A Fiery New Island Is Rising From the Ocean – And Scientists Are Watching

A fiery force beneath the ocean is reshaping Tonga’s Home Reef, growing an island through eruptions over the past few years.

Satellite imagery captures the dramatic transformation as lava cools into solid rock, while discolored waters hint at the volcano’s ongoing activity.

A Growing Island in Tonga

A small island in Tonga’s Home Reef has expanded once again in recent weeks.

The underwater volcano first broke the ocean’s surface during a 2022 eruption, adding new land to Tonga’s island chain in the South Pacific. Subsequent eruptions in September 2023, January 2024, and June 2024 further increased its size, bringing it to 12.2 hectares (30.1 acres). The most recent activity, from December 2024 to January 2025, added another 3.7 hectares.

Satellites have captured this rapid transformation. Landsat 9’s OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) recorded an image of the island on November 11, 2024, before its latest expansion (lower image above). Landsat 8’s OLI imaged the same location on February 2, 2025 (upper image above), revealing the newly formed land, created as lava erupted from the volcano’s vent and solidified into rock.

Signs of Submarine Volcanic Activity

The surrounding waters, tinged with unusual colors, hint at the volcano’s ongoing activity. “Most likely, we’re seeing a large amount of yellow sulfur mixing with the blue ocean to give the plumes a greenish hue,” explained Cornel de Ronde, a geologist at GNS Science and the co-author of a study in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems about monitoring submarine volcanoes.

The impact of underwater volcanic eruptions on marine ecosystems can be mixed. Some of the substances found in underwater plumes, especially iron, can encourage the growth of phytoplankton, said Sharon Walker, a NOAA oceanographer and lead author of the study. However, the hot, acidic plumes are also known to be harmful to many species of fish and other types of marine life. Meanwhile, the new land offers more habitat for pioneer species, such as bacteria, algae, lichens, insects, and seabirds.

Past Eruptions and Temporary Islands

Prior to 2022, Home Reef had four recorded eruptions, including events in 1852 and 1857 that formed small, temporary islands. In 2006, an eruption also produced an island that had cliffs measuring up to 70 meters (230 feet) tall and survived for about nine months.

Geologists expect the current island to last longer. “Some of the previous eruptions had a more explosive character, which led to land made of a more fragmented, easily erodible material,” said Simon Plank, a researcher from the German Aerospace Center (DLR). “This one is characterized by effusive flows that form a hard material that gives the island a high chance of surviving for several years.”

Tonga-Kermadec: A Volcanic Hotspot

Home Reef sits within the Tonga-Kermadec subduction zone, an area where three tectonic plates are colliding at the fastest converging boundary in the world. Here, the Pacific Plate is sinking beneath two other small plates, yielding one of Earth’s deepest trenches and most active volcanic arcs.

So far, Home Reef’s eruptions have had little impact on people, unlike the neighboring Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha‘apai volcano, which erupted in 2022, triggering a tsunami, covering nearby islands with ash, and damaging crops and fisheries.

“Given what the world witnessed at Hunga, it’s certainly worth monitoring submarine volcanoes,” said de Ronde. “Satellites offer one of the best, quickest, and safest ways to do that.”

NASA Earth Observatory images by Lauren Dauphin, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

