Learn Quantum Physics More Easily With This Breakthrough Approach

Researchers focus on two-state systems as a promising approach for classroom teaching.

A team of physics educators from Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, and Germany is pioneering a new approach to teaching quantum physics in schools. Traditional classroom methods have typically emphasized the history and origins of quantum physics, which can often create challenges for learners.

The researchers, including physics education specialist Professor Philipp Bitzenbauer from Leipzig University, focus on qubits—two-state systems that are both the simplest and most crucial quantum systems, capable of describing many situations. Mastering the control and manipulation of these qubits is fundamental to advancing modern quantum technologies.

According to Bitzenbauer, until now there have been no empirical studies of the effectiveness of these approaches using two-state systems in developing conceptual understanding in learners. There is also a lack of scientific research on the specific advantages and disadvantages for learning of different teaching approaches based on two-state systems.

“Using the example of the quantum measurement process, one of the central problems of quantum physics, we show how to develop a survey method that can then be used in the field as part of intervention studies. Overall, teaching concepts that focus on two-state systems do indeed appear to be more conducive to learning than the traditional approach,” says the Leipzig-based physics education specialist, who is the first author of the paper.

The Case for Two-State Systems in Teaching Quantum Physics

Making two-state systems the starting point for understanding quantum physics has been the subject of much discussion in recent years. According to Bitzenbauer, this approach opens the door to modern quantum technologies, be it quantum cryptography or quantum computing. One of the aims of quantum cryptography is to make communication secure against eavesdropping. Quantum computers can be used to solve problems that even supercomputers can only solve after a very long time or not at all, such as breaking down large integers into prime factors.

“My team and I are working to make the ground-breaking potential of quantum technologies accessible to schoolchildren,” says Bitzenbauer. The American Physical Society (APS) has invited him to present the results of the project at the APS Global Physics Summit in Los Angeles in March 2025.

Bitzenbauer points out that 2025 will be the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology: the scientific community can look back on 100 years of quantum mechanics making world history. And it continues to do so today, albeit at a more advanced level. Scientists are talking about a second quantum revolution that will shape the new century in the same way that the first quantum revolution shaped the 20th century. “Today, the focus is on the transition from many-body systems to the control and manipulation of single electrons, single photons or, more generally, single degrees of freedom in a quantum system. The simplest and most important quantum system has only two degrees of freedom – the two-state system. And this is the starting point for teaching quantum physics in schools,” says the researcher.

Reference: “Design and evaluation of a questionnaire to assess learners’ understanding of quantum measurement in different two-state contexts: The context matters” by Philipp Bitzenbauer, Sergej Faletič, Marisa Michelini, Kristóf Tóth and Gesche Pospiech, 29 October 2024, Physical Review Physics Education Research.

DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevPhysEducRes.20.020136

Never miss a breakthrough: Join the SciTechDaily newsletter.