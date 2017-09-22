Juno Spacecraft Image From Its Eighth Flyby of Jupiter

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft captured this striking image of Jupiter as it performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet.

The image was taken on September 1, 2017 at 2:58 p.m. PDT (5:58 p.m. EDT). At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was 4,707 miles (7,576 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude of about -17.4 degrees.

Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt processed this image using data from the JunoCam imager. Points of interest are “Whale’s Tail” and “Dan’s Spot.”

JunoCam’s raw images are available for the public to peruse and process into image products at: www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam

Image Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt