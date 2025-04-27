Gravity-Defying Breakthrough: Floating Sensor Unmasks Dark Energy’s Secrets

Scientists have made a groundbreaking leap in detecting dark energy by developing a magnetically levitated precision force system.

Their experiments vastly surpassed previous methods, reaching a new level of precision that opens up unexplored realms of dark energy research. The work was so impactful it earned a featured highlight in Nature Astronomy.

Breakthrough in Dark Energy Detection

Recently, a research team from the Department of Physics at Nanjing University, working alongside collaborators from the School of Astronomy and Space Science at Nanjing University, the University of Science and Technology of China, and Zhejiang University, achieved a major breakthrough in dark energy detection.

The team developed a magnetically levitated precision force measurement system, enabling high-precision experimental tests of the symmetron dark energy theory.

Unprecedented Leap in Experimental Precision

Their new system pushed the boundaries of experimental precision, improving the international state-of-the-art by six orders of magnitude. This advance allowed the researchers to explore a wide range of parameters that had been inaccessible to previous experimental setups.

The findings, published in Nature Astronomy under the title “Experimental constraints on symmetron field with magnetically levitated force sensor,” were highlighted as a featured article in the journal’s Research Briefings.

Dark energy is the mysterious force that makes up about 68% of the universe and is believed to be responsible for its accelerating expansion. Unlike ordinary matter and dark matter, dark energy doesn’t clump into galaxies or structures—it acts more like a uniform energy field spread throughout space.

The concept emerged in the late 1990s when astronomers studying distant supernovae discovered that the universe’s expansion wasn’t slowing down (as expected due to gravity), but actually speeding up. This surprising discovery led to the idea that some unknown energy must be working against gravity on cosmic scales.

Scientists don’t yet know what dark energy actually is. It could be:

A cosmological constant (a built-in energy of empty space itself, as Albert Einstein once proposed),

A dynamic field (similar to “quintessence”),

Or something entirely different, possibly pointing to new laws of physics.

Despite its huge role in shaping the cosmos, dark energy remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in modern science, inspiring experiments and theories around the world to try to understand its true nature.

Reference: “Experimental constraints on the symmetron field with a magnetically levitated force sensor” by Peiran Yin, Xiangyu Xu, Kenan Tian, Shaochun Lin, Yuanji Sheng, Chengjiang Yin, Dingjiang Long, Chang-Kui Duan, Pu Huang, Jian-hua He and Jiangfeng Du, 20 January 2025, Nature Astronomy.

DOI: 10.1038/s41550-024-02465-8

Three researchers from Nanjing University: Dr. Peiran Yin, associate research fellow from the Department of Physics, graduate students Xiangyu Xu from the School of Astronomy and Space Science and Kenan Tian from the Department of Physics are the co-first authors of the paper. Dr. Shaochun Lin from the University of Science and Technology of China, NJU Professor Pu Huang from the Department of Physics, NJU Professor Jianhua He from the School of Astronomy and Space Science, and Academician Jiangfeng Du from Zhejiang University are the co-corresponding authors.

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