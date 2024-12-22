Astronauts Prepare for Christmas With Work and Wonder

Expedition 72 crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) wrapped up their week with key science hardware installations. Meanwhile, the cosmonauts enjoyed a well-deserved late start on Friday, recovering from a spacewalk the day before.

Science Hardware Updates

NASA Flight Engineers Don Pettit and Nick Hague completed work on the European Enhanced Exploration Exercise Device. This advanced equipment, installed in the Columbus laboratory module, supports bicycling, rowing, and resistance exercises. The astronauts ensured the device was ready for use by verifying the fit of its vibration isolation system, installing grounding brackets, greasing rails, and testing its motion. Compact and futuristic, the exercise device is set to be tested in microgravity and will play a crucial role in preparing astronauts for long-term missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

Enhancements in Astronaut Fitness

Hague also joined Commander Suni Williams and Flight Engineer Butch Wilmore, both NASA astronauts, in the Tranquility module for more installation work. The trio outfitted the Nanoracks Bishop airlock with a variety of hardware after it was berthed to Tranquility and pressurized following robotic transfers for scientific work at the beginning of the week. Wilmore completed the Bishop configurations at the end of the day after he installed computer hardware.

Post-Spacewalk Recovery

The orbiting lab’s three cosmonauts from Roscosmos slept in on Friday following a seven-hour and 17-minute spacewalk on Thursday. Flight Engineers Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner installed a celestial X-ray investigation and removed older experiments for disposal during the spacewalk. Flight Engineer Aleksandr Gorbunov remained inside the space station monitoring the spacewalkers and maneuvering Ovchinin with the European robotic arm (ERA). The trio spent Friday cleaning spacesuits and returning the ERA to its stowage position on the Nauka science module.

Celebrating Holidays in Orbit

The seven astronauts and cosmonauts will spend Christmas and New Year’s Day orbiting Earth taking time to relax, open gifts, share a meal, and talk to family. The orbital septet will go into 2025 continuing more advanced space research benefitting humans on and off the Earth.

