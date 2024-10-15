Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have synthesized a novel plutonium isotope, plutonium-227, marking a significant breakthrough in nuclear physics.
A team from the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has successfully synthesized a new isotope of plutonium, plutonium-227. The results of their study were published in the journal Physical Review C on October 3.
In nuclear physics, certain numbers of protons and neutrons—2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82, and 126—are known as “magic numbers” because they create stable, closed shells within an atom. Systematic analyses in past studies have revealed a persistent weakening of the neutron shell closure of 126 up to uranium, making it fascinating to explore whether shell closures fade in the transuranium region.
“We have discovered the presence of the shell closure in neptunium isotopes through a series of experiments. However, due to the absence of experimental data, the robustness of this closure in plutonium isotopes remains unknown,” said Prof. Zaiguo Gan from IMP.
Probing the Unknown in Plutonium Isotopes
To probe unknown plutonium isotopes, the researchers at IMP and their collaborators carried out their experiment at the gas-filled recoil separator, Spectrometer for Heavy Atoms and Nuclear Structure, part of the Heavy Ion Research Facility in Lanzhou (HIRFL) in China.
Using the fusion evaporation reaction, the researchers synthesized plutonium-227, a very neutron-deficient plutonium isotope, for the first time. Plutonium-227 is the 39th new isotope discovered by IMP, and it is also the first plutonium isotope discovered by Chinese scientists.
From the nine observed decay chains, the researchers then measured the 𝛼-particle energy and half-life of plutonium-227 to be about 8191 keV and 0.78 s, respectively. The data fit quite well with the systematics of known plutonium isotopes.
Future Research Directions
The research team plans to investigate more plutonium isotopes, aiming to gain a deeper understanding of shell evolution in plutonium.
“The newly discovered plutonium-227 is still seven neutrons away from the magic number of 126. To study the robustness of the shell closure in plutonium, it is necessary to continue research on even lighter plutonium isotopes, including plutonium-221 to plutonium-226,” said Dr. Huabin Yang from IMP, first author of this study.
Reference: “α decay of the new isotope Pu227” by H. B. Yang, et al., 3 October 2024, Physical Review C.
DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevC.110.044302
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
Memo 2410160411
The distinction between protons and neutrons is explained by the charge combination of quarks. The proton has the value uud/3=22-1/3=1 with the value of 1. The value of the neutron is udd/3=2-1/3=0. The problem is that since neutrons also have mass, it becomes a parameter in msbase for the reason that it is 1.oss=zero sum, and anyway, according to my hypothesis, it turns into a dark matter(). Uh-huh.
View 1.
Sample msoss
zxdxybzyz
zxdzxezxz
xxbyyxzz
zybzzfxzy
cadccbcdc
cdbdcbdbb
xzezxdyyx
zxezybzyy
bddbcbdca
Source 1.
In nuclear physics, a certain number of protons and neutrons (2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82, 126) are known as “magic numbers” because they create stable, closed shells within atoms. Systematic analysis of past studies has shown a continuous weakening of neutron shell closure from 126 to uranium, which has made it interesting to explore whether shell closure disappears in the transuranium region.
1.
Magic numbers will be explained later, and in any case, the concept of neutron appears in Figure 1, stably getting stuck in msbase, which is a proton, to create 2^43 isotopes of 18 protons, which are double the number of protons in element 1. Uh-huh. It is believed that such a substance exists anyway. That is not the end of the problem. As Example 1 is just one sample of countless versions, it is assumed that such a substance is seen as a dark matter and exists in the multiverse. Huh.
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/chinese-scientists-synthesize-plutonium-227-the-new-isotope-shaping-the-future-of-nuclear-physics/
Chinese Scientists Synthesize Plutonium-227: New Isotope Shaping Future of Nuclear Physics
The newly discovered plutonium-227 is still seven neutrons away from the magic number of 126. The universe is not algebra, formulas, or fractions. The universe is the superposition, deflection, and entanglement of geometric shapes, is the interaction and balance of topological shapes and their fractal structures, and is the synchronous effect of countless topological vortex gravitational fields and their fractal structures.
Ask the researchers:
Is the Physics Review family a trustworthy publication?
All things follow certain laws, which can be revealed through observation and research (such as topological structures). When physics is passionate about studying imaginary particles and things, it is no longer much different from theology.
Scientific research guided by correct theories can help people avoid detours, failures, and exaggeration. The physical phenomena observed by researchers in experiments are always appearances, never the natural essence of things. The natural essence of things needs to be extracted and sublimated based on mathematical theories via appearances , rather than being imagined arbitrarily.
Everytime scientific revolution, the scientific research space brought by the new paradigm expands exponentially. Physics should not ignore the analyzable physical properties of topological vortices.
(1) Traditional physics: based on mathematical formalism, experimental verification and arbitrary imagination.
(2) Topological Vortex Theory (TVT): Although also based on mathematics (such as topology), it focuses more on non intuitive geometry and topological structures, challenging traditional physical intuition.
Topological Vortex Theory (TVT) points out the limitations of the Standard Model in describing the large-scale structure of the universe, proposes the need to consider non-standard model components such as dark matter and dark energy, and suggests that topological vortex fields may be key to understanding these phenomena. Topological vortex theory (TVT) heralds innovative technologies such as topological electronics, topological smart batteries, topological quantum computing, etc., which may bring low-energy electronic components, almost inexhaustible currents, and revolutionary computing platforms, etc.
Topology tells us that topological vortices and antivortices can form new spacetime structures via the synchronous effect of superposition, deflection, or twisting of them. Mathematics does not tell us that there must be God particles, ghost particles, fermions, or bosons present. When physics and mathematics diverge, arbitrary imagination will make physics no different from theology. Topological vortex research reflections on the philosophy and methodology of science help us understand the nature essence of science and the limitations of scientific methods. This not only has guiding significance for scientific research itself, but also has important implications for science education and popularization.
Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each other, is a typical case that pseudoscience is rampant and domineering.
Please witness the exemplary collaboration between theoretical physicists and experimentalists (https://scitechdaily.com/microscope-spacecrafts-most-precise-test-of-key-component-of-the-theory-of-general-relativity/#comment-854286). Let us continue to witness with facts the dirtiest and ugliest era in the history of human social sciences and humanities. The laws of nature will not change due to misleading of certain so-called academic publications or endorsements from certain so-called scientific awards.
As some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/super-photons-unveiled-sculpting-light-into-unbreakable-communication-networks/#comment-861546 ): Fortunately, we have enough pieces to put the puzzle together properly, and there are folks who have chosen to forego today’s societal structures in order to do exactly that.
Additionally, some comments have stated ( https://scitechdaily.com/science-made-simple-what-is-nuclear-fission/#comment-862083 ): You have been spewing this type of nonsensical word salad for several years now. Outrage doesn’t equal competence. If anything, your inability to convince anyone is a sign of your incompetence. Ask the commenter：Today, so-called official (such as PRL, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each otherand even win awards. Do you think this is human misfortune or personal misfortune?
Isn’t this the evil consequence of the Physics Review family misleading science?
Today, so-called official publication (such as PR family, Nature, Science, PNAS, etc.) in physics stubbornly believes that two sets of cobalt-60 rotating in opposite directions can become two sets of objects that mirror each otherand even win awards. Is this a shame for entire humanity or a shame for an individuals?
Does physics still know the word shame today? Do modern physics still know what shame is?
Some people can go completely wrong one direction, then go completely wrong the opposite way, and then start lecturing everyone like an expert. It’s not just comedy, it happened last time somebody messed with gravity while making sure to once again leave out any intrinsic invisible information flow.