Researchers say that larger studies examining varying doses and long-term effects are now warranted.
A small clinical trial, published in Occupational & Environmental Medicine, suggests that melatonin supplementation may help counteract DNA damage linked to night shift work by enhancing the body’s ability to repair it.
The researchers emphasize the need for larger studies to explore different dosages and assess the potential long-term effects of melatonin supplementation.
Night shift workers experience suppressed nighttime production of melatonin, a key hormone regulating the body’s internal clock. This suppression weakens the body’s ability to repair oxidative DNA damage—a natural byproduct of cellular processes—potentially increasing the risk of certain cancers.
To investigate whether melatonin supplementation could mitigate this damage by improving DNA repair, the researchers conducted a study involving 40 night shift workers.
Study Design and Methodology
Half the participants were randomly assigned to a daily 3 mg melatonin pill taken with food and an hour before going to sleep during the day for 4 consecutive weeks. And half were randomly assigned to a 3 mg dummy pill following the same schedule.
All the participants worked a minimum of two consecutive night shifts every week, lasting at least 7 hours a night, for at least 6 months. None had any sleep disorders or long-term conditions.
Urine specimens were collected during the second of two subsequent day sleep and night shift periods—once before starting the trial and once near the end of the 4 weeks.
Participants wore activity trackers to measure how long they slept during the day. Levels of 8-OHdG, which is an indicator of DNA damage repair capacity, were measured in all urine passed during periods of daytime sleep and the subsequent night shift.
Urinary levels of 8-OH-dG were 80% higher during daytime sleep—indicating better repair— among those taking the melatonin supplement than those taking the dummy pill. But there was no significant difference in urinary 8-OH-dG levels during the subsequent night shift.
This is a small study, and most of the participants worked in healthcare, so the results may not be applicable to other types of night shift worker, acknowledge the researchers. Nor were they able to account for natural light exposure, which affects circulating melatonin levels.
Future Research and Potential Implications
But they point out: “Increased oxidative DNA damage due to diminished DNA repair capacity is a compelling mechanism that may contribute to the carcinogenicity of night shift work. Our randomized placebo-controlled trial suggested melatonin supplementation may improve oxidative DNA damage repair capacity among night shift workers.”
And they conclude: “Our findings warrant future larger-scale studies that examine varying doses of melatonin supplements and longer-term impacts of melatonin use. Pending the outcome of such studies, melatonin supplementation may prove to be a viable intervention strategy to reduce the burden of cancer among night shift workers.”
They add: “Assessing long-term efficacy is critical since those who work night shifts for many years would need to consistently consume melatonin supplements over that time frame to maximize the potential cancer prevention benefits.”
Reference: “Melatonin supplementation and oxidative DNA damage repair capacity among night shift workers: a randomised placebo-controlled trial” by Umaimah Zanif, Agnes S Lai, Jaclyn Parks, Aina Roenningen, Christopher B McLeod, Najib Ayas, Xiangtian Wang, Yan Lin, Junfeng (Jim) Zhang and Parveen Bhatti, 24 February 2025, Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
DOI: 10.1136/oemed-2024-109824
Funding: The Canadian Cancer Society and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research-Institute of Cancer Research in partnership with the Cancer Research Society and the BC Cancer Foundation.
How many patients? Poor summary of study.
The article clearly states, “To investigate whether melatonin supplementation could mitigate this damage by improving DNA repair, the researchers conducted a study involving 40 night shift workers.”
Research Dr. Russell Reiter Ph.D lecture and study. Broaden you’re scope of information.
I have taken melatonin 10 mgm po
When on night shift as a RN, MHA, BSN, for 3 decades. I had to work night shift once a month for 2 nights.! I did this for about 13 years. I had an easier time adjusting to night shift than my other colleagues. I had done some research on melatonin and even after my night shifts were done, I had continued to take melatonin
5 mgm po @ HS. For many years, I
Still remain on melatonin @ HS.
My late husband had always taken melatonin 5 mgm at HS. We both felt good in the morning.. I know there is validity in administering melatonin!! In addition, drank milk with the melatonin. Tryptophan that is found in milk was even better. I had been taking sleeping pills before trying melatonin.! In about a month, I was totally off sleeping meds, and taking melatonin 5 mgm po at HS. I don’t wake up feeling hung over.. Not taking sleeping meds, eliminated my hung over feeling!!
I just saw a peptide that repairs dna and also the pinial gland. I wish I knew the name but look at peptides and they list all the benefits …….ill try to look at the nam AND come back here. Love the melatonin. Smart!
“HS” is an abbreviation for the Latin phrase “hora somni” which means a medication that is intended to be taken before bed. just say before bed. ask yourself: is this easily understood? what I’m trying to communicate? come on
Read the article. All the information is there.
Read the article again please
The study is fine. We must start somewhere. There was enough outcome to warrant further study. I believe the study being indicative of cancers to DNA damage from the disruption of light v.s. melatonin production very sensible.
I also believe that further study is needed to the level of babies and small children in the growth range versis usage of nite lights
Human bodies are not nocturnal mammals. The human DNA was not designed for nite hours. Repairs to the cellular structure, as IN DNA, is a nite orientation and very disrupted by sleeping in daylight hours.
The creation of artificial light has complicated the life of the human in many aspects. The extent is not known.
As gor the belief that humans are not nocturnal mammals, is completely off. Yes with proper understanding of how your brain works, people can become very dependent after some time working night and still be healthy. Taking proper medications and understanding and practice brain chemistry is key.
I wonder if any of the TEN researchers adding their name to the study thought of running their plans by ChatGPT, which immediate points out a huge possible flaw in their assumptions. You don’t have to be a PhD to understand this –
Per Chat GPT:
Higher urinary levels of 8-hydroxy-2′-deoxyguanosine (8-OH-dG) during sleep in subjects taking melatonin could indicate increased DNA repair activity, but this interpretation is not straightforward and requires caution.
Possible Explanations for Elevated 8-OH-dG Levels
Increased DNA Repair Activity (Supports the Assumption)
Melatonin has antioxidant and DNA repair-enhancing properties.
If melatonin promotes DNA repair, more oxidatively damaged DNA bases (like 8-OH-dG) could be excised and excreted, leading to higher urinary levels.
This would suggest that melatonin enhances the removal of oxidative damage, which is beneficial.
Increased Oxidative Stress (Contradicts the Assumption)
Higher urinary 8-OH-dG could indicate increased oxidative stress rather than enhanced repair.
If melatonin were ineffective or paradoxically pro-oxidant in certain conditions, it might lead to more oxidative damage to DNA, causing increased 8-OH-dG excretion.
Some studies suggest melatonin can have pro-oxidant effects at high doses or under certain metabolic conditions.
What Determines Whether This Is Beneficial?
If other biomarkers of oxidative stress (e.g., malondialdehyde, F2-isoprostanes) are reduced, it would suggest that melatonin is facilitating repair rather than causing more damage.
If total oxidative stress markers increase, then the higher 8-OH-dG levels might be a sign of worsening oxidative damage.
Longitudinal studies would need to compare baseline 8-OH-dG levels before and after melatonin use to determine whether the increase is transient (a sign of repair) or sustained (a sign of stress).
Conclusion
Higher urinary 8-OH-dG after melatonin intake could indicate beneficial DNA repair, but it is not definitive proof.
To validate this assumption, additional oxidative stress markers and repair enzyme activity levels should be measured. Otherwise, it remains a plausible but unconfirmed hypothesis rather than a definitive conclusion.
Yeah. They said it warrants a long term study and did not offer a definitive conclusion. Maybe spend some time on critical thinking skills instead of asking the hallucination-prone internet robot to solve your life for you.
Play nice and less insulting…
I take a melatonin supplement with other vitamins & nutrients in the capsule that help heal & eliminates the the toxins that accumulated in day time activities
I do too and have a protocol as I don’t deal with big pharma or there posion promoting standards that most incompetent people follow. I always like to share knowledge with someone who has interest. Send me am email to [email protected] and let’s compare information. We can always learn something new that these companies don’t want you to know.
I’ve been taking melatonin for years at bedtime, which for me is about 9-10pm.
I take 5mg time release and 5mg fast acting. The amount in the study was 3mg.
I wonder if any DNA benefits apply to me (not a night shift worker, but I do suffer from nocturia) and if so, are they better due to my larger dose, with both fast acting and time release.
Take a look into Dr Russell Reiter’s long time work on melatonin and light exposure. He claims there is no known LD50 of melatonin. He himself has taken like 80 mg a night for decades . He is like 85 now and still doing research. It’s quite possible someone who is more toxic is going to have more oxidative side effects from taking melatonin. So it’s not necessarily the melatonin that’s the problem, but the persons toxic load. Then how pure is the melatonin you are taking and what is it derived from is a factor here too. I think trying to make your own naturally is the best way to go. But I see a pharmaceutical treatment use for it too. Reiter did a study on it helping with the side effects of chemotherapy… Google it.
I take 20mg nightly before second phase of polyphasic sleeping (4hr phase being awake 2-3hrs between)
I suffer from sleep deprivation and was prescribed melatonin. I wonder if they would want to study my cells to see if there is a difference.