Dwarf galaxies aren’t behaving as expected. Scientists discovered that the more diffuse ones cluster more tightly than theory predicts, flipping prior assumptions.
This unexpected pattern hints that dark matter might interact in mysterious new ways.
Challenging the Cold Dark Matter Paradigm
A new study of diffuse dwarf galaxies is challenging the prevailing galaxy formation model within the standard Cold Dark Matter (CDM) framework, leading to a proposed new model of dark matter.
Under the direction of Prof. Huiyuan Wang from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the research team identified for the first time an exceptionally strong clustering pattern in diffuse dwarf galaxies.
The study was published in Nature.
Dark Matter Halos and Galaxy Formation
Dwarf galaxies, like all galaxies, sit within a halo of dark matter. These halos formed early in the universe and shaped where galaxies could form.
Nevertheless, not all dark matter halos are the same. Some are more likely to be found in denser regions of the universe than others. This is called “halo bias” and comes in two types—“mass bias,” which holds that massive halos cluster more strongly, and “assembly bias,” which holds that among halos of the same mass, those with different halo properties exhibit different clustering. For example, the halos formed earlier (old halos) cluster more strongly than those formed later (young halos).
Neglect of Dwarf Galaxies in Bias Studies
Historically, massive galaxies were the primary focus for detecting halo assembly bias, due to their higher luminosity and more efficient observability by surveys such as the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS). In contrast, dwarf galaxies have often been underrepresented in such studies because of their low luminosity and the challenges associated with sparse sampling.
However, the USTC researchers have revealed that dark matter halos hosting dwarf galaxies also exhibit halo bias, which is largely unaffected by uncertainties in halo mass estimations. This finding suggests that halo assembly bias may be more effectively traced through dwarf galaxies compared to their more massive counterparts.
Diffuse vs. Compact: A Surprising Inversion
In this study, Prof. Wang’s team analyzed a sample of isolated dwarf galaxies from the SDSS, revealing that diffuse dwarf galaxies—whose stars are farther apart—display unexpectedly strong large-scale clustering compared to compact dwarf galaxies—whose stars are closer together. This unexpected finding fundamentally contradicts the established understanding of galaxy clustering derived from studies of massive galaxies.
Through their proprietary Exploring the Local Universe with reConstructed Initial Density field (ELUCID) cosmological simulation, the researchers found that this “inverted” phenomenon was intrinsically linked to the formation time of halos. Specifically, the spatial distribution of diffuse dwarf galaxies closely aligned with old halos, while compact dwarf galaxies followed patterns similar to young halos. This represents the first high-confidence observational evidence for halo assembly bias based on real-world data, bridging the gap between cosmological simulations and empirical validation.
Limits of Current Models and the Rise of SIDM
However, existing galaxy formation models under the standard CDM paradigm fail to explain the formation of diffuse dwarf galaxies in old halos, implying potential contradictions between current galaxy formation models and dark matter models, on the one hand, and the actual Universe, on the other. To overcome this contradiction, the researchers introduced the Self-Interacting Dark Matter (SIDM) model.
This model posits that dark matter particles interact not only via gravity, but also via weak non-gravitational interactions. These interactions cause structural expansion and weaken the central gravitational strength in old halos, thereby promoting the formation of diffuse dwarf galaxies. Conversely, young halos exhibit weaker such effects, favoring the formation of compact dwarf galaxies. This theory well explains the observed correlation between halo age and galaxy density, suggesting that the nature of dark matter may be more complex than previously thought.
Reviewers from Nature highly commended this work: “This is an original and very surprising (and thus significant) result. Testing predictions of dark matter self-interactions through galaxy clustering is a novel approach and could have a lasting impact.”
A Breakthrough in Dark Matter and Galaxy Evolution
This work represents the first observational confirmation of significant halo assembly bias—a breakthrough that defines critical parameters for modeling the nature of dark matter, the evolution of cosmic large-scale structures, and the mechanisms governing galaxy formation and evolution. It reveals a unique correlation between the structures of baryonic components and the ages of their host halos in dwarf galaxies, fundamentally challenging the standard CDM paradigm and necessitating potential modifications.
Reference: “Unexpected clustering pattern in dwarf galaxies challenges formation models” by Ziwen Zhang, Yangyao Chen, Yu Rong, Huiyuan Wang, Houjun Mo, Xiong Luo and Hao Li, 21 May 2025, Nature.
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-08965-5
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
hy
Note 2506010441_Source1. Analyzing【
1.
Are we wrong about dark matter? Here’s what dwarf galaxies imply.
The strange cluster patterns of dwarf galaxies suggest that dark matter may be much more complex and interactive than we think.
1-1.
Dwarf galaxies are moving differently than expected. Scientists have [found that more dispersed dwarf galaxies are clustered tighter than theoretical predictions], reversing existing assumptions.
This unexpected pattern suggests that dark matter can interact in mysterious new ways.
1-2.
challenge the cold dark matter paradigm
A new study of diffuse dwarf galaxies is challenging the dominant galaxy formation model within the standard cold dark matter (CDM) framework, by which a new model of dark matter is proposed. For the first time, the team identified [a very strong clustering pattern] in diffuse dwarf galaxies.
_[1-1,1-2] Dwarf galaxies are nk.msbase.banc. Very tightly diffuse degradable (overlapping) and clustered. A very strong clustering pattern exists in the nkmsbase.
The view of msbase as a banc clustering theory is the halo model of dwarf galaxies. These are gravitational fields operated by electromagnetic fields. The gravitational field controls the electromagnetic field, resulting in the dark matter system msoss. Uh-huh.
_[2-4] The halo of galaxies is msbase.nk.bank(i2=-1).state. The result serves as an electromagnetic field that creates a halo dwarf galaxy gravitational field. Uh-huh.
_[3,3-1]msbase.nk.bank Self-interacting dark matter (SIDM) models of dwarfed galaxies assume that dark matter particles interact not only with gravitational msbase but also with weak non-gravitational qpeoms. Hmm.
_[4, 4-1]The clusters of dwarf galaxies are parts.msbase as a result of banc(i2=-1) in msbase.galaxy where calculus is performed.
Of course, there will be a lower limit, but eventually it has qpeoms.galaxy (*). *It may be a unitized image of a dwarf galaxy, not a quantum qpeoms.
*Maybe you’re right. Going all the way to quantum qpeoms makes the concept of a dwarf unit galaxy more convincing because msbase is such a huge mass.
I feel like my theoretical hypothesis is getting better and better organized through memorization these days. Hmmm.
In any case, dark matter is a system of matter discovered after dwarf galaxies complete with an electromagnetic field without a banc (accelerated calculus gravimeter) at nk2, and gravitationally expandable through the parameter os.
Also, there may be a correlation between the age of Halo sides? The range and diameter of the extended boundary circle, square, in terms of pie value os. To do so, os.square.pi(0,2) becomes a parameter of the eigenvector pi.
≈≈≈==========
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/are-we-wrong-about-dark-matter-dwarf-galaxies-suggest-so/
1-3. Dark Matter Halo and Galaxy Formation
Like all galaxies, dwarf galaxies lie within a halo of dark matter. This halo formed early in the universe, forming positions where galaxies could form.
Nevertheless, not all dark matter halos are identical. Some halos are more likely to be found in denser regions of the universe than others. This is called “Halo-biased”, and there are two types.
1-4.
One is the “mass deflection” that sees huge halos clustered more strongly, and the other is the “assembly deflection” that sees different halos with different characteristics of halos among halos of the same mass. For example, earlier-formed halos (old halos) clump stronger than later-formed halos (young ones).
2. Ignorance of Dwarf galaxies in a Bias Study
Historically, giant galaxies have been considered the main targets for detecting halo assembly biases due to their high luminosity and more efficient observability in probes such as Sloan Digital Astronomical Exploration (SDSS). On the other hand, dwarf galaxies have often been underestimated in these studies due to their low luminosity and difficulties due to scarce sampling.
2-1.
However, the USTC researchers have found that dark matter halos harboring dwarf galaxies also exhibit halo biases, which are not significantly affected by the uncertainty of halo mass estimation. This suggests that halo assembly biases can be tracked more effectively in dwarf galaxies than in more massive galaxies.
2-2. Diffusion vs. Compact: A surprising twist
In this study, Wang’s research team analyzed samples of dwarf galaxies separated from SDSS, and found that diffuse dwarf galaxies with distant stars show unexpectedly stronger large-scale clustering than dense dwarf galaxies with close stars. This unexpected finding fundamentally contradicts existing understanding of galaxy clustering derived from the study of giant galaxies.
2-3.
Through self-developed “local space exploration (ELUCID)” cosmological simulations using a reconstructed initial density field, the researchers found that this “inverted” phenomenon is intrinsically related to halo formation time.
2-4.
Specifically, [the spatial distribution of diffuse dwarf galaxies is in close agreement with older halos, while dense dwarf galaxies showed a pattern similar to that of younger halos.] This is the first high-confidence observational evidence for halo assembly biases based on real data, serving to bridge the gap between cosmological simulations and empirical verification.
3. Limitations of current models and the rise of SIDM
However, conventional galaxy formation models under the standard CDM paradigm do not account for the formation of diffuse dwarf galaxies in old halos, suggesting a potential contradiction between current galaxy formation models and dark matter models, and the real universe. To overcome this contradiction, the researchers [introduced a self-interacting dark matter (SIDM) model].
3-1.
dark matter is an alloy of bumion nucar and disissoscrin to tharabon which stablizes with innerc. it can be lighted with inner fusion and the fusion casn fluctuate. Its studying the inifaor Conner on the telescope or sattelite which studiesr and affair levels which is where most of your discrepancies come from.. there needs to be a fith
also dark energy is stablizes by dark matter. It is only faruar and uukarkt with properties which kept the space around unstable. When dark matter comes within 3 to 4 meters the space stablizes because of uniak.
There was a simulation of the early universe that predicted dark matter couldve interacted with itself, too, and the result wouldve beean earlier formation of galaxies.
Are these the same researchers? Itd probably be good to add the other simulation to related articles at least.
Dark matter phase transitions like water.
The dark cycle consists of evaporation and condensation over time.
Almost 100% liquid when the early universe condensed.
With each cycle the universe’s average liquid dark matter content gets lower.
Like clouds around our planet the clouds around the universe are not uniform.
Think of the Sahara over time.
Other data on dark matter interacfing with itself:
“For example, the researchers found that the interactions between dark matter particles they modeled also explains the shapes of galactic dark matter halos.
“We found that the final parsec problem can only be solved if dark matter particles interact at a rate that can alter the distribution of dark matter on galactic scales,” says Alonso-Álvarez. “This was unexpected since the physical scales at which the processes occur are three or more orders of magnitude apart. That’s exciting.””
https://scitechdaily.com/dark-matter-was-the-key-astrophysicists-solve-longstanding-final-parsec-problem/
Observations of diffuse dwarf galaxies reveal clustering patterns that conflict with Cold Dark Matter (CDM) predictions. CDM expects such galaxies to be sparsely and randomly distributed unless embedded in massive dark matter halos. However, the observed strong clustering of low-mass dwarfs suggests that another organizing principle is at work. Under Unified Temporal Gradient (UTG) theory, this behavior arises naturally: dwarf galaxies, having low mass and low temporal saturation, remain highly sensitive to the ambient topology of the cosmic temporal field. Temporal gradients generated by large-scale structure create temporal compression channels—analogous to rivers and eddies in a topographic flow. Dwarfs tend to form and drift along these channels, leading to the observed enhanced clustering without requiring unseen mass concentrations. This phenomenon is an emergent property of Temporal Field Topography (TFT), a key predictive feature of UTG that explains cosmic structure formation and dynamics beyond the explanatory reach of CDM models. The dwarf galaxy clustering anomaly thus serves as a compelling observational support for the UTG framework
ref: tinyurl.com/UTG-Theory
It should be widely known and spread around that the word “dark” in “dark matter” and “dark energy” are being used as a metaphor for “mysterious”. It has nothing to do with describing its supposed physical characteristics. It is wrong. Same for “big bang theory”, totally wrong. It was offered in 1929 as a mechanism to explain the galaxies moving away from each other, the expansion of the universe. It was NOT proposed to be the description of a singularity at the beginning. There is no such thing as a singularity. There certainly was no singularity before time.