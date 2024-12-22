Close Menu
    Astronauts Prepare for Christmas With Work and Wonder

    By NASA1 Comment3 Mins Read
    Astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams Pose for a Fun Christmas Portrait
    NASA astronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams, Expedition 72 flight engineer and commander respectively, pose for a fun Christmas portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the International Space Station’s Columbus laboratory module. Credit: NASA

    Expedition 72 crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) wrapped up their week with key science hardware installations. Meanwhile, the cosmonauts enjoyed a well-deserved late start on Friday, recovering from a spacewalk the day before.

    Science Hardware Updates

    NASA Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Nick Hague completed work on the European Enhanced Exploration Exercise Device. This advanced equipment, installed in the Columbus laboratory module, supports bicycling, rowing, and resistance exercises. The astronauts ensured the device was ready for use by verifying the fit of its vibration isolation system, installing grounding brackets, greasing rails, and testing its motion. Compact and futuristic, the exercise device is set to be tested in microgravity and will play a crucial role in preparing astronauts for long-term missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

    An Orbital Sunrise Crowns Earth’s Horizon
    An orbital sunrise crowns Earth’s horizon in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above Brazil. At top right, the city lights of Rio de Janiero and Sao Paulo on the Atlantic coast are visible from the orbital outpost. Credit: NASA

    Enhancements in Astronaut Fitness

    Hague also joined Commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore, both NASA astronauts, in the Tranquility module for more installation work. The trio outfitted the Nanoracks Bishop airlock with a variety of hardware after it was berthed to Tranquility and pressurized following robotic transfers for scientific work at the beginning of the week. Wilmore completed the Bishop configurations at the end of the day after he installed computer hardware.

    NASA Astronauts Tracy Dyson and Suni Williams
    NASA astronauts (from left) Tracy C. Dyson, Expedition 71 Flight Engineer, and Suni Williams, Pilot for Boeing’s Crew Flight Test, work inside the NanoRacks Bishop airlock located in the port side of the International Space Station’s Tranquility module. The duo installed the ArgUS Mission-1 technology demonstration hardware inside Bishop for placement outside in the vacuum of space to test the external operations of communications, computer processing, and high-definition video gear. Credit: NASA

    Post-Spacewalk Recovery

    The orbiting lab’s three cosmonauts from Roscosmos slept in on Friday following a seven-hour and 17-minute spacewalk on Thursday. Flight Engineers Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner installed a celestial X-ray investigation and removed older experiments for disposal during the spacewalk. Flight Engineer Aleksandr Gorbunov remained inside the space station monitoring the spacewalkers and maneuvering Ovchinin with the European robotic arm (ERA). The trio spent Friday cleaning spacesuits and returning the ERA to its stowage position on the Nauka science module.

    Gökdepe Köli Fishing Pond in Turkmenistan From Space Station
    The Gökdepe köli fishing pond in the Ahal Region of Turkmenistan is pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 265 miles above Central Asia. Credit: NASA

    Celebrating Holidays in Orbit

    The seven astronauts and cosmonauts will spend Christmas and New Year’s Day orbiting Earth taking time to relax, open gifts, share a meal, and talk to family. The orbital septet will go into 2025 continuing more advanced space research benefitting humans on and off the Earth.

    1. Dipanjana on

      Merry Christmas to Sunita Williams, Don and all their team mates and gratitude for all the great job they are doing at ISS. Happy New Year ahead.

