Breaking the Stability Barrier: Unique Isotope Defies Nuclear Rules.

New research reveals unique two-proton decay in 18Mg, impacting nuclear physics theories and applications.

A team of researchers has discovered that 18Mg undergoes a unique “multi-proton” decay mechanism, where it sequentially emits two-proton pairs. This process, differing from traditional radioactive decay, underscores a complex interaction of nuclear forces, diverging from long-held nuclear models.

The research, conducted by scientists from the Key Laboratory of Nuclear Physics and Ion-beam Application (MOE), the Institute of Modern Physics, Shanghai Research Center for Theoretical Nuclear Physics, NSFC, and Fudan University, was published in the journal Nuclear Science and Techniques.

Advancements in Proton Decay Analysis

The phenomenon of two-proton decay, predicted in the 1960s, has transitioned from a theoretical curiosity to a measurable reality due to recent advances in technology. The study of this unusual behavior in 18Mg, a nuclide far from the typical line of nuclear stability, offers crucial insights into the forces at play within highly unstable nuclei loaded with protons.

Methodological Insights and Implications

Utilizing the Gamow-coupled-channel method, researchers have captured and analyzed the interactions and decay within 18Mg. This approach provides a detailed view of the nuclear structural dynamics, allowing for a more nuanced understanding of atomic behavior during decay. “Our method has significantly improved how we interpret the interaction between protons and the nucleus during the decay in extreme conditions,” explains Professor Simin Wang, who led the research.

Future Directions in Nuclear Decay Research

The study not only expands academic understanding but also has practical ramifications in various fields. Knowledge about the decay behavior of exotic nuclei like 18Mg could influence advancements in fundamental interactions, energy sectors, and all kinds of open quantum systems.

The team is now set to explore further how the deformation of the nucleus influences decay processes. Future research aims to delve into the relationships between nucleon structures and decay mechanisms, with the potential to refine theoretical models in nuclear physics extensively.

Practical Applications and Theoretical Enhancements

“By converting what was once theoretical into something we can now study and quantify, this research enhances both our fundamental understanding of nuclear physics and our ability to apply this knowledge in practical ways,” stated Professor Wang. “Each discovery provides not only new academic insights but also practical solutions that may benefit various technological fields in the future.”

Reference: “Structure and 2p decay mechanism of 18Mg” by Long Zhou, De-Qing Fang, Si-Min Wang and Hui Hua, 26 June 2024, Nuclear Science and Techniques.

DOI: 10.1007/s41365-024-01479-1

