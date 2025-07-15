Buried for 145 Million Years – And Found by a Student on the Beach

A thrilling fossil discovery on England’s Jurassic Coast has revealed a brand-new species of prehistoric mammal, thanks to the sharp eye and fieldwork of a University of Portsmouth paleontology student. The fossilized jaw, dating back 145 million years, offers rare insight into early mammals that lived alongside dinosaurs.

Key Highlights:

This is the first multituberculate mammal jaw found in Swanage since the Victorian era, making it a once-in-a-century discovery.

It’s the third new mammal species uncovered in Dorset by Portsmouth undergraduate students in less than ten years.

The research team used advanced CT scanning to digitally remove rock and isolate each tooth — a method they called “digital dental surgery” — allowing for highly detailed study without damaging the original fossil.

New Mammal Discovery from the Age of Dinosaurs

A student from the University of Portsmouth has uncovered a previously unknown species of ancient mammal that lived 145 million years ago during the Berriasian age. The find offers new clues about the variety of early mammals that once shared the planet with dinosaurs.

Benjamin Weston, 22, an undergraduate studying paleontology, made the discovery while doing fieldwork along the cliffs of Durlston Bay near Swanage in Dorset. What he found was a fossilized lower jaw belonging to a type of multituberculate — an extinct group of early mammals recognized by the small bumps, or tubercles, on the back teeth.

The jaw, which measures just 16.5 millimeters in length, features a long pointed incisor at the front, a noticeable gap, and four sharp-edged premolars. Though its shape might remind some of a rabbit’s jaw, the unique combination of tooth structure clearly places it within the multituberculate lineage.

A Discovery Not Seen Since Victorian Times

Published in Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association, the discovery is the first multituberculate jaw unearthed at Swanage since the Victorian era. Its unusual form and size confirmed it as a completely new species.

“I instantly had my suspicions of what the jaw was when I found it at the beach, but couldn’t have imagined where the discovery would take me,” said Ben Weston. “I’m extremely grateful to the team and to the university for helping me take my first steps into academic palaeontology.”

Ongoing Legacy of Student Discoveries in Dorset

Dr. Roy Smith and Emeritus Professor David Martill, who supervised the research, enlisted the expertise of Dr. Steve Sweetman, a former Portsmouth student and now honorary research fellow, who specializes in rare Early Cretaceous mammal fossils from the Isle of Wight and Isle of Purbeck regions.

This was not the first time a student made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in Dorset. In 2017, undergraduate Grant Smith recovered fossils of two new species of Humankind’s earliest ancestors from rocks exposed in cliffs near Swanage.

Dr. Sweetman said, “This is a remarkable find that reminds me of when Grant found those extraordinary eutherian mammal teeth. When I first saw Grant’s specimens, my jaw dropped – and I had exactly the same reaction to Ben’s multituberculate jaw. It’s incredible that Durlston Bay keeps delivering such significant mammal discoveries by our undergraduate students.”

Advanced Tech Brings Fossil to Life

The delicate fossil presented challenges, with pieces of rock obscuring vital details. The University’s advanced CT scanning capabilities proved crucial to the research. Dr. Charles Wood, Senior Scientific Officer in the School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, used CT scanning to reveal the specimen inside the rock, producing remarkable results due to the contrast between fossil and rock.

The team then collaborated with Jake Keane, a former Portsmouth paleontology student now working in Abu Dhabi (UAE), who processed the CT scans digitally. Within hours, Keane had digitally removed all surrounding rock and performed “digital dental surgery” to isolate individual teeth for detailed study.

Using these digital files, Lead Technician John Fearnly at the University’s 3D printing lab in the Faculty of Technology created replicas magnified ten times, allowing safe study of the precious fossil without risk of damage.

Meet Novaculadon mirabilis

The new species has been named Novaculadon mirabilis, with “novacula” describing its razor-like back teeth and “mirabilis” referring to the miraculous preservation of the specimen.

Portsmouth paleontology student Hamzah Imran created an artistic reconstruction showing the animal as a small, furry creature with speculative spots and stripes.

The fossil evidence suggests Novaculadon mirabilis was omnivorous, likely feeding on small invertebrates such as worms and insects. The sharp-pointed incisors and ridged, blade-like premolars indicate a feeding strategy distinct from modern rodents like squirrels and rats.

Emeritus Professor Martill reflected on the collaborative nature of the research: “Looking back now that the discovery has been published, I am amazed at how many people it took to describe this little mammal. I especially appreciated that all team members were University staff or present and former students – a true team effort including academics, technicians, alumni, and students with diverse talents across three departments.”

How Early Mammals Shared the Dinosaur World

The research demonstrates how early mammals carved out ecological niches while dinosaurs dominated the landscape. Although multituberculates survived the extinction event that killed the dinosaurs, they eventually became extinct around 33 million years ago during the Oligocene period.

Multituberculata represents the most diverse order of Mesozoic mammals, with over 200 known species ranging from mouse-sized to beaver-sized. These mammals occupied various ecological niches over their 130-million-year evolutionary history, from burrow-dwelling to squirrel-like tree climbers.

The discovery adds to Portsmouth’s growing reputation in paleontological research and demonstrates the value of undergraduate fieldwork in advancing scientific knowledge.

Hands-On Learning at Dinosaur Island

The University of Portsmouth’s BSc (Hons) Palaeontology degree offers a uniquely hands-on learning experience, thanks to its location near the Isle of Wight – nicknamed “Dinosaur Island” for its rich fossil heritage. Students benefit from frequent field trips to world-famous fossil sites like the Isle of Wight and the Jurassic Coast, gaining real-world experience that complements classroom learning.

Accredited by The Geological Society of London, the course combines cutting-edge facilities, expert teaching, and a flexible “Connected Degree” structure that allows for paid placements or self-employment years, preparing graduates for careers in science, consultancy, or museum work.

Reference: “A new multituberculate (Mammalia, Allotheria) from the Lulworth Formation (Cretaceous, Berriasian) of Dorset, England” by Benjamin T. Weston, Steven C. Sweetman, Jake Kean, Charles Wood, David M. Martill and Roy E. Smith, 9 July 2025, Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association.

DOI: 10.1016/j.pgeola.2025.101128

