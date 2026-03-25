Cosmic “Blinking Lights” Could Expose Hidden Supermassive Black Hole Pairs

A new study proposes an innovative way to uncover elusive supermassive black hole binaries by tracking subtle, repeating flashes of starlight.

Researchers from Oxford University and the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute) have outlined a new way to uncover one of the universe’s most elusive phenomena: tightly bound pairs of supermassive black holes. These systems are expected to form after galaxies collide, yet astronomers have only confirmed widely separated pairs so far. The closest binaries, which are far more difficult to detect, may now be within reach.

In a study published in Physical Review Letters, the team proposes tracking subtle, repeating flashes of light from stars positioned behind these hidden pairs. As the two black holes orbit each other, their immense gravity bends and briefly intensifies the starlight. The result is a series of bright, recurring signals that could reveal the presence of an otherwise invisible system.

Supermassive black holes sit at the centers of most galaxies and can contain millions or even billions of times the mass of the Sun. When galaxies merge, their central black holes sink toward each other and eventually form a binary system. These pairs are not just cosmic curiosities. They are key players in shaping galaxies and are expected to generate powerful gravitational waves, ripples in spacetime that future space missions aim to detect directly.

What makes this new method especially promising is that it relies on light, not gravitational waves. That means astronomers may be able to identify these systems years before next-generation detectors come online. It also opens the possibility of studying them in much greater detail by combining different types of observations.

Gravitational Lensing as a Detection Tool

“Supermassive black holes act as natural telescopes,” said Dr. Miguel Zumalacárregui from the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics. “Because of their enormous mass and compact size, they strongly bend passing light. Starlight from the same host galaxy can be focused into extraordinarily bright images, a phenomenon known as gravitational lensing.”

For a single black hole, strong lensing happens only when a star aligns almost perfectly with the observer’s line of sight. A binary system behaves differently. With two black holes acting together, they create a diamond-shaped region called a caustic curve, where stars can be dramatically brightened. While theory predicts infinite magnification for an ideal point source, real stars have finite size, which limits the effect.

“The chances of starlight being hugely amplified increase enormously for a binary compared to a single black hole,” said Professor Bence Kocsis from the University of Oxford’s Department of Physics and a co-author of the study.

Orbital Motion and Repeating Light Flashes

Unlike single black holes, binaries are constantly in motion. They orbit each other while gradually losing energy through gravitational waves, as described by Einstein’s theory of general relativity. Over time, their separation shrinks and their orbital speed increases.

Graduate student Hanxi Wang, who led the study in Professor Kocsis’ group, explained: “As the binary moves, the caustic curve rotates and changes shape, sweeping across a large volume of stars behind it. If a bright star lies within this region, it can produce an extraordinarily bright flash each time the caustic passes over it. This leads to repeating bursts of starlight, which provide a clear and distinctive signature of a supermassive black hole binary.”

The team found that these bursts follow predictable patterns. As the black holes spiral closer together, the emission of gravitational waves subtly reshapes the caustic region. This creates a distinct pattern in both how often the flashes occur and how bright they become. By analyzing these signals, astronomers could estimate properties such as the masses of the black holes and how their orbit is evolving.

Future Observations and Multi-Messenger Astronomy

New wide-field observatories, including the Vera C Rubin Observatory and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, are expected to greatly improve the chances of spotting these signals in the near future.

“The prospect of identifying inspiraling supermassive black hole binaries years before future space-based gravitational wave detectors come online is extremely exciting,” concludes Professor Kocsis. “It opens the door to true multi-messenger studies of black holes, allowing us to test gravity and black hole physics in entirely new ways.”

Reference: “Black Holes as Telescopes: Discovering Supermassive Binaries through Quasiperiodic Lensed Starlight” by Hanxi Wang, Miguel Zumalacárregui and Bence Kocsis, 12 February 2026, Physical Review Letters.

DOI: 10.1103/1sfl-87t4

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google and Google News.