Coronavirus Infections Spread to 8 New Countries Overnight – 102 Countries Worldwide

By World Health Organization March 8, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 8

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 8, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 48

  • 8 new countries/territories/areas (Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Faroe Islands, French Guiana, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, and Republic of Moldova) have reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • Over 100 countries have now reported laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
  • WHO has issued a consolidated package of existing preparedness and response guidance for countries to enable them to slow and stop COVID-19 transmission and save lives. WHO is urging all countries to prepare for the potential arrival of COVID-19 by readying emergency response systems; increasing capacity to detect and care for patients; ensuring hospitals have the space, supplies and necessary personnel; and developing life-saving medical interventions.

Risk Assessment

China: Very High

Regional Level: Very High

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

    • 105,586 confirmed cases (3735 new)

China

    • 80,859 confirmed cases (46 new)
    • 3,100 deaths (27 new)

Outside of China

    • 24,727 confirmed cases (3610 new)
    • 101 countries/territories (8 new)
    • 484 deaths (71 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 8, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
China 80859
Republic of Korea 7134
Italy 5883
Iran 5823
Germany 795
France 706
International (Cruise Ship in Japan) 706
Spain 430
Japan 408
Switzerland 264
United States of America 213
United Kingdom 210
Netherlands 188
Belgium 169
Sweden 161
Norway 147
Singapore 138
Austria 104
Malaysia 93
Australia 74
Greece 66
Kuwait 62
Canada 57
Bahrain 56
Iraq 54
Thailand 50
Egypt 48
Iceland 45
United Arab Emirates 45
India 34
Denmark 31
Lebanon 28
San Marino 27
Czech Republic 26
Israel 25
Portugal 21
Vietnam 21
Brazil 19
Finland 19
Ireland 19
Algeria 17
Oman 16
Palestinian Territory 16
Ecuador 14
Romania 13
Georgia 12
Slovenia 12
Qatar 12
Croatia 11
Estonia 10
Argentina 9
Azerbaijan 9
Hungary 7
Mexico 7
Russian Federation 7
Saudi Arabia 7
Belarus 6
Philippines 6
Poland 6
Chile 5
Costa Rica 5
French Guiana 5
New Zealand 5
Pakistan 5
Afghanistan 4
Senegal 4
Malta 3
North Macedonia 3
Slovakia 3
Bosnia and Herzegovina 2
Bulgaria 2
Cambodia 2
Cameroon 2
Indonesia 2
Luxembourg 2
Maldives 2
Martinique 2
Morocco 2
Saint Martin 2
South Africa 2
Andorra 1
Armenia 1
Bhutan 1
Colombia 1
Dominican Republic 1
Faroe Islands 1
Gibraltar 1
Holy See 1
Jordan 1
Latvia 1
Lithuania 1
Monaco 1
Nepal 1
Nigeria 1
Peru 1
Republic of Moldova 1
Saint Barthélemy 1
Serbia 1
Sri Lanka 1
Togo 1
Tunisia 1
Ukraine 1
Total 105586

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading, or if you have not traveled from one of those areas or have not been in close contact with someone who has and is feeling unwell, your chances of getting it are currently low. However, it’s understandable that you may feel stressed and anxious about the situation. It’s a good idea to get the facts to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions.

Your healthcare provider, your national public health authority and your employer are all potential sources of accurate information on COVID-19 and whether it is in your area. It is important to be informed of the situation where you live and take appropriate measures to protect yourself.

If you are in an area where there is an outbreak of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice issued by national and local health authorities. Although for most people COVID-19 causes only mild illness, it can make some people very ill. More rarely, the disease can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes) appear to be more vulnerable.

