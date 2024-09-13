Groundbreaking Study: Plant-Based Proteins Could Be the Key to Longer Life

Recent research reveals that plants have all essential amino acids, debunking a longstanding misconception.
A New England Journal of Medicine letter to the editor by Neal D. Barnard, MD, published on August 1, 2024, highlights the significant health benefits of plant-based proteins over animal-based ones. Contrary to the widespread misconception, Dr. Barnard’s findings reveal that plants provide all essential amino acids—the fundamental components of proteins. Of these, nine are essential, meaning the human body cannot synthesize them on its own; however, they are all present in plant sources.
“In addition, plant-based proteins are associated with reduced mortality compared with animal proteins,” says Dr. Barnard, president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit public health advocacy organization, and adjunct professor of medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C. “A major Harvard study showed that when plant-based proteins are consumed instead of protein from beef, poultry, fish, dairy products, or eggs, mortality is reduced.”
Nutritional Considerations in Plant-Based Eating
People drawing their nutrition from plant-based diets enjoy a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer. Even so, people on any diet should pay attention to their need for vitamin B12 and other nutrients.
The letter was published in response to a New England Journal of Medicine article introducing a new series on nutrition. “Many people are now shifting to plant-based diets, and their nutrition improves in the process,” Dr. Barnard says.
Reference: “Guidance on Energy and Macronutrients across the Life Span” by Steven B. Heymsfield and Sue A. Shapses, 10 April 2024, New England Journal of Medicine.
DOI: 10.1056/NEJMra2214275
