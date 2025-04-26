Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Natural Supplement Rewinds Biological Age and Improves Health

The findings indicate that the Cel System supplement range may effectively lower biological age and enhance health metrics, highlighting the need for further research into its underlying mechanisms and long-term effectiveness.
A research team led by first authors Natalia Carreras-Gallo and Rita Dargham, along with corresponding author Varun B. Dwaraka from TruDiagnostic, investigated the effects of a natural anti-aging supplement known as the Cel System. Their study, published in the journal Aging, examined how the supplement may influence the biological aging process.
Over the course of one year, participants who took the Cel System supplement experienced a measurable reduction in biological age. Additionally, they showed improvements in muscle strength and body composition. These results suggest that targeted lifestyle and nutritional interventions, such as the Cel System, may play a meaningful role in promoting healthy aging.
According to the researchers, “The Cel System supplement range was formulated to target pathways associated with the Hallmarks of Aging when combining Cel1, Cel2, and Cel3 formulas.”
What Is the Cel System?
Cel System is a natural supplement made from a mix of plant compounds, vitamins, and antioxidants designed to target the biological mechanisms associated with aging. Over the course of a year, 51 adults between the ages of 54 and 84 participated in the clinical trial. The group included 26 men and 25 women. Researchers tracked changes in biological age using DNA-based tests known as epigenetic clocks, along with physical performance and body composition metrics. Participants were also encouraged to walk for 10 minutes and practice mindfulness for five minutes daily.
Results showed that participants experienced improvements in grip strength, lower body mobility, and reductions in body weight, waist circumference, and body mass index. These physical gains were supported by slower biological aging, as measured by multiple epigenetic clocks. In addition, the supplement appeared to reduce stem cell turnover, a key marker of aging at the cellular level.
Additional Effects on Immune and Organ Health
The study also reported changes in immune cell composition, suggesting that the supplement may help regulate immune function as people age. Biomarkers associated with liver function also shifted, pointing to potential improvements in organ health. However, levels of inflammation markers did not significantly change.
Analysis of methylation chemical marks on DNA revealed that the supplement influenced gene activity related to stress response, brain function, and cell communication. These molecular-level changes may help explain the broader benefits seen in physical and biological aging measures.
Although this was a pilot study without a control group, the findings suggest that the Cel System supplement shows potential for reducing signs of aging and improving overall health. The authors suggest future randomized controlled trials with larger sample sizes to confirm these results and explore the supplement’s long-term effects on longevity.
This study adds to growing evidence that targeted natural supplements may slow biological aging and extend healthspan. By combining epigenetic analysis with real-world health data, the findings offer new insight into how nutraceuticals, like Cel System, could promote long-term health and resilience.
While the findings are encouraging, the study has several notable limitations. Primarily, the absence of a control group means that it is difficult to conclusively attribute the observed improvements solely to the Cel System supplement. Without a comparison group, placebo effects or natural variations in aging trajectories cannot be ruled out.
Additionally, participants were instructed to engage in daily lifestyle practices, walking for 10 minutes and practicing mindfulness for five minutes, both activities known to support healthy aging on their own.
Larger, placebo-controlled trials will be needed to confirm these initial findings and better understand the supplement’s true impact.
Reference: “Effects of a natural ingredients-based intervention targeting the hallmarks of aging on epigenetic clocks, physical function, and body composition: a single-arm clinical trial” by Natalia Carreras-Gallo, Rita Dargham, Shealee P. Thorpe, Steve Warren, Tavis L. Mendez, Ryan Smith, Greg Macpherson and Varun B. Dwaraka, 14 March 2025, Aging.
DOI: 10.18632/aging.206221
Disclaimer: SciTechDaily does not endorse or recommend the Cel System supplement or any specific health products. We were not paid or sponsored to publish this article or any other. The information presented is for educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.
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Are the Claims “For Real”?
No supplement has been proven in rigorous, large-scale human trials to literally “rewind” biological age in the way the headline suggests.
While certain lifestyle changes and supplements may slow aspects of biological aging or improve health markers, the idea of a supplement that reliably makes you “biologically younger” is not supported by current scientific consensus.
Headlines like this often overstate preliminary findings, especially those based on animal studies or early-stage human research.
Conclusion
There is no credible scientific evidence that any natural supplement currently available can “rewind” biological age in humans as described in the article headline.
Promising research exists, especially in animal models, but human data is limited and does not justify such bold claims.
Though I suspect this “sponsored” product is more hype than truth there are actual scientific studies showing that the amini acid Taurine does produce biological age reversal. The reason it’s not advertised is because Big Pharma can’t make enormous profits because they can’t patent a natural substance.
Studies in males 55+ taking about 3mg daily after a year showed 2-3 years biological age reversal. Look up Taurine age reversal studies
Mate you do realise red bull exists right?
Red Bull doesn’t contain the necessary levels of Taurine. But as I said, there are legitimate studies showing limited success and like I also said you won’t hear about them without researching because the big players can’t make enormous profits.
Looks like a “study” ordered and paid by the manufacturer of the product. Proves exactly nothing.
I smell a rat! This supplement sell for a whooping $99!!! What it acutally contains is about $5-$10 worth of vitamins and minerals. Note not ONE doctor, physicans assistant, nurse, or even naturalpathic licensed individual is associated with this study, let alone some 4th tier university. However, as a marketing gimmick- it’s brilliant and I am sure they slung quite a few bottles of vitamins!
Precisely!
It is a disappointment to find this type of article “hyped” and promoted as bearing validity.
I’ve neglected my health so it’s good that there are pills available to repair DNA etc. I will never have the discipline to diet or exercise and it looks like there’s no reason to with pills available.
I am certainly in agreement with commentor, Jerel. And equally disappointed!
Someone took a payoff
I have read these claims about targeted amino acid supplementation as well as antioxidant supplementation, probiotics and fiber.
When I go to health food stores there are all kinds of advertisements and information on extending your health span. I would be interested to know what exactly is the composition of the formulas mentioned.
Can you help me I am on a lot of medication I am nearly 67 years old and have lung cancer.
Could you email more update on Cel System.
Kinds regards
Martina Devlin
[email protected]
Methylene blue, ivermectin, and fenbendazole. Look into that.
🙏 Look up Methylene blue, ivermectin, and fenbendazole. …
Agree completely with all the comments. This is an extreme case of poorly designed “study”. Pseudoscience should not be allowed in this site that is supposed to bring us serious, reliable and important scientific and technological developments.
Now I feel les confident reading about any news !
Whole article is suspect on the face of it, and its association with “Impact Journals LLC” (article’s author), “Institute for Regenerative and Cellular Medicine”, journal “Aging” (which was honored by its appearance in Beall’s List at one point)… oh boy…
Impact Factor: stinks
Agree, take it with a grain of salt
Looks like a commercial😀😅
Funny I didnt see the “Sponsored Ad” usually required with these type of posts.
Approved by Donald Trump?
Certainly looks bogus.
Grip strength improves with exercise only. So if that’s a measure of longevity I’m now 10 pullups stronger therefore 20 years younger.
Lol…that’s just what I was thinking. Well done!
I really have trouble trusting my science information sources when I see blatant ads, like the one above about the miracle agent compound. Until the scientific proof, including actual double blind studies, the article is nothing more than pure puffy.
Agreed 💯
Looks like a “study” ordered and paid by the manufacturer of the product. Proves exactly nothing.
With this small a sample and no control group, this is not science … This is a paid advertisement for a product.
Exactly.
Thank you for that! I had the feeling that this article made lamentably defective arguments. But you summed it up’s so neatly.
Aquainted with this technology im in late 6os i di ither thins i look 50mwhen will this product ready to buy abd where,,
I suduedcneficine ,phrsnaceuticsl sells biotech,stem cell researh
Let ne k oe if need more clinica I als or sell or where to buy.
This article made me realise that any snake oil merchant can submit research to scitechdaily and have it published on the form of ‘scientific news’. Didn’t realise that previously – my impression of this website has certainly downgraded several notches as a result.
How do I place my order of the Anti Aging supplements?
Sorry nothing will make you younger or stop you from aging. The only thing you can do if to try to look after yourself. Try to eat healthily, take moderate exercise and try not to fall over as believe me that’s a real bummer.