Magnetar flares could be cosmic factories of heavy elements like gold and uranium.
New evidence from a historic flare and past observations suggests these magnetic monsters might play a bigger role in galactic chemistry than previously believed, possibly even affecting planet and life formation.
Magnetar Flares: Cosmic Explosions Behind Heavy Elements?
A spectacular new study suggests that colossal bursts from dead stars, known as magnetar flares, could be behind some of the universe’s most precious elements, including gold, platinum, and uranium.
For decades, scientists had only theories about where these heavy elements came from. But by digging into decades-old telescope data, researchers now estimate that up to 10% of the heavy elements in our galaxy may have been blasted out by magnetars—ultra-dense, magnetic remnants of supernova explosions.
The Overlooked Role of Magnetars in Galactic Formation
Magnetars are a rare kind of neutron star, the super-compressed core left behind after a massive star explodes. They’re extremely dense, incredibly small, and packed with magnetic energy strong enough to twist atoms apart.
“Neutron stars are very exotic, very dense objects that are famous for having really big, very strong magnetic fields,” said Thompson. “They’re close to being black holes, but are not.”
While the origins of heavy elements had long been a quiet mystery, scientists knew that they could only form in special conditions through a method called the r-process (or rapid-neutron capture process), a set of unique and complex nuclear reactions, said Thompson.
Stellar Collision: Proof of Heavy Element Creation
Scientists saw this process in action when they detected the collision of two super-dense neutron stars in 2017. This event, captured using NASA telescopes, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational wave Observatory (LIGO) and other instruments, provided the first direct evidence that heavy metals were being created by celestial forces.
But further evidence showed that other mechanisms might be needed to account for all these elements, as neutron star collisions might not produce heavy elements fast enough in the early universe. According to this new study, building on these clues helped Thompson and his collaborators recognize that powerful magnetar flares could indeed serve as a potential ejectors of heavy elements, a finding confirmed by 20-year-old observations of SGR 1806–20, a magnetar flare so bright that some measurements of the event could only be made by studying its reflection off the moon.
Why Magnetar Flares Are Key to the Puzzle
By analyzing this magnetar flare event, researchers determined that the radioactive decay of the newly created elements matched up with their theoretical predictions about the timing and types of energies released by a magnetar flare after it ejected heavy r-process elements. The researchers also theorized that magnetar flares produce heavy cosmic rays, extremely high-velocity particles whose physical origin remains unknown.
“I love new ideas about how systems work, how new discoveries work, how the universe works,” Thompson said. “That’s why results like this are really exciting.”
The study was recently published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Magnetars and the Ingredients for Planets—and Life
Magnetars may provide unique insights into galactic chemical evolution, including the formation of exoplanetary systems and their habitability.
Not only do magnetars produce valuable metals like gold and silver that end up on Earth, but the supernova explosions that cause them also produce elements like oxygen, carbon, and iron that are vital for many other, more complex celestial processes.
“All of that material they eject gets mixed into the next generation of planets and stars,” said Thompson. “Billions of years later, those atoms are incorporated into what could potentially amount to life.”
Implications for Fast Radio Bursts and Cosmic Evolution
Altogether, these findings have deep implications for astrophysics, particularly for scientists studying the origin of both heavy elements and fast radio bursts – brief shivers of electromagnetic radio waves from faraway galaxies. Understanding how matter ejects from magnetars could help scientists learn more about them.
Due to their rarity and short duration, magnetar flares can be difficult to observe, and current space-based telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble don’t have the dedicated abilities needed to detect and study their emission signals. Even more specialized observatories like NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope can only see the brightest part of gamma-ray flashes from nearby galaxies.
COSI: NASA’s Next Hope to Detect Elemental Flares
Instead, one proposed NASA mission, the Compton Spectrometer and Imager (COSI), could bolster the team’s work by surveying the Milky Way for energetic events like giant magnetar flares. Though another event like SGR 1806-20 might not occur this century, if a magnetar flare did detonate in our backyard, COSI could be used to better identify the individual elements created from its eruption and allow this team of researchers to confirm their theory about where heavy elements in the universe come from.
“We’re generating a bunch of new ideas about this field, and ongoing observations will lead to even more great connections,” said Thompson.
Explore Further:
- The Magnetar That Forged a Planet’s Worth of Gold in Half a Second
- This Star’s Fury Forged a Mountain of Gold – Here’s How
Reference: “Direct Evidence for r-process Nucleosynthesis in Delayed MeV Emission from the SGR 1806–20 Magnetar Giant Flare” by Anirudh Patel, Brian D. Metzger, Jakub Cehula, Eric Burns, Jared A. Goldberg and Todd A. Thompson, 29 April 2025, The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/adc9b0
The study was supported by the National Science Foundation, NASA, the Charles University Grant Agency and the Simons Foundation. Co-authors include Anirudh Patel and Brian D. Metzger from Columbia University, Jakub Cehula from Charles University in Prague, Eric Burns from Louisiana State University and Jared A. Goldberg from the Flatiron Institute.
Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.
Follow us on Google and Google News.
Note 2505150357_Source1. Analyzing【
1.
Did the exploded magneta make the gold used for your wedding ring?
The powerful magnetar flares studied through moonlight reflections can reveal how the universe produces the heaviest elements, such as gold and platinum, showing that starbursts are linked to the building blocks of planets and life.
_[2-4] How objects and elements are made and distributed in the universe is related to a spacecraft by magnetar play. Its origin is always the singularity qcell created by the dark energy qms.
My guess is that from the past to the present before the Big Bang, qcell.qvix.qms.dark_energy radiates cosmic_ray throughout the universe indiscriminately, resulting in msbase.nk=1. This implies that magnetar qpeoms can obtain the integral value ms_system for the entire universe. Uh-huh.
3.
Magnetas and the components of planets and life could be integral values of the magneta qcell. Good idea!
So magnetars can provide unique insights into the chemical evolution of galaxies, including the formation and habitability of exoplanetary systems.
Not only do magnetars reach Earth by producing precious metals such as gold and silver, but the supernova explosions that cause them also produce elements essential for many other complex celestial phenomena, such as oxygen, carbon, and iron.
[All the material they emit mixes with the next generation of planets and stars. After billions of years, the atoms are incorporated into matter that could potentially become life.]
_[3]If magnet play has created nk, a potential space-time travel will occur and reach nk2. But version nk2 doesn’t have to be the massive mass of the integration. It can also be a rare, low-mass local dark matter caused by the r-process oss. Uh-huh.
This is the qcell.*Mersenne Prime produced by the r-process zerosum.100nk2.oss, which will fit in the fingers of the bride-to-be who is preparing to marry in the audience in the hands of a magician
gold 136279841 – can even make you a gold ring. Uh-huh.
*It is now proved that the largest prime number does not exist in theory, and that there are infinitely many prime numbers. Thus, the largest of the prime numbers found to date is 2^136279841 – 1, which is one of the Mersen prime numbers. This decimal number is 41024320 digits in decimal.
Mersenne Prime is a prime number of 2 powers minus 1 (2^p – 1).
3-1. What it means for fast radio explosions and space evolution
These findings have profound implications for scientists studying the origins of astrophysics, especially heavy elements and fast radio bursts (short vibrations of electromagnetic waves from distant galaxies).
≈≈≈=========
Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/did-an-exploding-magnetar-forge-the-gold-in-your-wedding-ring/
1-1.
Magnetar flares can be space factories for heavy elements such as gold or uranium.
Based on new evidence obtained from historical flares and past observations, these magnetic monsters may play a larger role in galactic chemistry than previously thought, and may even affect planet and life formation.
1-2.
Magneta Flare: Cosmic explosion behind heavy elements?
Magnetar flares, giant explosions from dead stars, may be responsible for the universe’s most valuable elements, including gold, platinum, and uranium, according to a surprising new study.
For decades, scientists have only had theories about where these heavy elements come from. However, after analyzing decades-old telescope data, researchers now estimate that up to 10% of the heavy elements in the Milky Way galaxy may have been exploded by magnetars, the ultra-dense magnetic remnants of supernova explosions.
2. Overlooked Role of Magnetic Nebula in Galaxy Formation
A magnetar is a rare type of neutron star, an ultra-compressed nucleus left behind after a massive star exploded. It is extremely dense, incredibly small, and filled with magnetic energy powerful enough to wrap atoms around and split them.
Neutron stars are very unique and dense objects, famous for having very large and powerful magnetic fields. They are close to a black hole, but not a black hole.
2-1.
According to Thompson, the origin of heavy elements has long been a silent mystery, but scientists knew that they could only be formed under special conditions through a unique and complex nuclear reaction called an r-process (or rapid neutron capture process).
2-2. Star Collision: Evidence of heavy element production
When scientists detected the collision of two ultra-high-density neutron stars in 2017, they saw this process actually happen. The event, captured using NASA telescopes, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), and other instruments, provided the first direct evidence that heavy metals are produced by the celestial force.
2-3.
However, further evidence has shown that neutron star collisions may not have generated heavy elements quickly enough in the early universe, and therefore other mechanisms may be needed to explain all of these elements. Based on these clues, Thompson and his colleagues discovered that a powerful magnetar flare could actually play a potential role in ejecting heavy elements. This was confirmed by an SGR 1806-20 observation 20 years ago, which was so bright that some measurements of the event could only be made by analyzing the light reflected on the moon.
2-4. Why magnetic flares are at the heart of the puzzle
[By analyzing this magnetar flare event, the researchers confirmed that the radioactive decay of the newly created element is consistent with theoretical predictions of the timing and type of energy released after the magnetar flare emits heavy r-process elements.