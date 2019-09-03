Dramatic Views of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station [Video]

Cameras outside the International Space Station captured views at 10:37 a.m. EDT on September 3, 2019, of Hurricane Dorian from 260 miles in altitude as it began to move from an almost stationary position over the northwestern Bahamas. Now a high category 2 hurricane, the storm is beginning to move northwestward at about 2 miles per hour with a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest expected later today and tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island this evening. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night.

Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 110 miles per hour with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days.