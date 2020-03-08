Coronavirus Infections Spread to 8 New Countries Overnight – 102 Countries Worldwide

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 48
- 8 new countries/territories/areas (Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Faroe Islands, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, and Republic of Moldova) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- Over 100 countries have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
- WHO has issued a consolidated package of existing preparedness and response guidance for countries to enable them to slow and stop COVID-19 transmission and save lives. WHO is urging all countries to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19 by readying emergency response systems; increasing capacity to detect and care for patients; ensuring hospitals have the space, supplies and necessary personnel; and developing life-saving medical interventions.
Risk Assessment
China: Very High
Regional Level: Very High
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
-
- 105,586 confirmed cases (3735 new)
China
-
- 80,859 confirmed cases (46 new)
- 3,100 deaths (27 new)
Outside of China
-
- 24,727 confirmed cases (3610 new)
- 101 countries/territories (8 new)
- 484 deaths (71 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 8, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|China
|80859
|Republic of Korea
|7134
|Italy
|5883
|Iran
|5823
|Germany
|795
|France
|706
|International (Cruise Ship in Japan)
|706
|Spain
|430
|Japan
|408
|Switzerland
|264
|United States of America
|213
|United Kingdom
|210
|Netherlands
|188
|Belgium
|169
|Sweden
|161
|Norway
|147
|Singapore
|138
|Austria
|104
|Malaysia
|93
|Australia
|74
|Greece
|66
|Kuwait
|62
|Canada
|57
|Bahrain
|56
|Iraq
|54
|Thailand
|50
|Egypt
|48
|Iceland
|45
|United Arab Emirates
|45
|India
|34
|Denmark
|31
|Lebanon
|28
|San Marino
|27
|Czech Republic
|26
|Israel
|25
|Portugal
|21
|Vietnam
|21
|Brazil
|19
|Finland
|19
|Ireland
|19
|Algeria
|17
|Oman
|16
|Palestinian Territory
|16
|Ecuador
|14
|Romania
|13
|Georgia
|12
|Slovenia
|12
|Qatar
|12
|Croatia
|11
|Estonia
|10
|Argentina
|9
|Azerbaijan
|9
|Hungary
|7
|Mexico
|7
|Russian Federation
|7
|Saudi Arabia
|7
|Belarus
|6
|Philippines
|6
|Poland
|6
|Chile
|5
|Costa Rica
|5
|French Guiana
|5
|New Zealand
|5
|Pakistan
|5
|Afghanistan
|4
|Senegal
|4
|Malta
|3
|North Macedonia
|3
|Slovakia
|3
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2
|Bulgaria
|2
|Cambodia
|2
|Cameroon
|2
|Indonesia
|2
|Luxembourg
|2
|Maldives
|2
|Martinique
|2
|Morocco
|2
|Saint Martin
|2
|South Africa
|2
|Andorra
|1
|Armenia
|1
|Bhutan
|1
|Colombia
|1
|Dominican Republic
|1
|Faroe Islands
|1
|Gibraltar
|1
|Holy See
|1
|Jordan
|1
|Latvia
|1
|Lithuania
|1
|Monaco
|1
|Nepal
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|Peru
|1
|Republic of Moldova
|1
|Saint Barthélemy
|1
|Serbia
|1
|Sri Lanka
|1
|Togo
|1
|Tunisia
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|Total
|105586
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.
Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.
If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.
