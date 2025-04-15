History Made: Metal Made in Space Lands on Earth for the First Time

ESA has returned the first metal 3D-printed part made in space, a major step toward self-sufficient space missions.

The first metal 3D-printed part ever manufactured in orbit has returned to Earth.

Produced using ESA’s Metal 3D Printer aboard the International Space Station, the sample is now back on Earth for the first time and is currently located at ESA’s technical center, ESTEC, in the Netherlands.

The metal 3D printer, a European-built technology demonstrator developed by Airbus Defence and Space in collaboration with ESA, was delivered to the ISS aboard the Cygnus NG-20 resupply mission.

The printer was installed in the Columbus module by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen during his Huginn mission in January 2024. In June, the facility succeeded in making its first print, a curvy line in the shape of an ‘S’. In summer, the printer produced its first full sample, and then a second sample in December.

Testing and Research

This first sample will now be tested in the Materials and Electrical Components Laboratory at ESTEC and compared to samples printed on Earth to understand how microgravity affects the printing process.

The second sample will be handed over to the Technical University of Denmark (DTU).

While astronauts have operated plastic 3D printers on the International Space Station before, this marks the first successful metal printing on orbit. As missions venture farther from Earth, in-space manufacturing will be crucial for self-sufficiency, allowing astronauts to manufacture essential parts, repair equipment and create tools on demand, without relying on costly resupply missions.

