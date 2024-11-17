Lasers That Cast Shadows? Physics Takes a Surprising Turn

Laser beams have been shown to cast shadows, defying previous notions that light cannot block light. This phenomenon, demonstrated using ruby crystals and special laser settings, opens up potential uses in advanced light control and optical switching devices.

Can light cast a shadow? It may sound like a philosophical puzzle, but researchers have discovered that, under specific conditions, a laser beam can behave like a solid object and cast a shadow. This breakthrough challenges traditional views of how shadows form and opens the door to innovative technologies, including systems where one laser beam can control another.

Challenging Traditional Concepts

“Laser light casting a shadow was previously thought impossible since light usually passes through other light without interacting,” explained Raphael A. Abrahao, the research team leader from Brookhaven National Laboratory and formerly at the University of Ottawa. “Our demonstration of a very counter-intuitive optical effect invites us to reconsider our notion of shadow.”

Published in Optica, a journal of the Optica Publishing Group, the study details how the team used a ruby crystal and specific laser wavelengths to create the shadow effect. This phenomenon arises from a nonlinear optical process, where light interacts with a material in an intensity-dependent way, allowing it to influence another light field and produce a visible shadow.

“Our understanding of shadows has developed hand-in-hand with our understanding of light and optics,” said Abrahao. “This new finding could prove useful in various applications such as optical switching, devices in which light controls the presence of another light, or technologies that require precise control of light transmission, like high-power lasers.”

Origin of the Laser Shadow Idea

The new research is part of a larger exploration into how a light beam interacts with another light beam under special conditions and nonlinear optical processes. The idea started over a lunch conversation when it was pointed out that some experimental schematics made with 3D visualization software depict the shadow of a laser beam because they treat it as a cylinder without accounting for the physics of a laser beam. Some of the scientists wondered: Could this be done in a lab?

“What started as a funny discussion over lunch led to a conversation on the physics of lasers and the nonlinear optical response of materials,” said Abrahao. “From there, we decided to conduct an experiment to demonstrate the shadow of a laser beam.”

To do this, the researchers directed a high-power green laser through a cube made of standard ruby crystal and illuminated it with a blue laser from the side. When the green laser enters the ruby, it locally changes the material response to the blue wavelength. The green laser acts like an ordinary object while the blue laser acts like illumination.



The Science of Creating Shadows With Lasers

The interaction between the two light sources created a shadow on a screen that was visible as a dark area where the green laser blocked the blue light. It met all the criteria for a shadow because it was visible to the naked eye, followed the contours of the surface it fell on and followed the position and shape of the laser beam, which acted as an object.

The laser shadow effect is a consequence of optical nonlinear absorption in the ruby. The effect occurs because the green laser increases the optical absorption of the blue illuminating laser beam, creating a matching region in the illuminating light with lower optical intensity. The result is a darker area that appears as a shadow of the green laser beam.

Exploring New Realms of Light Manipulation

“This discovery expands our understanding of light-matter interactions and opens up new possibilities for utilizing light in ways we hadn’t considered before,” said Abrahao.

The researchers experimentally measured the dependence of the shadow’s contrast on the laser beam’s power, finding a maximum contrast of approximately 22%, similar to the contrast of a tree’s shadow on a sunny day. They also developed a theoretical model and showed that it could accurately predict the shadow contrast.

The researchers say that from a technological perspective, the effect they demonstrated shows that the intensity of a transmitted laser beam can be controlled by applying another laser. Next, they plan to investigate other materials and other laser wavelengths that can produce similar effects.

Reference: “Shadow of a laser beam” by Henri P. N. Morin, Jordan T. R. Pagé, Raphael A. Abrahao, Akbar Safari, Jeff S. Lundeen and Robert W. Boyd, 19 November 2024, Optica.

DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.534596

