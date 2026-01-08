A Once-in-a-Generation Discovery Could Transform the Future of Dairy Farming

Research-backed adoption of high-oleic soybeans is improving milk quality and lowering costs for Michigan dairy farms.
At first look, the 400 acres of soybeans on the Preston family’s dairy farm in southern Michigan appear no different from any other field. In reality, the crop reflects a research partnership with Michigan State University that is cutting the family’s livestock feed costs by tens of thousands of dollars each month and may have lasting effects on the dairy industry.
The soybean variety was developed through federally funded research at the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at MSU and is designed to improve milk quality when included in dairy cow diets. In the spring of 2024, the fourth-generation team at Preston Farms decided to plant the soybeans on nearly one-third of their 1,500 acres.
Brian Preston, an MSU alum who manages the farm and its nearly 1,000 cattle, knew they were taking a chance. “Those 400 acres could have been our corn and our grain for the year,” he says.
Once the soybeans were harvested and added to the cows’ feed, the impact became clear. Within just three days, milk fat and protein levels rose, increasing the overall value of the milk produced.
“There was a lot of relief,” Preston says, “that it was all coming together and that it paid off.” And soon, that relief turned to excitement and optimism.
“The first thing we noticed when we started feeding the soybeans,” Preston says, “was that our purchased feed costs dropped by 20% per month, and that was huge. That’s a once-in-a-generation change.”
Big ideas, real-world solutions
What appears to be a sudden breakthrough is the result of many years of research. Adam Lock, a professor in the MSU Department of Animal Science and interim chair of the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, leads a research team that has spent more than a decade examining how dietary fats affect dairy cows. One line of this work has centered on high oleic soybeans, which are rich in oleic acid, a naturally occurring fatty acid found in both animal and plant-based fats and oils. Researchers hoped that adding these soybeans to cow diets would boost milk fat and protein production while also improving farm profitability.
“Our work builds on over a decade of research in our lab exploring how dietary fats influence milk composition, cow health, and farm economics,” Lock says. “High-oleic soybeans are a natural extension of our focus on practical, science-based feeding strategies.” Along with USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture funding, Lock’s research is supported by the Michigan Alliance for Animal Agriculture, Michigan Milk Producers Association, and United Soybean Board. “Public funding drives innovation, industry partnerships, and real-world impact for our state’s agricultural sector,” he says.
Data collection and analysis confirmed the team’s hypothesis. Further studies by his team revealed that roasting the soybeans before feeding could provide even greater benefits for milk production.
Many dairy farmers purchase costly dietary ingredients such as fat and amino acid supplements to optimize cow nutrition. Preston says adding high-oleic soybeans to his farm’s nutrition plan and roasting them on-site could replace most of those supplements. Preston Farms, one of the early adopters of high-oleic soybeans, is not the only farm taking notice. Lock says Michigan seed suppliers ran out of the soybean seed last year due to demand.
This public investment in dairy research doesn’t just benefit the Prestons. It also builds trust among the agricultural community and strengthens Michigan’s agricultural economy and ensures that science is translated into action.
“Seeing our research in action at farms like Preston Farms is incredibly fulfilling,” Lock says. “It’s a reminder that the work we do at MSU doesn’t just live in journals, it lives in feed bunks, milk tanks, and the day-to-day decisions of Michigan farmers. That kind of impact is what drives us.”
And at a time when many universities are disinvesting in dairy research, the new Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center at MSU promises that more impactful producer-focused research like Lock’s will continue to thrive.
Better dairy for Michigan families
The relationship between the Prestons and MSU — just like the family farm — extends generations. Many members of the Preston family went to MSU, dating all the way back to the 1940s when Brian Preston’s grandfather Stanley completed an MSU agricultural short course. According to Preston, the family farm has been working directly with MSU and MSU Extension for more than three decades. And while the relationship has been beneficial to the family, the recent work with the soybean crop has been incomparable.
Preston says high-oleic soybeans “could change our entire industry.”
In a state like Michigan, which is home to more than 850 dairy farms and approximately 436,000 dairy cows, and where the dairy industry contributes $15.7 billion to the state’s economy, that is a big deal. It means Michigan residents have access to better quality dairy products, and dairy farmers across the state can optimize their resources and output. According to the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, fresh dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt — which travel from farm to processor to store within about 48 hours — are made in the state. Higher-quality dairy products from places like Preston Farms is a bonus for all Michiganders.
And to Glenn Preston, Brian’s uncle and owner of Preston Farms, having MSU as a partner is a big deal. “Through MSU Extension and working with Adam Lock, we have access to the best and brightest minds in the world,” he says. “People at MSU are pushing the envelope to help our industry move forward — and they are helping us be more profitable. And what it comes down to in the end is that MSU helps our business, which means we’re able to be here for another generation.”
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By the early 1970s about 95% of US soy was being processed more cheaply (science-based?) with toxic hexane with some residue. The US female breast cancer epidemic presented by 1979 (ACS and NCI data). In 1980 using “science-based” information, the FDA approved the expanded use of added artificially cultured “free” (can cross the blood-brain barrier, as opposed to natural “protein bound”) MSG as an alleged “flavor enhancer.” Minimally, the US obesity epidemic presented by 1990 and the US diabetes epidemic presented by 1994 (CDC data). Soy and cow’s milk are rather common allergens and cow’s milk is a rather common food for children, even in public schools. Having previously written Michigan authorities about the probable roles of undiagnosed food allergies and added MSG in the school shooting case of Ethan Crumbley and his parents, in-vain, I’m now wondering what the unexpected consequences of roasted high-oleic soybean derived cow’s milk might be; more allergy reactions and/or more school shootings? And, too, what about the micronutrients in natural cattle feed; are they equally present in the soy? Cc: two at MSU.
I wonder if, or how much, this will increase estrogen levels in the milk produced by these cows.
If its any at all I wont be in for buying that milk.
I kept looking for an analysis of the milk in regard to human consumption. Seems their concern is profits for the farmer not the health of the consumer.
I am fully in agreement with all 5 of the previous comments.
In addition, I am wondering about the effects that some of these unnatural ingredients have on the health and lifespan of the animals. Stressed animals are less healthy than comfortable animals.
I don’t know of any changes in the milk produced, however, the cows are for sure healthier after feeding high oleic soybeans to our herd.
Brad, a few years of genetically modified soy as a better cattle feed does not guarantee it will be safe (for cows, and/or human allergies, minimally), short or long-term. Cows did not evolve on soy and it may take several generations (cows and/or humans) to know for sure; and then there’s still the toxic processing.
A soybean diet for cows does not increase their endogenous mammalian estrogen (17β-estradiol) levels; however, it significantly increases the concentration of phytoestrogens in their blood and milk.
Impact on Estrogen Levels
Phytoestrogens vs. Mammalian Estrogen: Soybeans are rich in isoflavones (genistein and daidzein), which are plant-based compounds that mimic the structure of estrogen. While they do not increase the cow’s natural estrogen production, they can bind to estrogen receptors, potentially causing “estrogenic” or “anti-estrogenic” effects depending on the biological context.
Reduced Reproductive Capacity: Some studies indicate that high soy diets may actually reduce a cow’s natural steroidogenic capacity, potentially interfering with progesterone production and disrupting the estrous cycle.
Effects on the Animal and Its Products
Hormonal Disruption: High concentrations of soy isoflavones in bovine blood can lead to reproductive disorders, such as increased insemination rates or even early pregnancy loss in certain cases.
Transfer to Milk: Phytoestrogens and their active metabolites (like equol) are transferred into the cow’s milk.
Production Benefits: Despite potential hormonal changes, soybean meal is a standard protein source that can improve growth rates in calves and increase milk fat and protein levels in dairy cows.
Human Health Perspective
Dietary Comparison: Some researchers suggest that mammalian estrogen found naturally in cow’s milk (especially from pregnant cows) has a much stronger biological effect on humans than the phytoestrogens found in soy-fed animal products.
Safety: Most current research suggests that the levels of isoflavones found in animal products as a result of soy feed are low and generally considered safe for human consumption.
Thank you, Soysoy, for some very detailed and informative comments on the properties of soy. However, in addition to pointing it out that I already commented on US soy being more cheaply processed with toxic hexane with some residue and added MSG adding to it’s toxic natures, I want to share a professional other’s comments on soy that help keep me from embracing what little good it can do for us; not really fit for humans, cows, pigs and/or chickens, minimally, sans the hexane: https://www.wnd.com/2006/12/39253/
How does this affect the fat profile of the milk and the meat?
I’m wondering how it will affect methane output from the cows. This needs to be considered as part of any new feed implementation these days.
As a diary farmer feeding high oleic soybeans, i can tell you the cows are healthier, and we are cutting out other sources of fat from the cows diet that were imported. Also, The high oleic beans were actually created for human consumption as that type of oil is healthier for people as well.