Anti-Aging Breakthrough: Natural Supplement Rewinds Biological Age and Improves Health

The findings indicate that the Cel System supplement range may effectively lower biological age and enhance health metrics, highlighting the need for further research into its underlying mechanisms and long-term effectiveness.

A research team led by first authors Natalia Carreras-Gallo and Rita Dargham, along with corresponding author Varun B. Dwaraka from TruDiagnostic, investigated the effects of a natural anti-aging supplement known as the Cel System. Their study, published in the journal Aging, examined how the supplement may influence the biological aging process.

Over the course of one year, participants who took the Cel System supplement experienced a measurable reduction in biological age. Additionally, they showed improvements in muscle strength and body composition. These results suggest that targeted lifestyle and nutritional interventions, such as the Cel System, may play a meaningful role in promoting healthy aging.

According to the researchers, “The Cel System supplement range was formulated to target pathways associated with the Hallmarks of Aging when combining Cel1, Cel2, and Cel3 formulas.”

What Is the Cel System?

Cel System is a natural supplement made from a mix of plant compounds, vitamins, and antioxidants designed to target the biological mechanisms associated with aging. Over the course of a year, 51 adults between the ages of 54 and 84 participated in the clinical trial. The group included 26 men and 25 women. Researchers tracked changes in biological age using DNA-based tests known as epigenetic clocks, along with physical performance and body composition metrics. Participants were also encouraged to walk for 10 minutes and practice mindfulness for five minutes daily.

Results showed that participants experienced improvements in grip strength, lower body mobility, and reductions in body weight, waist circumference, and body mass index. These physical gains were supported by slower biological aging, as measured by multiple epigenetic clocks. In addition, the supplement appeared to reduce stem cell turnover, a key marker of aging at the cellular level.

Additional Effects on Immune and Organ Health

The study also reported changes in immune cell composition, suggesting that the supplement may help regulate immune function as people age. Biomarkers associated with liver function also shifted, pointing to potential improvements in organ health. However, levels of inflammation markers did not significantly change.

Analysis of methylation chemical marks on DNA revealed that the supplement influenced gene activity related to stress response, brain function, and cell communication. These molecular-level changes may help explain the broader benefits seen in physical and biological aging measures.

Although this was a pilot study without a control group, the findings suggest that the Cel System supplement shows potential for reducing signs of aging and improving overall health. The authors suggest future randomized controlled trials with larger sample sizes to confirm these results and explore the supplement’s long-term effects on longevity.

This study adds to growing evidence that targeted natural supplements may slow biological aging and extend healthspan. By combining epigenetic analysis with real-world health data, the findings offer new insight into how nutraceuticals, like Cel System, could promote long-term health and resilience.

While the findings are encouraging, the study has several notable limitations. Primarily, the absence of a control group means that it is difficult to conclusively attribute the observed improvements solely to the Cel System supplement. Without a comparison group, placebo effects or natural variations in aging trajectories cannot be ruled out.

Additionally, participants were instructed to engage in daily lifestyle practices, walking for 10 minutes and practicing mindfulness for five minutes, both activities known to support healthy aging on their own.

Larger, placebo-controlled trials will be needed to confirm these initial findings and better understand the supplement’s true impact.

Reference: “Effects of a natural ingredients-based intervention targeting the hallmarks of aging on epigenetic clocks, physical function, and body composition: a single-arm clinical trial” by Natalia Carreras-Gallo, Rita Dargham, Shealee P. Thorpe, Steve Warren, Tavis L. Mendez, Ryan Smith, Greg Macpherson and Varun B. Dwaraka, 14 March 2025, Aging.

DOI: 10.18632/aging.206221

Disclaimer: SciTechDaily does not endorse or recommend the Cel System supplement or any specific health products. We were not paid or sponsored to publish this article or any other. The information presented is for educational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.