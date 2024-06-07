Global Warming Is Changing Plants’ Pollination Patterns – and It Could Have Disastrous Consequences for Food Stability

By Katherine Egan Bennett, University of Texas at Arlington June 7, 2024

Abstract Pollen Grains Art Concept

Researchers from The University of Texas at Arlington, the University of Nevada, Reno, and Virginia Tech have discovered that climate change has caused a reduction in plant pollen production and decreased pollen diversity, with significant implications for food production. This study, crucial for understanding the effects on pollinators like butterflies, emphasizes the need for targeted conservation efforts to sustain agriculture. Credit: SciTechDaily

A new study by researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington, the University of Nevada, Reno, and Virginia Tech reveals that climate change has led to reduced pollen production in plants and less pollen diversity, potentially threatening food production.

Behnaz Balmaki, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor of research in biology at UTA, emphasized the study’s importance, stating, “This research is crucial as it examines the long-term impacts of climate change on plant-pollinator interactions.” The study specifically explores how changes in flowering times and extreme weather events affect the availability of critical food sources for insect pollinators.

Butterfly Pollen

This scanning electron microscope image captures a butterfly covered with pollen grains, highlighting the critical role Lepidopterans play in pollination. Each pollen grain, shown in yellow, sticks to the scales and hairs of the butterfly, showing how pollen is picked up from flowers. Credit: UT Arlington

Study Details and Findings

The study was conducted in the Great Basin and Sierra Nevada mountains, which encompasses about 95% of Nevada as well as parts of California, Oregon, Idaho, and Wyoming. This area is particularly suited for this type of research due to the protective barrier the mountains provide against Pacific storms, rain, and snow.

The Great Basin region is home to more than 200 butterfly species, many of which act as pollinators. Pollinators are important in agriculture because they carry pollen from the male to the female parts of flowers so they can become fertilized and produce fruit.

Butterfly Samples Under a Microscope

This study employed an innovative use of museum specimens to track changes in pollen. Credit: UT Arlington

The research team created 19 sampling sites throughout the region, collecting a wide sample of butterflies to study how they distribute pollen to plants. In addition to the newly collected samples, the team also examined previously captured butterfly samples obtained between 2000 and 2021 that are stored at the University of Nevada, Reno Museum of Natural History.

“By analyzing 21 years of historical data, a very long period that provides clear views, the research offers detailed perspectives on the consequences of habitat loss, fragmented landscapes, and changes in plant assemblages on pollination services,” Balmaki said. “Our innovative use of museum specimens to track changes in pollen adds a new dimension to understanding these dynamics. These findings are vital for informing conservation efforts aimed at reducing biodiversity loss and preserving ecological balance, which are essential for sustaining natural ecosystems and human agriculture.”

Behnaz Balmaki

Behnaz Balmaki, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of research in biology at The University of Texas at Arlington. Credit: UT Arlington

The Critical Role of Pollinators in Food Security

The study also highlights the essential role of pollinators in maintaining food production critical for human survival.

“Without effective pollination, many crops vital to the global food supply could fail,” Balmaki warned. “Our research underscores the necessity of developing targeted conservation policies to protect pollinators and maintain essential pollination services during global warming, thereby addressing some of the most significant environmental challenges of our time.”

Reference: “Effects of climate change on Lepidoptera pollen loads and their pollination services in space and time” by Behnaz Balmaki, Masoud A. Rostami, Julie M. Allen and Lee A. Dyer, 25 March 2024, Oecologia.
DOI: 10.1007/s00442-024-05533-y

The research team also included UTA’s Masoud A. Rostami.

This work was supported by the National Science Foundation.

