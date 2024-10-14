Hear the Haunting Echoes of Earth’s Ancient Magnetic Reversal 41,000 Years Ago [Video]

The Laschamp event, which saw Earth’s magnetic field dramatically weaken 41,000 years ago, has been captured in an eerie auditory form using Swarm satellite data.
Around 41,000 years ago, Earth’s magnetic field briefly reversed during what is known as the Laschamp event. During this period, Earth’s magnetic field weakened significantly, dropping to just 5% of its current strength, which allowed more cosmic rays to penetrate Earth’s atmosphere.
Scientists at the Technical University of Denmark and the German Research Center for Geosciences used data from ESA’s Swarm mission, along with other sources, to create an auditory visualization of the Laschamp event. They mapped the movement of Earth’s magnetic field lines during the event and produced a stereo sound version, which you can experience in the video.
The soundscape was made using recordings of natural noises like wood creaking and rocks falling, blending them into familiar and strange, almost alien-like, sounds. The process of transforming the sounds with data is similar to composing music from a score.
Data from ESA’s Swarm constellation are being used to better understand how Earth’s magnetic field is generated. The satellites measure magnetic signals not only from the core, but also from the mantle, crust, oceans and up to the ionosphere and magnetosphere. These data are crucial for studying phenomena such as geomagnetic reversals and Earth’s internal dynamics.
The sound of Earth’s magnetic field, the first version of the magnetic field sonification produced with Swarm data, was originally played through a 32-speaker system set up in a public square in Copenhagen, with each speaker representing changes in the magnetic field at different places around the world over the past 100,000 years.
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Fantastic thank you so much
So interesting… what’s coming up next?
According to an episode of PBS’s NOVA about twenty years ago, we’re due for another magnetic reversal within the next 1,000 years, perhaps within 100 years. As the polar axes swap their magnetic charges, there could be as many as sixteen magnetic poles over the globe. Which means people could see the Northern lights { or southern lights } in places like Central America and the Middle East.
Given how emotionally stable most of Humanity is, won’t THAT be fun.
Lol..within a 100 ..thats hilarious. No no im sorrynto break it to you and share the news that our govt is to chicken sh*t to do but have known for so so so long. This current excursion will ne is more than likely going tonbe completely done with (which includes us humans too) by.2050. Dont believe me? I promise its accurate. Its all available to see and read the daya yourself of u lnlw wharr to look
U see thats wjay they want people to do is to find oit on thier pwn so then they can all act surprised . The real truth isnthere for.all to.see for them selves. And 2050 is generous.as hell. More like early.2040s but most will be gone even before that with the hell that is going to take place with our severely weakingnßhild already down by half
Yes half
.look it up. But do yourself a favor if anything that you can look up was written by any government issued or an affiliate of the government or is paid by the government or big Pharma anything like that you might want to find a different source you’re going to have to look a little bit further past the government to get the truth everybody should know that already
Amazing eerie but amazing. We know so little of the creation.