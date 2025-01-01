Harvard Scientists Just Debunked a Big Myth About Aging Bones

Researchers have found that age-related bone loss occurs independently of the gut microbiome, challenging previous beliefs and steering future osteoporosis treatments away from microbial solutions.

A study by Harvard Medical School demonstrated that bone deterioration in mice was consistent regardless of their microbiome status, suggesting that other genetic, hormonal, or environmental factors may be more significant in managing bone health.

Bone Health and Microbiome

Age-related bone loss happens independently of the gut microbiome, a surprising discovery that upends previous beliefs. Researchers studied bone health in both germ-free and microbiome-colonized mice and found that gut bacteria have little influence on bone deterioration with age. This breakthrough may pave the way for new directions in osteoporosis treatment.

Current Challenges in Osteoporosis Treatment

Osteoporosis is a significant global health issue, especially among older adults. While pharmacological treatments exist, they often come with side effects, high costs, and accessibility challenges, leading many patients to discontinue use. Recently, the gut microbiome has been spotlighted for its possible role in bone metabolism. However, aging complicates the microbiome’s stability and its effects on health, highlighting the need to explore other factors driving bone loss. To address this, researchers focused on uncovering non-microbial contributors to age-related bone deterioration.

A collaborative study led by Harvard Medical School, published in Bone Research on November 8, 2024, tackled this question. Using advanced genetic sequencing and metabolomic tools, scientists examined bone health in CB6F1 mice under germ-free and microbiome-colonized conditions to assess the microbiome’s impact on bone loss during aging.

Key Findings on Microbiome and Bone Health

The study revealed that bone loss in germ-free mice mirrored that of their microbiome-colonized counterparts, debunking the belief that gut microbes significantly influence age-related bone deterioration. Over 21 months, both groups exhibited comparable declines in trabecular bone volume and cortical thickness, underscoring that bone loss occurs independently of gut microbiota. Although age-related shifts in microbial composition and function were observed—such as increased amino acid and protein biosynthesis—these changes did not affect bone health. Even microbiota transplants from young or old donors into germ-free mice had no discernible impact, regardless of donor age or colonization duration. These findings redirect attention to other biological pathways as potential drivers of osteoporosis.

Implications for Future Osteoporosis Treatments

Dr. Xiaomeng You, lead researcher, remarked, “This study overturns long-standing beliefs about the gut microbiome’s role in age-related bone loss. By refocusing on other mechanisms, we aim to open new pathways for effective osteoporosis treatments.” The team highlighted the microbiome’s influence on other health aspects but emphasized its limited role in bone health during aging.

These results pave the way for rethinking osteoporosis interventions, suggesting that genetic, hormonal, or environmental factors may hold greater significance. Future research could leverage these insights to develop innovative therapies, ultimately improving care for aging populations. While the microbiome remains a crucial research frontier, this study underscores the importance of broadening the lens to fully understand bone health.

Reference: “Bone loss with aging is independent of gut microbiome in mice” by Xiaomeng You, Jing Yan, Jeremy Herzog, Sabah Nobakhti, Ross Campbell, Allison Hoke, Rasha Hammamieh, R. Balfour Sartor, Sandra Shefelbine, Melissa A. Kacena, Nabarun Chakraborty and Julia F. Charles, 11 November 2024, Bone Research.

DOI: 10.1038/s41413-024-00366-0

This work was supported by NIH grants R01 AG046257 (JFC), the Orthopaedic Scholar Fund, the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, P30 AR075042 and the Joint Biology Consortium funded by P30-AR070253. Gnotobiotic studies were performed at National Gnotobiotic Rodent Resource Center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, funded by P40-OD010995, P30-DK034987, and Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

