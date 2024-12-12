Close Menu
    Astronauts Launch Bold Experiments and Gear Up for Critical Spacewalk

    International Space Station From SpaceX Dragon Crew Spacecraft October 2024
    The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft by a SpaceX Crew-8 member shortly after undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port. The orbital outpost was soaring 272 miles above the cloudy Patagonia region of South America at the time of this photograph. Credit: NASA

    On Thursday, the Expedition 72 crew conducted important scientific work aboard the International Space Station (ISS), preparing an experiment for deployment outside the station while also studying the effects of space on cellular health, including stress and tissue damage. Meanwhile, astronauts continued preparations for an upcoming spacewalk aimed at relocating hardware on the orbital outpost.

    Robotic Maneuvers and Material Exposure

    NASA astronauts Commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Butch Wilmore opened the NanoRacks Bishop airlock and prepared its removable module for the Euro Materials Aging (EMA) experiment. On Monday, the station’s Canadarm2 robotic arm will detach Bishop, carrying the EMA experiment, from the Tranquility module and move it toward the Columbus laboratory module. There, the EMA will be installed on the Bartolomeo research platform on the station’s exterior, where it will be exposed to the harsh conditions of space.

    EMA will expose a variety of materials to the space environment to learn how to improve the development of space hardware and applications for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The external investigation will operate outside Columbus for about a year.

    Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft and Soyuz MS-26 Crew Ship
    Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft, with its prominent cymbal-shaped solar arrays, is pictured attached to the Earth-facing port on the International Space Station’s Unity module. At left, is a portion of the Soyuz MS-26 crew spacecraft docked to the Rassvet module. The orbital outpost was soaring 260 miles above the Indian Ocean south of South Africa at the time of this photograph. Credit: NASA

    Cellular Research in Microgravity

    NASA Flight Engineer Nick Hague continued his cellular immunity research processing blood samples in the Harmony module. He removed the samples from the Kubik research incubator after overnight stowage and spun them inside the Human Research Facility’s centrifuge. Afterward, Hague stowed the blood specimens inside a science freezer then powered down and uninstalled Kubik. Doctors on the ground will analyze the samples to understand the effects of living in space on the human immune system.

    Acklins Island From Space Station
    Acklins, an island in The Bahamas, was photographed by NASA astronaut Mike Barratt as the International Space Station orbited 256 miles above. Credit: NASA

    Spacewalk Preparations and International Collaboration

    All four NASA astronauts relaxed and took a half-a-day off at the end of their shifts on Thursday. The quartet will have a busy day on Friday as they prepare the Bishop airlock and the Euro Materials Aging experiment for their robotic move next week.

    Roscosmos Flight Engineers Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner continued their preparations for a spacewalk planned to begin at 10:10 a.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 19, for science and robotics hardware transfers. The cosmonauts wore their pressurized Orlan spacesuits and practiced maneuvering to the Poisk airlock where they will exit into the vacuum of space. Fellow cosmonaut and flight engineer Aleksandr Gorbunov joined the duo afterward and reviewed procedures to depressurize and repressurize the airlock when the spacewalkers exit and enter the station.

    Ovchinin and Vagner also had time for a cardiac study wearing electrodes and arm cuffs measuring their heart activity and blood pressure. Gorbunov focused on orbital plumbing tasks before the spacewalk reviews. At the end of his shift, he joined his cosmonaut crewmates for a test to learn how international crews and mission controllers from around the world can communicate better.

