Defying Physics: Lasers That Can Block Light Itself

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough by observing how light can block other light, creating a visible shadow.

This remarkable phenomenon, seen for the first time in their experiments using a green laser and a ruby crystal, suggests new methods for manipulating light that could revolutionize optical technologies.

Groundbreaking Discovery in Light Interaction

Jeff Lundeen, an Associate Professor in the Department of Physics at uOttawa, along with the Boyd Research Group, has made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges our understanding of how light behaves. For the first time, researchers have observed light interacting with itself in a way previously thought impossible.

Typically, photons — particles of light — pass through one another without interference. However, this experiment revealed a remarkable phenomenon: a laser beam casting a shadow that mimics the behavior of shadows created by solid objects.

“We’ve shown that under certain conditions, light can actually block other light, creating a shadow,” explains Professor Lundeen. “This opens up exciting new possibilities for controlling and manipulating light in ways we never thought possible before.”



The interaction between the two light sources created a shadow on a screen that was visible as a dark area where the green laser blocked the blue light.

Experimental Insights and Observations

The team’s experimental setup involved shining a green laser beam through a ruby crystal while illuminating it from the side with blue light. This arrangement created a shadow on a surface, visible to the naked eye. The effect occurs due to a phenomenon called reverse saturation of absorption in the ruby crystal, which allows the green laser to block the passage of blue light, resulting in a dark region that follows the contours of the laser beam.

The Nature of Laser-Induced Shadows

“What’s particularly fascinating is how closely this laser shadow behaves like a traditional shadow,” says Prof. Lundeen. “It follows the shape of the ‘object’ — in this case, our laser beam — and even conforms to the contours of surfaces it falls on, just like the shadow of a tree branch would.”

The researchers developed a theoretical model to predict the shadow’s contrast, which closely matched their experimental data. They found that the shadow’s darkness increased proportionally with the power of the green laser beam, reaching a maximum contrast of 22% — comparable to a typical shadow on a sunny day.

Potential Applications and Future Research

This discovery expands our understanding of light-matter interactions and holds potential for practical applications. “We’re excited about the possibilities this opens up in fields like optical switching, fabrication, and imaging technologies,” Prof. Lundeen adds.

The study underscores the importance of fundamental research in reshaping our understanding of the physical world. As scientists continue exploring this phenomenon’s implications, it may lead to new advancements in photonics, non-linear optics, and other light-based technologies.

For more on this breakthrough, see Lasers That Cast Shadows? Physics Takes a Surprising Turn.

Reference: “Shadow of a laser beam” by Henri P. N. Morin, Jordan T. R. Pagé, Raphael A. Abrahao, Akbar Safari, Jeff S. Lundeen and Robert W. Boyd, 19 November 2024, Optica.

DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.534596

