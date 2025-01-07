Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Image of Russian Volcano’s Nested Calderas and Craters

A breathtaking image from the ISS shows Ksudach volcano with its vibrant landscape, shaped by volcanic forces, resulting in mesmerizing lakes and contrasting colors that narrate the story of Earth’s raw power.

Capturing Ksudach: A View from Space

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) captured a striking image of Ksudach, a volcano located on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. This peninsula is part of one of the world’s most active volcanic arcs, shaped by the tectonic interaction where the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

Geologic Features: Calderas and Craters

Ksudach’s structure features multiple overlapping calderas and craters. Calderas are large, bowl-shaped depressions formed when the roof of a magma chamber collapses after the chamber is emptied. Craters, on the other hand, are circular depressions created by volcanic eruptions, surface impacts, or explosions. The volcano’s most recent significant activity occurred in 1907, leading to the formation of Stubel Crater in the northern section of the caldera.

The Lifeblood of Ksudach: Water and Lakes

Water accumulated in Stubel Crater and formed Shtyubela Lake, which feeds the Khodutka River. The large waterbody toward the south, Klyuchevoye Lake, is endorheic, which means it lacks an outlet. Lakes within the volcanic region are primarily recharged by rain and snowmelt from the winter season. This photo shows the water’s contrasting blue hues surrounded by green vegetation.

Seasonal Snow Patterns and Vegetation

Traces of snow fill valleys within and outside the volcano’s caldera complex. These snow-covered areas highlight the drainage patterns from higher to lower elevations. Water that flows through these erosional pathways and into the caldera supports its vegetation and lakes.

Astronaut photograph ISS069-E-71132 was taken on August 19, 2023, using a Nikon D5 digital camera with a focal length of 1,150 millimeters. The image, captured by a member of the Expedition 69 crew, is provided by the ISS Crew Earth Observations Facility and the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at Johnson Space Center. To enhance its quality, the image has been cropped, contrast-adjusted, and lens artifacts removed.

The International Space Station Program supports this effort as part of the ISS National Laboratory, enabling astronauts to capture images of Earth that are valuable to both scientists and the public. These photographs are made freely available online. To explore more images taken by astronauts and cosmonauts, visit the NASA/JSC Gateway to Astronaut Photography of Earth.

