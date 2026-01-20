Is Melatonin Really Safe for Children? Doctors Raise Red Flags

Melatonin is widely used to help children sleep, but growing evidence suggests its risks and limitations may be underestimated.

Melatonin is now widely used around the world to help children sleep, largely because it is viewed as a natural and easy-to-obtain solution for insomnia. Its popularity has grown quickly among families looking for alternatives to prescription sleep medications.

At the same time, research suggests that melatonin use in children has expanded faster than scientific evidence can support. Studies show clear short-term benefits for children with neurodevelopmental disorders who struggle with sleep. For children without these conditions, however, high-quality evidence remains limited, especially when it comes to long-term safety and effectiveness.

Experts have also raised concerns about how melatonin is used outside medical settings. Over-the-counter products often contain inconsistent amounts of melatonin, and many children take the supplement without guidance from a healthcare professional. In addition, reports of accidental ingestion have increased in recent years. Together, these issues point to the need for greater caution, improved regulation, and clearer, evidence-based recommendations for using melatonin to address childhood sleep problems.

Sleep Problems and the Appeal of a “Natural” Solution

Sleep difficulties are becoming more common among children and adolescents and can affect emotional control, learning, and overall health. As a result, many families are searching for fast and accessible ways to improve sleep.

Melatonin supplements have become especially popular because they are widely available, often marketed in child-friendly forms, and commonly perceived as a safe, natural option. However, melatonin is a hormone that plays a role beyond sleep timing. It also interacts with immune, metabolic, and reproductive systems, raising important questions about its broader effects during development.

Research on melatonin use in children remains uneven. Most studies examine short-term outcomes or focus on specific clinical groups, leaving major gaps in understanding how the supplement affects children over longer periods. This has led researchers to call for more comprehensive evaluations of when and how melatonin should be used in pediatric care.

What the Latest Review Found

A narrative review published in World Journal of Pediatrics by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital, takes a closer look at the rising global use of melatonin among children and adolescents.

The review brings together available clinical evidence on effectiveness, safety, and real-world use patterns. It identifies a clear gap between how commonly melatonin is used and how little is known about its long-term effects, while also highlighting concerns about inconsistent product quality, inappropriate use, and limited regulatory oversight of pediatric sleep supplements.

Where the Evidence Is Strong—and Where It Isn’t

The review reveals melatonin use among children has increased dramatically over the past decade, particularly in countries where it is sold as an over-the-counter supplement. Strong evidence supports its short-term effectiveness in children with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, where melatonin can reduce sleep-onset delay, increase total sleep time, and improve caregiver quality of life.

In contrast, evidence for typically developing children is sparse and heterogeneous. Most randomized trials in this group are short-term and involve older children or adolescents, limiting conclusions about younger age children where melatonin use is increasingly common. Long-term safety data are particularly lacking, with unresolved questions about potential effects on puberty, immune function, metabolism, and neurological development.

The review underscores significant safety concerns outside controlled clinical settings. Analyses of commercial melatonin products show a large discrepancy between labeled and actual melatonin content, with some products containing several times the stated dose or unintended compounds such as serotonin. Additionally, pediatric poison control data indicate a sharp rise in accidental melatonin ingestions, especially among young children, often linked to gummy formulations and improper storage. These findings collectively suggest that real-world risks may be substantially underestimated.

Rethinking Melatonin’s Role in Pediatric Care

According to this review, melatonin should not be viewed as a harmless shortcut for childhood sleep problems. Although it plays a role in carefully selected cases, especially under medical supervision, it should never replace thorough sleep evaluation or behavioral interventions.

The review emphasizes that clinicians and caregivers should recognize melatonin as a biologically active hormone rather than a benign supplement. Without clearer evidence and stronger regulation, routine or unsupervised use may expose children to unnecessary risks while diverting attention from proven, non-pharmacological approaches to healthy sleep.

These findings have important implications for pediatric care, public health policy, and caregiver education. Behavioral sleep interventions—such as consistent routines, reduced screen exposure, and age-appropriate expectations—should remain the first-line treatment for childhood insomnia.

When melatonin is considered, it should be used at the lowest effective dose, for the shortest duration possible, and only under medical supervision. The review also highlights the urgent need for better regulation of pediatric melatonin products, clearer labeling standards, and long-term clinical studies. Together, these measures could help ensure that children receive safe, effective, and evidence-based support for healthy sleep.

Reference: “Melatonin use in the pediatric population: an evolving global concern” by Judith Owens, 30 April 2025, World Journal of Pediatrics.

DOI: 10.1007/s12519-025-00896-5

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