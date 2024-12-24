A Jurassic Family Reunion: 50 New Pterodactylus Relatives Found

Just in time for Christmas, paleontologists at the University of Leicester have linked nearly 50 relatives of Pterodactylus, a 150-million-year-old pterosaur, revealing a detailed life history of these ancient creatures.

This breakthrough, using UV light to highlight previously unseen details, revolutionizes our understanding of the pterosaur family tree, from hatchlings to full-grown adults.

Festive Paleontological Discovery

Christmas is a time for families to come together, and this festive season brings a unique reunion—150 million years in the making. Paleontologists from the University of Leicester have uncovered nearly 50 previously unrecognized relatives of Pterodactylus, the first pterosaur ever discovered.

This groundbreaking study not only expands the known family tree of Pterodactylus but also provides crucial insights into its life cycle, from tiny hatchlings to fully grown adults.

The story of Pterodactylus began nearly 250 years ago when the first pterosaur fossil was unearthed in a Bavarian quarry. This 150-million-year-old specimen offered the first glimpse into a remarkable group of flying reptiles that dominated the skies during the Mesozoic Era. With wingspans reaching up to 10 meters, these creatures soared above dinosaurs, reshaping our understanding of prehistoric life. Remarkably, the original Pterodactylus fossil was no larger than a turtle dove, yet it sparked centuries of fascination and study.

Resolving Long-Standing Species Confusion

Despite being the original ‘pterodactyl’, Pterodactylus was soon quite literally overshadowed in the public consciousness by more dramatic, giant pterosaurs like Pteranodon and Quetzalcoatlus, which stole the spotlight. But Pterodactylus remained a favorite among pterosaur scientists.

Over the centuries, Pterodactylus and other similar pterosaurs from Bavaria have been central to ongoing scientific study, helping shape much of what we know about pterosaurs, from the shape of their wings and how they flew, to their diet and how they grew. But one question has always lingered: which of these many pterosaurs are truly Pterodactylus and which belong to completely different species? This confusion has persisted for centuries… until now. Thanks to a new study that analyzed dozens of specimens of Pterodactylus in museums around the world, the mystery has been solved, and the true identity of these fossils has finally been uncovered.

The Power of UV Light in Paleontology

Shining powerful UV torches on fossil bones to make them fluoresce, University of Leicester paleontologists Robert Smyth and Dr. Dave Unwin were able to bring to light tiny near-invisible bony details that distinguish one kind of pterosaur from another. Using Pterodactylus’ unique features, found in the head, hips, hands and feet, Smyth and Unwin systematically checked other fossils from the same deposits and to their surprise discovered many other examples of Pterodactylus ‘hiding’ in among what were thought to be other species of pterosaur.

Lead author Robert Smyth, a doctoral researcher in the in the Centre for Palaeobiology and Biosphere Evolution (School of Geography, Geology and the Environment at the University of Leicester), explained: “By examining lots of fossils in collections across Europe we were able to reidentify more than forty specimens as Pterodactylus. UV-stimulated fluorescence is astonishing in the amount of detail it can reveal. Features that were once hidden were glowing in plain sight.”

A Family Portrait of Pterodactylus

In an eyeblink, the entire concept of Pterodactylus changed dramatically. With nearly 50 examples recognized so far, our knowledge of this most important of pterosaur has exploded. As co-author Dr. David Unwin from the University of Leicester explained: “We can now construct a complete and highly detailed skeletal anatomy for this key pterosaur. Soft tissues are fossilized in more than twenty examples so we can also reconstruct head crests, body shape, foot webs, and even the wings.”

The result? A sprawling family portrait of Pterodactylus, providing a unique opportunity to reconstruct its full life history. This spans from robin-sized hatchlings (affectionately dubbed ’flaplings’) to ’teenage’ Pterodactylus, all the way to raven-sized adults with wingspans nearly ten times larger.

Dr. Unwin added: “UV stimulated fluorescence is a well-known technique, but the difference, in this case, is that we have been able to combine new high-quality light sources with a systematic ‘catch-all’ approach, and it’s going to have a revolutionary impact on our understanding of pterosaurs.”

Reference: “Re-evaluation of Pterodactylus antiquus and Diopecephalus kochi: two troublesome taxonomic concepts” by Robert S. H. Smyth and David M. Unwin, 17 December 2024, Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

DOI: 10.1080/14772019.2024.2421845

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.