Forgotten Fossils: Mysterious Tusked Creature Unearthed in Rock Art

The research compares an 1800s painting of a tusked animal by the San people to local fossils.

According to a study recently published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, rock art in South Africa depicting a mysterious animal with tusks could represent an ancient species whose fossils have been found in the same area. The study was conducted by Julien Benoit from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Horned Serpent panel is a section of rock wall featuring artwork of animals and other cultural elements associated with the San people of South Africa, originally painted between 1821 and 1835. Among the painted figures is a long-bodied animal with downward-turned tusks which doesn’t match any known modern species in the area.

As the San people are known to have included various aspects of their surroundings into art, including fossils, Benoit suggests the tusked creature might have been inspired by an extinct species.

The Karoo Basin Fossils and Dicynodonts

The Karoo Basin of South Africa is famous for abundant well-preserved fossils, including tusked animals called dicynodonts, which are often found eroding out of the ground. Benoit revisited the Horned Serpent panel and found the tusked figure comparable with dicynodont fossils, an interpretation that is also supported by San myths of large animals that once roamed the region but are now extinct.

If the tusked figure is in fact an artistic interpretation of a dicynodont, a species that went extinct before dinosaurs appeared and were long extinct when humans appeared in Africa, it would predate the first scientific description of these ancient animals by at least ten years.

There is archaeological evidence that the San people might have collected fossils and incorporated them into their artwork, but the extent of indigenous knowledge of paleontology is poorly understood across Africa. Further research into indigenous cultures might shed more light on how humans around the world have incorporated fossils into their culture.

Julien Benoit adds: “The painting was made in 1835 at the latest, which means this dicynodont was depicted at least ten years before the western scientific discovery and naming of the first dicynodont by Richard Owen in 1845. This work supports that the first inhabitants of southern Africa, the San hunter-gatherers, discovered fossils, interpreted them, and integrated them into their rock art and belief system.”

