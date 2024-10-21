This week, the Hubble Space Telescope brings us the stunning image of IC 3225, a spiral galaxy soaring through the cosmos resembling a comet with a tail of gas.
The spiral galaxy featured in this stunning Hubble Space Telescope image is IC 3225. It looks as though it’s been shot from a cannon, racing through space like a comet, with a stream of gas trailing from its disk. Galaxies seen from Earth often create fascinating visual scenes: some appear to float serenely in the emptiness, while others display much more dynamic activity.
Dynamics of the Virgo Galaxy Cluster
Although appearances can be deceiving with objects so far from Earth — IC 3225 is approximately 100 million light-years away — its location helps explain this energetic demeanor. It is part of the Virgo galaxy cluster, which contains over 1,300 galaxies. The cluster’s dense population generates a hot, gas-filled environment known as the ‘intracluster medium.’ The immense gravitational mass of the cluster causes galaxies to orbit its center at incredibly high speeds. As galaxies like IC 3225 move through this thick intracluster medium, they experience ‘ram pressure,’ which strips gas from them as they travel through space.
Astronomical Forces and Galactic Transformations
IC 3225 is not so close to the cluster core right now, but astronomers have deduced that it has undergone this ram pressure stripping in the past. The galaxy looks as though it’s been impacted by this: it is compressed on one side and there has been noticeably more star formation on this leading edge, while the opposite end is stretched out of shape. Being in such a crowded field, a close call with another galaxy could also have tugged on IC 3225 and created this shape. The sight of this distorted galaxy is a reminder of the incredible forces at work on astronomical scales, which can move and reshape even entire galaxies!
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The more weird things like that pop out in observations, the harder it is to believe that the universe is a mere 15 billion years old. And that it started from one single point of singularity. It just wouldn’t make sense.
Unfortunately for us, the Universe is under no obligation to comply with human logic.
True, but the Big Bang seems to arise from an understanding that the universe is expanding, and it is human logic that initially inferred that expansion comes from an explosion. The less and less the math works, the more and more we have to derive new constants and come up with fresh ideas to fit new data into the old idea that it was that a Big Bang that started it all.
The Big Bang is a relic of scientific inertia and the lack of any truly original theories to take its place. It’s the ultimate projection of the finite human mind onto a (probably infinite) universe.
Absolutely, This article has a poor perspective of the situation. The observed galaxy is actually sitting still and the rest of space is zooming by it and dragging a tail out of it in the process….
It’s so beautiful and amazing!!!!!
2 me what makes sense? dna pairs, millions, billions,
1 organism into another how many differences in base pairs? 100 yrs, 150 yrs zero, say any, multiply pairs times period, quickly is the age of the universe exceeded
1 organism, it’s all b.s. along with many many other things in our collective modern idiocracy..,
science is what remains when theory has been distilled.
here’s psuedo-science theory: go back right before birth of solar system, picture time, our today says it’d look “per se” back then. back then, i sure wonder if it actually would compare favourably, however, relativity today cannot be same as it was then, many things have gone ’round… that time ago measure the age, observe as we’re capable now. i’m certain it doesn’t match up as expected, if at all.
at the end of the day every time we look or strive further, or deeper, always do the boundaries slip along, never to be discerned, while we rejoice they’ve become clearer…
for 1, i do not expect the universe 2 continue rewarding blind luck, the “discoveries” may astound but understanding ever-recedes from our grasp as we take in more & more…
ne’er 2 fear, always will frontiers beckon to us, just many yet to ge discovered obviously lay within..,
Thank with best wishes.
It’s one big space out there, and we a microscopic blue dot in the middle of nowhere.
Memo 2410220421
Hubble, found a galaxy across the universe like a shell in space.
-Answer 1. On October 21, 2024, 4:29 AM
The more those weird things pop out of observation, the harder it is to believe that the universe is only 15 billion years old, and that it started with a single singularity. That doesn’t make sense.
1.
At the age of the universe, the crazy phenomena are not the problem, and the unscientific view of not trying to understand in any way these Hubble observations is the real problem. So my explanation may require a sample to understand the cosmic phenomena that Hubble has witnessed. Of course, the shell Hubble just saw would be an msbase13.7 billion worth of shelling that expanded bogey1. Hehe.
View 1. Sample
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Example 1. is the simplest sample of galaxy msbase. The shell that Hubble witnessed is the scene of something fired from 01 to 02. It’s the path of order. We need the qpeoms theory for why. The path of this shell is part of many other paths, and many shelling battles take place on the battlefield of the galaxy.
For an optimized overall magicsum, the shelling war for the victory of the system against randomization to maintain the stable status quo of msbase.galuxy is shown in example 1. They defeated the enemy by shelling from 02 to 03.
Another metaphor is that, from 03 to 04, the long-range k9 shooting, the Hyunmoo 6 Korean-style space war-class monster missile, and SpaceX’s Starship went through the testing a-b to go to Mars in space. Huh.
To paraphrase again,
Dark matter is scattered throughout the universe like the 01-02-03-04-04 connection of spiderweb 1. The matter composed of baryons glows orange everywhere. Uh-huh.
*There was once a debate about the existence of ‘dark matter’, but physicists are now agreeing that dark matter exists. Scientists around the world are working to find the identity of dark matter. They don’t seem to want to accept that children’s view 1. is a filament msbase of dark matter. Like it’s just like that. Huh.
*”Dark matter is an unknown matter that has mass but is impossible to observe. Scientists believe that only 5% of the matter is observable in space and 70% is dark energy. The remaining 25% is called dark matter that attracts objects without emitting light. The part that looks like a black thread is dark matter.
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Source 1.
https://scitechdaily.com/hubble-spots-a-galaxy-zooming-through-space-like-a-cosmic-cannonball/
Hubble Finds Galaxy Crossing Space Like a Shell in Space
Space is infinite, time is infinite, but the universe we know a little about is finite as far as our knowledge and discoveries have so far determined. But what happened before the so called big bang, what caused it? Future generations, if our race continues, may one day see further back and create new boundaries, infinity is forever…..
Galaxy here seems to be best at being compressed along a ringlike locus inside the edges.
This fits nicely with the idea of making centrally-sourced gravity, in a basic natural form of Planck-scale energy dipole pairings, synchronously “tumble” in effect (aim of gravitational pull) at a standard galactic (ultra-low) rate set by a fundamental charge gravity/electrostatic ratio. An even lower tumbling rate, for a cluster ring effect driving the entire galaxy, could be based on sub-quark physics.
I should also note here that the galactic disk there appears significantly (over 45 degrees) tipped out of the image plane, with the lower side being the nearer side.
I seen something I’ve never seen before. And I’ve watched the sky since I was a little girl. Believe it or not this is what it looked like, in Hubble’s picture. Could it have been this galaxy shot thru the sky last night that I saw?
Last year a team at Yale discovered a black hole travelling at very high velocity, with a contrail of stars following behind it. Perhaps this rascal is what a similar object looks like after a few billion years. Pieter, are you listening?
Man’s finite mind trying to comprehend and define the infinite to fit into his young and limited grasp of knowledge or understanding or wisdom.
The answer has been with us since we first opened our eyes to see and our ears to hear but the older we become here on this once beautiful blue and green planet the less we are willing to accept the simple truth.
We all know it but it does not fit into our selfish desires, so we use our own invented psychology philosophy theories and probabilities to give us answers we can use to satisfy what we want and need to feel secure and wise and content that we are in charge and can understand what we did not create and can not control.
I stumbled across this site while looking at the awesome beautiful pictures of what’s out there beyond we here on this planet. After I’ve shut off my phone and gone to bed I won’t know what any of you will think of me or what I’ve written and it doesn’t really matter what one 70 year old man believes or thinks except to the those who like him, care about him, respect him and love him. I pray and wish you all have or find all the love, comfort, and genuine respect and peace of mind you can endure and deserve.
Thank you for giving me insight on a subject matter that I’ve always been interested in. Everyone’s input is great for someone curious to know and understand. Just wanted to say thanks for sharing your wisdom with me. Stay blessed
Michael, you are ever so wise in this life. The reason you have been blessed to see 70 years old says it all. Everyone knows existence didn’t just happen one day and we have all the answers to when and how it happened, but there are a lot of individuals that have lied to themselves so long they began to believe their lies. We know how we came to be, how this as you said once beautiful blue and green planet we live on came to be. But it goes back to the biblical days which ties in to what you are saying. There has been deceivers since before our time and they don’t want the truth out for their own sick, inhumane pleasures. They will not get away with any of it. The one who made this all possible will deal accordingly with those who are responsible. I thank you for your wisdom and thank you for your knowledge. You have 70 more years to go! Keep spreading the love and the love is the truth. Both are one in the same.
Western religion is run by sick fascist frauds who create their own opposition, fwiw. Now we have end-game fascism on the left and right. The books helped. Thanks for nothing, spiritual experts.
…. It’s just massive population reduction coming into view, it’s been on the royal’s chessboard for centuries, but don’t bother asking them what’s up, they’re merely wealthy vessels doing dog’s work.
Btw there is no need to capitalize the dog, it’s naturally always fully capitalized and always very large.
Point is that science can’t honestly benefit from spirituality.
Guess that’s what I’m trying to say to all the bowling ball trampoline spiritual manipulators excited by predictably growing holes in the standard model of cosmology.