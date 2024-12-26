Concerning Findings: Microplastics in the Air Could Be Causing Cancer

A review of 3,000 studies indicates that these microscopic plastic particles in the air could be contributing to male and female infertility.

Tires and degrading garbage release tiny plastic particles into the air, contributing to air pollution that researchers at UC San Francisco believe may be linked to respiratory issues and other health problems.

A comprehensive review of approximately 3,000 studies highlights the potential dangers of these particles. They have been associated with serious health concerns such as male and female infertility, colon cancer, and impaired lung function. Additionally, these particles may trigger chronic pulmonary inflammation, which could elevate the risk of lung cancer.

“These microplastics are basically particulate matter air pollution, and we know this type of air pollution is harmful,” said Tracey J. Woodruff, PhD, MPH, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at UCSF.

Woodruff directs the Program on Reproductive Health & the Environment (PRHE) and is the senior author of the study, which was recently published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Small particles, big problem

Microplastics are less than 5 millimeters – smaller than a grain of rice – and they are ubiquitous in the environment. Each year, companies around the world produce nearly 460 million metric tons of plastic. That is projected to reach 1.1 billion by 2050.

A major source of plastic in the air is driving. Friction wears down tires along with the road surface, sending plastic fragments into the air.

The paper is the first systematic review of microplastics using gold-standard methods approved by the National Academy of Sciences.

Most of the studies in the review were based on animals. But the researchers said the conclusions likely also apply to humans since they share many of the same exposures.

The study expands on a report the researchers worked on last year with the California State Policy Evidence Consortium (CalSPEC). The Consortium includes experts across the UC system and provides evidence for policymakers in the California State Legislature.

“We urge regulatory agencies and policy leaders to consider the growing evidence of health harms from microplastics, including colon and lung cancer,” said Nicholas Chartres, PhD.

Chartres, the study’s first author, led the science and policy team at PRHE and is now at the University of Sydney. “We hope state leaders will take immediate action to prevent further exposures.”

Reference: “Effects of Microplastic Exposure on Human Digestive, Reproductive, and Respiratory Health: A Rapid Systematic Review” by Nicholas Chartres, Courtney B. Cooper, Garret Bland, Katherine E. Pelch, Sheiphali A. Gandhi, Abena BakenRa and Tracey J. Woodruff, 18 December 2024, Environmental Science & Technology.

DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.3c09524

The CalSPEC pilot was funded through the University of California Office of the President Major Projects and Initiatives Fund (UCOP proposal number 202110-121-AA) and a grant from the JPB Foundation (G-2022-3608).

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.