, particularly during the early hours of the night, is when the body carries out much of its physical and cognitive repair.

Even short daily movement helps

Participants who engaged in exercise more regularly experienced deeper, more restorative sleep. “That’s exactly what you want,” Baird said. Interestingly, just 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per day was sufficient to produce noticeable benefits in the young adult participants.

The researchers described moderate to vigorous activity as any movement that increases breathing but still permits conversation—roughly a 6 on a 1-to-10 exertion scale. Even lighter physical activity, like routine walking or taking standing breaks, was associated with improved sleep quality and a better mood the following day.

More movement, better mood

Participants who exercised more frequently also said they felt more energetic and experienced lower stress levels. “We saw that more non-REM sleep was tied to better next-day mood and energy,” Baird said.

While both scientific research and everyday experience have long supported the idea that regular physical activity improves sleep—and that better sleep enhances overall well-being—most previous studies were conducted in lab settings and focused on short-term outcomes, often just after a single night.

What sets this study apart is its innovative use of wearable technology. By comparing participants’ activity and sleep patterns continuously over months, researchers gain a much more comprehensive understanding of how daily habits influence sleep and mood over time.

The findings are part of the Whole Communities—Whole Health research initiative, which takes an interdisciplinary, community-engaged approach to studying health and well-being. The research team is now preparing to test whether these results hold true in a broader population as part of the Whole Communities—Whole Health five-year cohort study.

Rethinking public health guidelines

Corral emphasized that while current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization recommend 150 minutes of exercise per week, they don’t specify how to spread out that time. “Our results suggest that daily movement may be better for sleep than doing it all on the weekend,” he said.

If future research confirms these findings in broader populations — including people of varying ages and activity levels — they could lead to updates in public health recommendations.

“Current guidelines don’t reflect the importance of frequency for sleep health,” Baird said. “Having this kind of data allows us to start thinking about whether they should.”

Beyond sleep, the implications are wide-reaching. “Sleep is when your brain stores memories, clears waste, and resets,” Corral explained. “Better sleep means better brain health and potentially lower risks of chronic disease and depression.”

Ultimately, the takeaway is simple: Daily movement — even in small doses — can make a big difference. “You don’t need to run marathons,” Corral said. “Just moving a little each day helps. Light activity counts too. Doing something is better than doing nothing.”

Reference: “Physical Activity Frequency Patterns Influence Sleep Architecture in Young Adults” by Christian J. Corral, Melissa Miller, Frances A. Champagne, David M. Schnyer and Benjamin Baird, 4 July 2025, Journal of Physical Activity & Health.

DOI: 10.1123/jpah.2024-0844

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