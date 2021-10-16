Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night With NASA

The public is invited to participate in several of NASA’s virtual activities in celebration of International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, October 16. This celebration provides opportunities to learn about lunar science and exploration, observe celestial bodies, and honor personal and cultural connections to the Moon.

A week of festivities began with the “Global Moon Party” on October 9, continued with social media activities, and ends with International Observe the Moon Night on October 16. Public participation will be open through October 23.

The Moon will be a waxing gibbous on October 16, offering great opportunities for viewing along the terminator – the line between night and day.



In celebration of International Observe the Moon Night (October 16, 2021), NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission created this music video featuring the song “A Million Dreams,” performed by the musical artist P!NK and the Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa. On this day, we recognize all of the beautiful aspects of observing the Moon, from the scientific to the inspirational. Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

How to participate:

Watch the NASA TV Broadcast on Saturday, October 16 from 7:30 pm-8:30 pm EDT.

Try one of our highlighted activities, including Bingo, artwork, and impact crater modeling.

Share your photos and Moon artwork in the 2021 International Observe the Moon Flickr Group.

Use the hashtag #ObserveTheMoon and tag @NASAGoddard in your photos on Instagram.

And check out our @NASAGoddard social media accounts leading up to Oct. 16 for more #ObserveTheMoon content, including a video, trivia, and a Q&A session with a Moon expert.

Register your participation to join the global community. This will add you to the map of lunar observers around the world to show everyone you are participating.

The Moon is a stepping stone to learning more about our solar system, galaxy, and universe. This year’s event shares the same date as the launch of the Lucy mission to explore the Trojan asteroids and help us better understand our solar system’s origins.

NASA has pursued lunar exploration for decades. Later this year, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will launch – the first in a series of missions that will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon in the coming years with the Artemis program.

Refer to NASA’s Moon viewing guides to make the most of your observations:

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with support from many partners. LRO is managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

For more information about International Observe the Moon Night, visit: https://moon.nasa.gov/observe