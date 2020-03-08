Coronavirus Infections Spread to 8 New Countries Overnight – 102 Countries Worldwide

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 48

8 new countries/territories/areas (Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Faroe Islands, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, and Republic of Moldova) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Over 100 countries have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

WHO has issued a consolidated package of existing preparedness and response guidance for countries to enable them to slow and stop COVID-19 transmission and save lives. WHO is urging all countries to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19 by readying emergency response systems; increasing capacity to detect and care for patients; ensuring hospitals have the space, supplies and necessary personnel; and developing life-saving medical interventions.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

105,586 confirmed cases (3735 new)



China

80,859 confirmed cases (46 new) 3,100 deaths (27 new)



Outside of China

24,727 confirmed cases (3610 new) 101 countries/territories (8 new) 484 deaths (71 new)



Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 8, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases China 80859 Republic of Korea 7134 Italy 5883 Iran 5823 Germany 795 France 706 International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706 Spain 430 Japan 408 Switzerland 264 United States of America 213 United Kingdom 210 Netherlands 188 Belgium 169 Sweden 161 Norway 147 Singapore 138 Austria 104 Malaysia 93 Australia 74 Greece 66 Kuwait 62 Canada 57 Bahrain 56 Iraq 54 Thailand 50 Egypt 48 Iceland 45 United Arab Emirates 45 India 34 Denmark 31 Lebanon 28 San Marino 27 Czech Republic 26 Israel 25 Portugal 21 Vietnam 21 Brazil 19 Finland 19 Ireland 19 Algeria 17 Oman 16 Palestinian Territory 16 Ecuador 14 Romania 13 Georgia 12 Slovenia 12 Qatar 12 Croatia 11 Estonia 10 Argentina 9 Azerbaijan 9 Hungary 7 Mexico 7 Russian Federation 7 Saudi Arabia 7 Belarus 6 Philippines 6 Poland 6 Chile 5 Costa Rica 5 French Guiana 5 New Zealand 5 Pakistan 5 Afghanistan 4 Senegal 4 Malta 3 North Macedonia 3 Slovakia 3 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2 Bulgaria 2 Cambodia 2 Cameroon 2 Indonesia 2 Luxembourg 2 Maldives 2 Martinique 2 Morocco 2 Saint Martin 2 South Africa 2 Andorra 1 Armenia 1 Bhutan 1 Colombia 1 Dominican Republic 1 Faroe Islands 1 Gibraltar 1 Holy See 1 Jordan 1 Latvia 1 Lithuania 1 Monaco 1 Nepal 1 Nigeria 1 Peru 1 Republic of Moldova 1 Saint Barthélemy 1 Serbia 1 Sri Lanka 1 Togo 1 Tunisia 1 Ukraine 1 Total 105586

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.