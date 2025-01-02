Game-Changing Thermal Switches Boost Energy Efficiency

A revolutionary advancement in thermal switch technology has been achieved utilizing cerium oxide to significantly enhance performance and sustainability.

This innovative approach offers a more efficient, economical, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials, marking a major step forward in electronics cooling, renewable energy systems, and industrial applications.

Thermal Switch Technologies

Thermal switches, devices that use electricity to control heat transfer, are crucial for advancing modern thermal management systems. However, traditional electrochemical thermal switches have struggled with limited performance, hindering their widespread use in fields like electronics, energy production, and waste heat recovery.

A research team led by Professor Hiromichi Ohta from the Research Institute for Electronic Science at Hokkaido University has introduced a breakthrough solution. By utilizing cerium oxide (CeO2) thin films as the active material in thermal switches, they developed a highly efficient and sustainable alternative. Their innovative findings were recently published in Science Advances.

Performance and Sustainability

The research team showed that CeO 2 -based thermal switch performance can exceed prior benchmarks. “The novel device features an on/off thermal conductivity ratio of 5.8 and a thermal conductivity (κ)-switching width of 10.3 W/m·K, establishing a new benchmark for electrochemical thermal switches,” Ohta explains.

“The thermal conductivity in its minimal state (off-state) is 2.2 W/m·K, but in the oxidized state (on-state), it significantly rises to 12.5 W/m·K. These performance metrics remain consistent after 100 cycles of reduction and oxidation, demonstrating remarkable durability and reliability for extended usage in practical applications.”

A notable benefit of this technology is the utilization of cerium oxide, a substance abundant in the earth, recognized for its economic viability and ecological sustainability. In contrast to conventional thermal switches that depend on scarce and costly materials, CeO 2 offers a sustainable and readily available alternative, reducing expenses and the ecological footprint of thermal management solutions. This enhances the technology’s efficiency, scalability, and applicability across diverse industrial sectors.

Broad Applications and Industrial Impact

The development of CeO 2 -based thermal switches represents a significant breakthrough in thermal management technology, offering broad applications across industries such as electronics cooling and renewable energy systems. These switches, utilized in thermal shutters and advanced displays, efficiently regulate infrared heat transfer, enhance waste heat recovery, and contribute to energy-efficient systems.

Reference: “High-performance solid-state electrochemical thermal switches with earth-abundant cerium oxide” by Ahrong Jeong, Mitsuki Yoshimura, Hyeonjun Kong, Zhiping Bian, Jason Tam, Bin Feng, Yuichi Ikuhara, Takashi Endo, Yasutaka Matsuo and Hiromichi Ohta, 1 January 2025, Science Advances.

DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ads6137

Funding: Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, Hokkaido University, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology of Japan

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.

Follow us on Google, Discover, and News.