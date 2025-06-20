A Common Stimulant Could Hold the Key to Preventing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Caffeine may help prevent SUID by reducing oxygen loss in infants, offering a new direction for research.

After years of little progress in lowering the national rate of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID), which includes sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), researchers at Rutgers Health have introduced a surprising solution: caffeine might help protect infants by preventing dangerous drops in oxygen levels that could lead to death.

This hypothesis, published in the Journal of Perinatology, comes at a time when SUID rates have remained steady at about 3,500 deaths per year for the past 25 years, which is roughly one death per 1,000 live births. Although public education campaigns in the 1990s—such as “Back to Sleep” and other safe sleep guidelines promoted by the American Academy of Pediatrics—initially reduced cases, SIDS is still the leading cause of death for infants between one and twelve months old.

Linking risk factors to oxygen loss

“We’ve been concerned about why the rates haven’t changed,” said Thomas Hegyi, a neonatologist at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School who led the research. “So, we wanted to explore new ways of approaching the challenge.”

That approach led Hegyi and Ostfeld to a striking realization. Nearly all known risk factors for SIDS and other sleep-related infant deaths—such as stomach sleeping, maternal smoking, bed-sharing, and preterm birth—share a common link. They are all connected to intermittent hypoxia, which involves short periods when oxygen levels drop below 80 percent.

“I wondered, what can counter intermittent hypoxia?” Hegyi said. “Caffeine.”

Caffeine’s known role in infant care

The connection is not purely theoretical. Neonatologists already use caffeine to treat apnea in premature infants, where it acts as a respiratory stimulant. The drug has a strong safety record in babies, showing minimal side effects even at high doses.

What makes caffeine especially interesting as a possible preventive measure is the way infants process it. While adults metabolize caffeine in about four hours, newborns can take up to 100 hours. In infants, caffeine stays in the body for weeks instead of hours.

This unique metabolism might explain a long-standing puzzle: why SIDS peaks between two and four months of age. As infants mature, they begin metabolizing caffeine more quickly. The researchers suggest caffeine consumed during pregnancy or passed through breast milk might provide early protection that wanes as metabolism speeds up.

The theory also could explain why breastfeeding appears to protect against SIDS.

“We hypothesize that the protection afforded by breast milk is, in part, due to caffeine,” wrote the researchers, noting caffeine readily passes from mothers to infants through breast milk.

Not a replacement for safe sleep practices

Barbara Ostfeld, a professor at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, the program director of the SIDS Center of New Jersey and co-author of the paper, said if the theory proves true, any efforts to give infants caffeine would complement, not replace, existing risk reduction strategies.

“The idea isn’t that caffeine will replace risk-reduction behaviors,” Ostfeld said. “A baby dying from accidental suffocation, one component of SUID, is not likely to have benefited from caffeine but would have from such safe sleep practices as the elimination of pillows and other loose bedding from the infant’s sleep environment.”

Next steps and broader implications

The researchers plan to test their hypothesis by comparing caffeine levels in infants who died of SIDS with those who died from other causes, such as trauma or disease.

The research represents a fundamental shift in approaching SIDS prevention. While current strategies focus on eliminating environmental risks, this would be the first potential pharmaceutical intervention.

“For over 30 years, we’ve been educating New Jersey’s parents about adopting safe infant sleep practices. These efforts have contributed to our state rates being the second lowest in the US. Still, for various reasons, these proven recommendations are not universally adopted,” Ostfeld said. “This new hypothesis offers a way not just to address important risk factors but potentially intervene.”

Crucially, the researchers said this is hypothesis-generating research meant to inspire further study, not a recommendation for parents to give their babies caffeine. Any intervention would require extensive testing for safety and efficacy.

Still, in a field where progress has stagnated for decades, the possibility of a new approach offers hope.

As Hegyi put it, the goal is “to stimulate new thinking about a problem that has remained unchanged for 25 years.”

Reference: “Reducing the risk of sudden unexpected infant death: the caffeine hypothesis” by Thomas Hegyi, and Barbara M. Ostfeld, 10 June 2025, Journal of Perinatology.

DOI: 10.1038/s41372-025-02333-x

