Dawn Docking, New Discoveries: NASA and Russian Crew Begin Space Station Mission

A fresh crew of space travelers has arrived at the International Space Station after a flawless launch and docking, beginning an eight-month mission filled with scientific experiments and life in microgravity.

At 7:28 a.m. EDT on April 8, the hatch opened between the International Space Station (ISS) and the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, marking the official arrival of a new crew.

Soyuz MS-27 had docked earlier that morning at 4:57 a.m. EDT, connecting to the station’s Prichal module. The spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:47 a.m. EDT (10:47 a.m. local time), carrying NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky.

The three crew members will live and work aboard the ISS for approximately eight months, with their return to Earth scheduled for December.

The Roscosmos Soyuz spacecraft is a Russian crewed space vehicle that has been a cornerstone of human spaceflight since the 1960s. Originally developed by the Soviet Union and now operated by Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, Soyuz is designed to transport astronauts and cosmonauts to and from low Earth orbit, including missions to the ISS.

Each Soyuz consists of three modules: the orbital module (for living and working in orbit), the descent module (for reentry and landing), and the service module (housing life support and propulsion systems). Known for its reliability and rugged design, Soyuz has become one of the most frequently used and safest spacecraft in history. It remains a vital part of international space missions, continuing to serve as a dependable ride to space for both Russian and international astronauts.

Jonny Kim is a NASA astronaut, physician, and former U.S. Navy SEAL known for his exceptional and diverse career. Born in Los Angeles in 1984, Kim enlisted in the Navy after high school, eventually becoming a decorated combat veteran with over 100 missions in Iraq. After his military service, he earned a degree in mathematics from the University of San Diego and a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from Harvard Medical School.

Kim was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2017 and completed astronaut training in 2020. He is recognized for his rare combination of combat experience, medical expertise, and technical training—making him a standout member of NASA’s astronaut corps.

